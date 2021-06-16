The municipality is completing fewer of the recommendations from its auditor general than in years past, and blaming the slip on COVID-19. Halifax Auditor General Evangeline Colman-Sadd’s office tabled its follow-up review of three audits from 2019 to council’s Audit and Finance Standing Committee on Wednesday. Those three audits — into the municipality’s Payroll Management,…
You are here: Home / City Hall / Halifax’s completion of auditor general recommendations is slipping
About Zane Woodford
Zane Woodford covers municipal politics for the Halifax Examiner. Email: [email protected]; Twitter