Halifax Transit proposes electric buses in dedicated lanes, fast ferries with new Rapid Transit Strategy

Halifax Transit has surprised advocates by tabling an uncharacteristically bold plan for regional council’s approval this week, proposing to electrify the city’s bus fleet and drastically improve the transit system over the next decade. The Rapid Transit Strategy (large PDF) outlines a plan to introduce a bus rapid transit (BRT) system consisting of four colour-coded…
