Help wanted? Halifax councillors considering hiring spree to keep up with growth

Hoping to catch up with the city’s growth, Halifax councillors are considering adding two dozen staff as their budgeting process for the year ahead continues. Council’s budget committee met on Wednesday, hearing presentations from Planning and Development director Kelly Denty and chief administrative officer Jacques Dubé. With the committee’s approval, Kelly’s department is getting a…

