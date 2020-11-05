Municipality seeking winter refuge for Dartmouth geese

The municipality is looking for a winter home for the flock of geese at Sullivan’s Pond in Dartmouth.

Halifax posted a request for quotes on the provincial tender website on Thursday, “seeking submissions from qualified bidders to provide winter care for the Sullivan’s Pond geese.”

The contract will last for three years, starting this fall, with an option to renew.

The duties include “round-up, capture and transport” of the geese; food and water for eight to 12 geese from Nov. 20 to April 20; a report before returning the geese to the pond outlining “any outstanding health or behavioral issues;” and transport of the geese back to the pond.

“The municipality had a standing offer with Hope for Wildlife which has expired,” municipal spokesperson Maggie-Jane Spray said in an email Thursday.

“Under procurement policies, we are tendering for other potential services providers for this unique service.”

In May, one of the geese was removed from the pond and taken to Hope for Wildlife due to behavioural issues — namely, “exhibiting aggressive behaviour when park users got too close.”

Spray said no matter the outcome of the tender process, that goose will remain at Hope for Wildlife, in Seaforth, N.S.

Since that goose’s exile, there has been an addition of a gosling at the pond.

The tender closes Nov. 19.

