Halifax Transit identifies ‘no operational or safety issues’ with revamped Route 55

Episode 77 of The Tideline, with Tara Thorne, is published.

In 1994, Elizabeth Murphy, Patrick Christopher Carter, and Jean Morpurgo staged a now-legendary, free production of Twelfth Night in Point Pleasant Park. On that summer weekend, Shakespeare By The Sea was born, anchoring every summer in Halifax with a slate of Shakespeare and a company-created family show. As its 28th season dawns, Murphy—the surviving co-founder who’s been running the company with Jesse MacLean—has decided to step away from SBTS. Her retirement tour stops by the show this week for a deep dive into the company’s history, challenges—hurricanes! fires! beetles!—its legacy in the theatre community, and her next act. Plus a new song from Rich Aucoin.

