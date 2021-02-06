Halifax Examiner

An independent, adversarial news site in Halifax, NS

You are here: Home / City Hall / ‘Lightweight materials’ hampered Halifax’s slow streets project, staff report says

‘Lightweight materials’ hampered Halifax’s slow streets project, staff report says

By

City staff plan to switch up the materials they use to slow down traffic this year as the municipality plans to continue its active transportation response to COVID-19. In a report headed to Halifax regional council on Tuesday, municipal transportation demand management coordinator Eliza Jackson sums up the hits and misses of the city’s Mobility…

This content is for subscribers only.
Log In Subscribe

Commenting policy

All comments on the Halifax Examiner are subject to our commenting policy. You can view our commenting policy here.