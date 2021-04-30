Halifax’s transportation committee considers Herring Cove Road plan, restricting turns at intersections, taxi rules

“I do feel that we need to move ahead on this,” Coun. Patty Cuttell said during the meeting.

“Herring Cove Road really needs some work done on it, throughout the whole thing, but particularly the from Glenora to the roundabout section.”

Cuttell noted that there will be more public consultation soon on the second phase of the project, from Glenora Avenue to the 500 block.

The motion before the committee, to recommend that council endorse the plan and direct staff to start buying land to make it happen, passed unanimously.

Request for report on restricted turns passes

The committee also voted in favour Coun. Waye Mason’s motion requesting a staff report on protecting pedestrians by stopping vehicles from turning.

Mason gave notice that he’d bring the motion after a driver hit and killed 75-year-old Dr. David Gass at the intersection of Kempt Road and Young Street. The driver, who was ticketed for failing to yield to a pedestrian, was making a left turn from Kempt onto Young.

As the Examiner reported last month, Mason said the “tsunami of anger” on social media over Gass’ death is “entirely justified.”

“People are dying for no good reason,” Mason said. “It is unacceptable that my neighbour, David Gass, who lived two houses up from me, died because a guy was doing a left-hand turn and didn’t pay attention.” Mason said he’s looking for changes at intersections like Kempt and Young, where Gass died. That intersection is wide enough that it has left-hand turning lanes where drivers could wait. Right turns on red lights should be prohibited too, Mason said, maybe not everywhere but at least in intersections with a history of collisions.

The requested staff report, to be complete before the next budget, “outlines options for a program for establishing protected left-turn movements and protected right-turn movements at signal controlled intersections. The program should prioritize high traffic and pedestrian volume intersections and high conflict intersections.”

During Thursday’s meeting, Mason said he knows the idea would slow traffic, and he thinks that’s a fair trade-off for reducing those conflicts between vehicles and pedestrians.

Deputy Mayor Tim Outhit said slowing drivers down may create more road rage, potentially endangering pedestrians again, but he supported the motion, which passed unanimously.

Councillor wants less regulation for taxi drivers

A few months after council legalized ride-hailing in HRM, the committee voted for a staff report taking another look at the way Uber and Lyft drivers are licensed.

Coun. Becky Kent asked for a report on amending the city’s taxi bylaw “to ensure fairness in the process to become either a taxi driver or a transportation network company, or TNC, driver.”

The rules for ride-hailing companies, which the municipality calls transportation network companies, passed in September, before Kent was elected. As the Examiner reported at the time:

The regulations require ride-hailing companies to buy an annual licence for between $2,000 and $25,000, depending on the number of vehicles in their fleet. A company with one to 10 vehicles will pay $2,000, while one with 100 or more will pay $25,000, with steps in between. Unlike the taxi system, the companies themselves will licence the drivers. The companies will have to report safety issues or criminal charges to the city, and drivers who are suspended or banned from driving taxis would be barred from driving for ride-hailing companies — and vice versa.

Kent said she’s heard concerns from a lot of taxi drivers, and she said councillors have received a letter from Casino Taxi asking for change. She argued the process for becoming a driver, and the training necessary, should be the same for taxi drivers and Uber drivers.

Coun. Tony Mancini said the taxi industry in Halifax was “broken,” and that’s why ride-hailing is here now. He said he supports Kent’s motion, and the process should be as fair as possible.

“But let’s not raise the flag too high, and say, ‘Oh, poor cab drivers,’ because there was a mess and TNCs are helping to fix that,” he said.

Coun. Paul Russell felt the report should also look at the licensing system for taxi brokers and ride-hailing companies, and that was added to the motion as a friendly amendment.

Deputy Mayor Tim Outhit said he supports the objective of fairness, but doesn’t want to lower standards.

“The last thing I want to do is reopen the whole taxi debate again,” he said. “I think I’d probably rather talk about chickens and cats some days, but I guess we have to.”

Kent’s motion passed unanimously.

