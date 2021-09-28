New budget, new deficit for convention centre, and more from Halifax council

The Halifax Convention Centre is expected to lose $8.4 million this year. That’s according to Event East’s 2021-2022 budget, submitted for regional council’s review on Tuesday almost half way into the fiscal year. As the Halifax Examiner reported earlier this month, the deficit for 2020-2021 grew about $200,000 to $11.3 million from the budget. This…
