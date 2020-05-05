Halifax Transit worker who reported testing positive for COVID-19 actually tested negative

The Halifax Examiner is providing all COVID-19 coverage for free.

Halifax Transit now says a worker at its Burnside garage does not have COVID-19.

On Monday, the Halifax Examiner reported that an email was sent to transit staff Sunday night notifying them that a worker at the garage had tested positive.

In another email to staff sent just before noon on Tuesday, transit director Dave Reage said “the person who had self-reported as testing positive for COVID-19 this week has been confirmed to be negative.”

“The reporting error was unintentional,” Reage wrote. “We are glad to hear that the individual has not tested positive and apologize for any concerns or issues that arose from the confusion.”

There were two previous cases at the garage and at least two involving other transit employees, according to Ken Wilson, president of the Amalgamated Transit Union Local 508.

