The municipality is looking for a contractor to rebuild the intersection of Oak, Oxford and Allan streets with traffic signals and new cycling infrastructure. The work is part of the city’s Allan/Oak Local Street Bikeway project, creating a cycling route, albeit with no protected bike lanes. The bikeway, like the one on nearby Vernon Street,…
You are here: Home / City Hall / Halifax tenders for redesigned Oak-Oxford-Allan intersection, part of bikeway project
About Zane Woodford
Zane Woodford covers municipal politics for the Halifax Examiner. Email: [email protected]; Twitter