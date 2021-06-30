Halifax Examiner

Mayor to write letter asking Nova Scotia to halt plans for highway through Blue Mountain-Birch Cove Lakes

Dear provincial government, please don’t build a highway through our future wilderness park. That’s to be the general message in a letter from Mayor Mike Savage, on behalf of Halifax regional council, to the provincial government regarding the planned Highway 113. The four-lane, 9.9-kilometres highway, contemplated since the 1990s, would connect the 102 near the…

