Halifax to legalize hens after councillors approve new chicken coop regulations

Neighbours will have to learn to cope with some extra coops around the municipality after Halifax regional council voted unanimously in favour of legalizing chicken-keeping. During its virtual meeting on Tuesday, council held a public hearing on bylaw amendments to allow residents in the suburban and rural areas of the municipality to keep hens in…

