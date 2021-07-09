Halifax starts removing emergency shelters from parks days before stated deadline

The municipality has removed two of Halifax Mutual Aid’s shelters from parks days before its own stated deadline.

On Friday morning, Halifax removed one shelter from Victoria Park at South Park Street and Spring Garden Road, and another from Raymond Taavel Park at the corner of Inglis and Barrington streets.

“One shelter was occupied by someone who … [was] never offered any housing options by the city. They were at work when their shelter was removed,” Halifax Mutual Aid said in a post on Twitter.

“The other shelter was damaged by a third party and set to be removed for repairs by Halifax Mutual Aid 24 hours from when the city acted.”

The group asked people to keep an eye on the shelters in their neighbourhood, and said it would announce when it needs “the community to rally with us in their defence.”

The municipality announced on Tuesday that it was giving residents one week to remove their belongings and leave and giving Halifax Mutual Aid one week to remove the shelters before it would do so.

That process has started four days early.

The Halifax Examiner has requested comment from the municipality on the removals, and this story will be updated.

