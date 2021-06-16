Halifax Examiner

Halifax’s completion of auditor general recommendations is slipping

The municipality is completing fewer of the recommendations from its auditor general than in years past, and blaming the slip on COVID-19. Halifax Auditor General Evangeline Colman-Sadd’s office tabled its follow-up review of three audits from 2019 to council’s Audit and Finance Standing Committee on Wednesday. Those three audits — into the municipality’s Payroll Management,…

