Halifax Examiner

An independent, adversarial news site in Halifax, NS

You are here: Home / City Hall / Halifax staff channels Alice’s Restaurant to propose crackdown on illegal dumping

Halifax staff channels Alice’s Restaurant to propose crackdown on illegal dumping

He said "Kid, we found your name on an envelope at the bottom of a half a ton of garbage and just wanted to know if you had any information about it." And I said "Yes sir, Officer Obie. I cannot tell a lie — I put that envelope under that garbage."

By

With bylaw amendments headed to Halifax regional council on Tuesday, staff are proposing increased fines and enforcement to deter illegal dumping in the municipality. The amendments to Bylaw S-600 Respecting Solid Waste Resource Collection and Disposal are before council for first reading. They add new language defining illegal dumping and litter, new powers for municipal…

This content is for subscribers only.
Log In Subscribe

Commenting policy

All comments on the Halifax Examiner are subject to our commenting policy. You can view our commenting policy here.