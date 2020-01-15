Halifax rental vacancy drops to 1%, below Toronto, Vancouver

Halifax’s apartment rental vacancy rate has dropped to a new low of 1% — below that of Toronto, Montreal, and Vancouver.

The Canadian Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) released its 2019 fall rental market survey on Wednesday. The numbers represent privately-owned apartments in buildings with three or more units, based on an annual survey conducted in October.

Last year’s vacancy rate, 1.6%, was lower than it had been since CMHC started tracking this data in the late 1980s.

The plummeting vacancy rate has pushed average rent in Halifax up 3.8% to $1,113.

Here’s how it breaks down by unit type:

Bachelor apartments are now renting for an average of $812, with a vacancy rate of 1.3%

One bedrooms are renting for an average of $959, with a vacancy rate of 1%

Two-bedrooms are renting for an average of $1,202, with a vacancy rate of 0.9%

Three-bedrooms are renting for an average of $1,390, with a vacancy rate of 1.2%

CMHC’s report says there are currently a record 4,000 units under construction in the city, but added supply isn’t meeting demand.

“Due to higher demand, the vacancy rate continues to drop, despite consistent growth in rental supply,” the report said.

The report attributes the increased demand, as it has over the past few years, to demographics: seniors are downsizing and moving into rentals, interprovincial migration and international migration are up, and unemployment is down.

More to come.

