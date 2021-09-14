Halifax Examiner

New road design guidelines for Halifax pass first reading despite concerns they’re still too wide and too fast

Agreeing they were better than the status quo, Halifax regional councillors voted in favour of a set of new road design guidelines despite some concerns about the specifics. Municipal staff presented long-awaited revisions to the Municipal Design Guidelines, generally referred to as the Red Book, to council’s committee of the whole on Tuesday. The guidelines…

