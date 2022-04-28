Residents of a neighbourhood off Waverley Road are continuing their fight against a Halifax Transit routing change. Route 55 Port Wallace used to run between the Bridge Terminal in Dartmouth and a gravel parking lot at the Highway 118 underpass on Waverley Road. As the Halifax Examiner reported in April 2021, Halifax Transit proposed to…
You are here: Home / City Hall / Halifax Transit identifies ‘no operational or safety issues’ with revamped Route 55
About Zane Woodford
Zane Woodford covers municipal politics for the Halifax Examiner. Email: [email protected]; Twitter