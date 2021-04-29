Heritage committee recommends registration for two north end Halifax homes, rejects a third

The municipality’s Heritage Advisory Committee is recommending Halifax regional council add two north end properties to the heritage registry, but a third scored too low. The committee met virtually on Wednesday to consider and score the three properties — 2381 Moran St., 2587 Creighton St., and 2224 Maitland St. It was the first Heritage Advisory…
