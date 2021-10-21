One taxi driver convicted of a criminal offence got his licence back while another will have to stay off the road after Halifax’s License Appeal Committee meeting on Wednesday. The three-member committee — currently made up of Mark Everett, Ryan Baxter, and Carine O’Brien — was created following sweeping changes to the taxi industry’s regulations…
You are here: Home / City Hall / Halifax’s new appeals committee grants one convicted cabbie a new licence, denies another
About Zane Woodford
Zane Woodford covers municipal politics for the Halifax Examiner. Email: [email protected]; Twitter