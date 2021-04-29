Halifax Transit is eight years into its five-year tech plan with no end in sight, according to AG

Eight years into a five-year plan, Halifax Transit still doesn’t know when it will be done upgrading its technology. That’s one of the findings of a report from municipal Auditor General Evangeline Colman-Sadd, who presented her office’s Transit Technology Project Management Audit during a virtual meeting of council’s Audit and Finance Standing Committee on Thursday….
About Zane Woodford
Zane Woodford covers municipal politics for the Halifax Examiner. Email: [email protected]; Twitter