Is the Nova Scotia Police Review board ready to address systemic racism in policing? Kayla Borden’s lawyer isn’t sure

In an interview Monday, Maxwell said he still needs to discuss the decision with Borden, but he’s not sure the board is willing to address the substance of Borden’s complaint.

“Her intention and her purpose with this complaint didn’t simply deal with her being arrested that particular night. It had to do with a police force that for whatever reason, continues to arrest Black Nova Scotians at exorbitantly disproportionate rates,” Maxwell said.

“That’s what she was hoping to do with this complaint, and now it appears that the appeal board is telling us that that is outside of their purview, that it’s outside of their jurisdiction and that they’re not prepared to do that, that they’re only prepared to deal with the actions of two police officers.”

Maxwell said he sympathizes with Maurice Carvery, a Black former police officer pulled over for having an expired plate, and his representative, Rubin Coward. They described the Police Review Board in correspondence as “nefarious, deceitful, a kangaroo court, corrupt, and going out of the way to hide the truth.” Carvery and Coward didn’t show for their hearing in front of the board, and as a result, the case against Halifax Regional Police constables Brent Woodworth and Andrew Joudrey was dismissed.

“They’ve essentially abandoned the complaint because, much like I feel right now, they don’t feel, or he doesn’t feel like this board is capable of dealing with with the issue,” Maxwell said.

He also pointed to the case of Adam LeRue, a Black man arrested for being in a park after dark, where the board ruled that although one of the two officers involved, Const. Kenneth O’Brien, had breached the code of conduct for cops, race wasn’t a factor.

“Black people are being arrested at a very high rate, and they’re not willing to look at the big picture,” he said of the board. “They’re only willing to look at the specifics of a man who was stopped because he’s parked at the Dingle, or a police officer who’s stopped for having an expired license.”

The board, Maxwell argues, sees these as mistakes by officers when they should be looking at policing generally.

“What I read from their decision is that for whatever reason they feel that that’s their role, that that’s their only jurisdiction that’s their only authority is to deal with police misconduct, it’s not to deal with the greater picture,” he said.

“The conversation I’m going to have with Kayla is, where does somebody go? Where does somebody like Kayla go to have that conversation, or to have that discussion or have that inquiry?”

With the scope determined, the decision says the clerk for the review board “will now contact parties to set hearing dates.”

