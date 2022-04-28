Halifax Examiner

An independent, adversarial news site in Halifax, NS

You are here: Home / City Hall / Halifax Transit identifies ‘no operational or safety issues’ with revamped Route 55

Halifax Transit identifies ‘no operational or safety issues’ with revamped Route 55

By

Residents of a neighbourhood off Waverley Road are continuing their fight against a Halifax Transit routing change. Route 55 Port Wallace used to run between the Bridge Terminal in Dartmouth and a gravel parking lot at the Highway 118 underpass on Waverley Road. As the Halifax Examiner reported in April 2021, Halifax Transit proposed to…

This content is for subscribers only.
Log In Subscribe

Commenting policy

All comments on the Halifax Examiner are subject to our commenting policy. You can view our commenting policy here.