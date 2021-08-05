Halifax Examiner

Halifax signs agreement with Ottawa toward national park at Blue Mountain-Birch Cove Lakes

HRM, Parks Canada to appoint a staffer to oversee the potential park and lead discussions to "explore mutual alignment on park objectives."

Halifax has signed a “statement of collaboration” with Parks Canada, with the two levels of government agreeing to work together toward the creation of a national urban park at Blue Mountain-Birch Cove Lakes. The federal government announced on Wednesday it plans to spend $130 million to create a network of national urban parks across Canada….

