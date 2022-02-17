Halifax should be better monitoring the dump, says auditor general

Halifax’s auditor general says the municipality should be conducting its own monitoring of the Otter Lake landfill. Evangeline Colman-Sadd presented her office’s audit of HRM’s solid waste operations to council’s Audit and Finance Standing Committee during a virtual meeting on Thursday. The audit found the municipality “effectively manages certain aspects of its solid waste operations…
