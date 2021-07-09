Halifax starts removing emergency shelters from parks days before stated deadline

The municipality has removed two of Halifax Mutual Aid’s shelters from parks days before its own stated deadline.
On Friday morning, Halifax removed one shelter from Victoria Park at South Park Street and Spring Garden Road, and another from Raymond Taavel Park at the corner of Inglis and Barrington streets.
“One shelter was occupied by someone who … [was] never offered any housing options by the city. They were at work when their shelter was removed,” Halifax Mutual Aid said in a post on Twitter.
“The other shelter was damaged by a third party and set to be removed for repairs by Halifax Mutual Aid 24 hours from when the city acted.”
The group asked people to keep an eye on the shelters in their neighbourhood, and said it would announce when it needs “the community to rally with us in their defence.”
The municipality announced on Tuesday that it was giving residents one week to remove their belongings and leave and giving Halifax Mutual Aid one week to remove the shelters before it would do so.
That process has started four days early.
The Halifax Examiner has requested comment from the municipality on the removals, and this story will be updated.
Comments
Carla Taylor says
Whoa, Mr. Savage et al. Didn’t you run as the leader who’d bring people together to address/fix racial injustice and affordable housing? Do all politicians have really short memories? And resort to tactics that undermine expected responses from citizens?
Nick says
Hello? Stephen Harper? Is the barbaric cultural practices hotline still working?
SusieD says
‘Hip and Nerdy’……..OMG HAHAHAHAHAHA…….right out of r/ABoringDystopia!
Bronwen Jones says
I have emailed Pamela Lovelace and her reply “Hi Bronwen, thanks for your email. This news article contains false information. Provincial staff housed the individual and the shed was empty.
Pam” So something needs to be clarified here
Melanieruth says
I believe only one individual accepted alternative housing options and multiple units have been removed/destroyed.
CGT says
Mayor and my councillor (Lindell Smith) emailed with fury.
Josiah Hawkins says
Here’s the email I sent to my own district councillor:
Homelessness is indeed a crisis in our community, but the municipality’s disregard for the wellbeing of homeless individuals sadly suggests a reason for how this issue has become so severe.
The chief administrative officer, Jacques Dubé, previously stated on 24 January that the Halifax regional municipality would ‘never “evict” homeless people from a temporary shelter’ (scare quotes his) yet the municipal statement issued on 6 July appears to contradict this. Evicting homeless individuals in the name of ‘public safety’ – as the statement reads – is a morally repugnant excuse that does nothing to improve the living conditions of those who are without shelter in our community.
Since the municipality perceives temporary shelters to be inadequate housing – as they no doubt are – then the municipality ought to ensure that anyone who makes use of these shelters first secures adequate, long-term housing. I am sure I am not alone in recognizing that the municipality’s current promise of ‘working to ensure … temporary accommodation option[s] that can bridge to permanent housing’ is so meaningless as to be insulting.
Simply put, the municipality is not in a place to lecture community organizations for their efforts to mitigate our community’s housing crisis. If the municipality truly believes that ‘all residents deserve a home’, as stated on its website, then community organizations should be commended for their efforts to provide means of shelter, whether the municipality deems the results tasteful or not.
Moreover, long-term housing must be made available to all residents in need regardless of their ability to pay, as Halifax Mutual Aid has argued. Claims of a lack of funds, inciting fear over ‘public safety’ and finger-pointing over jurisdictional issues are all inappropriate excuses.
Despite the municipality’s sanctimonious rhetoric, the fact remains that some people in our community still don’t have access to shelter. Halifax seems fond of making land acknowledgements that quite rightly recognize the shared nature of our territory, yet invokes by-laws to exclude those who cannot otherwise secure even a basic necessity like shelter from ‘municipal property’. This cannot continue.
Housing is indeed a human right, and one of the most fundamental human rights.The municipality’s assertion that some homeless individuals’ only means of shelter ‘encroach[es] upon the rights of others’ is arrogant, wrong-headed and frankly despicable. I would strongly encourage the municipality to stop its belligerent approach towards homeless encampments and to avoid making further specious justifications for its mistreatment of homeless individuals.