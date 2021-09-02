Halifax releases 2021 sunshine list: Of more than 1,000 employees making more than $100,000, 454 are police

Halifax Regional Municipality has released its 2021 sunshine list, showing 1,065 employees made more than $100,000 in the last fiscal year, and more than 40% of them work for the police force.
The municipality has released the list annually since 2016, and the 2021 edition was posted online on Thursday. For the first time, the municipality alerted citizens to the list in a tweet.
The list shows employees’ salaries and “other benefits,” along with their total compensation. Those other benefits include payments like overtime, severance, lump-sum vacation payouts, and vehicle allowances. They do not include the value of pensions or health benefits.
The business unit with the highest number of employees on the list is Halifax Regional Police, with 454, or about 43%. With 804.4 full-time equivalent (FTE) positions in the police budget, that means 56% of police employees are paid more than $100,000.
Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency employees make up the next highest number of employees making more than $100,000, with 370 employees on the list. Sixty-nine percent of HRFE employees made $100,000 or more in 2020-2021, based on their approved FTE count of 536.5.
As for the highest paid employees, there are no big surprises on this year’s sunshine list, but the police chief has seen a significant jump in compensation.
Chief administrative officer Jacques Dubé tops the list with $298,163.57 in total compensation, a 2% increase over last year’s $292,132.33.
Halifax Regional Police Chief Dan Kinsella was the second-highest paid employee in HRM, up from eighth the year before, making $253,946.39. That’s an increase of 18% over the $215,409.19 he made last year.
Rounding out the top-10 list:
- Halifax Water general manager Cathie O’Toole, $251,362.85
- Legal director John Traves, $239,725.34
- Transportation and Public Works director Brad Anguish, $233,334.08
- Now-retired former Chief Financial Officer Jane Fraser, $231,575.98
- Fired Chief Information Officer Sarah Teal, $227,749.68 (including $88,496.50 in what looks like severance)
- Cogswell Interchange Redevelopment project manager Anthony Spinelli, $213,341.97
- Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency Chief Ken Stuebing, $208,907.08
- Planning director Kelly Denty, $206,364.67
Last year, a former bus mechanic who faced discrimination on the job topped the sunshine list, with a fired senior director coming in at No. 2, having made $310,860.08 for just a few months work.
Here’s the rest of the 2020-2021 list. You can sort and search using the functions at the top. For instance, click the Total Compensation header twice to sort the list to start with the highest earners.
|Last name, First name
|Business Unit
|Office of Position Last Held
|Salary ($)
|Other Benefits ($)
|Total Compensation ($)
|Adamski, Peter
|Police
|Police Constable
|$103,190.80
|$1,000.00
|$104,190.80
|Adamson, William
|Fire Services
|Captain
|$129,951.78
|$200.00
|$130,151.78
|Adekayode, Raymond
|Fire Services
|Firefighter
|$107,345.38
|$4,055.00
|$111,400.38
|Al Molky, David
|Halifax Transit Services
|Dispatch Supervisor
|$101,735.71
|$100.00
|$101,835.71
|Albrecht, Christian
|Police
|Police Constable
|$106,206.66
|$106,206.66
|Allen, Joel
|Police
|Police Constable
|$105,558.36
|$1,000.00
|$106,558.36
|Amaral, Bernardino
|Halifax Water
|Supervisor, Electrical / Instrumentation
|$95,326.47
|$4,792.59
|$100,119.06
|Anderson, Michael
|Police
|Police Constable F.B.P.
|$106,699.19
|$1,000.00
|$107,699.19
|Andrews, Peter
|Fire Services
|Deputy Chief Director - Operations
|$164,576.17
|$798.08
|$165,374.25
|Andrews, Steven
|Fire Services
|Firefighter
|$113,114.75
|$1,698.28
|$114,813.03
|Anguish, Bradley
|Transportation & Public Works
|Director Transportation & Public Works
|$232,538.66
|$795.42
|$233,334.08
|Anstey, Tyler
|Police
|Police Constable
|$101,409.85
|$101,409.85
|Anthony, Millie
|Finance, Asset Management & ICT
|Project Manager (Capital)
|$103,179.44
|$193.80
|$103,373.24
|Antoft, Nicholas
|Fire Services
|District Captain
|$152,445.48
|$200.00
|$152,645.48
|Aptt, Philip
|Police
|Police Constable
|$115,022.64
|$1,000.00
|$116,022.64
|Arab, Robert
|Police
|Police Constable
|$103,695.85
|$1,000.00
|$104,695.85
|Archibald, Debra
|Fire Services
|Captain
|$124,555.18
|$200.00
|$124,755.18
|Arora, Susheel
|Halifax Water
|Director, Wastewater and Stormwater Services
|$173,530.14
|$7,185.85
|$180,715.99
|Arsenault, Shawn
|Police
|Police Constable
|$104,306.41
|$1,000.00
|$105,306.41
|Arsenault, Thomas
|Fire Services
|Firefighter
|$106,650.63
|$200.00
|$106,850.63
|Ash, Lenny
|Police
|Police Constable F.B.P.
|$111,636.45
|$111,636.45
|Ash, Wayne
|Fire Services
|Firefighter
|$128,383.62
|$2,316.48
|$130,700.10
|Astephen, Perry
|Police
|Sergeant
|$157,738.62
|$157,738.62
|Atkins, Haydn
|Corporate and Customer Services
|Mechanic EVT
|$101,925.26
|$200.00
|$102,125.26
|Audet, Beverley
|Transportation & Public Works
|Manager Municipal Operations
|$140,815.33
|$140,815.33
|Avery, Dereck
|Halifax Water
|Biosolids Coordinator
|$96,078.73
|$28,368.58
|$124,447.31
|Ayotte, Julien
|Police
|Police Constable
|$109,840.33
|$109,840.33
|Baird, Robert
|Police
|Police Constable F.B.P.
|$128,783.94
|$1,000.00
|$129,783.94
|Balcom, Angela
|Police
|Police Constable
|$113,896.51
|$1,000.00
|$114,896.51
|Barbati, Joe
|Fire Services
|Captain
|$112,335.78
|$200.00
|$112,535.78
|Barker, Ryan
|Halifax Transit Services
|Mechanic
|$110,457.96
|$2,172.79
|$112,630.75
|Barkhouse, Michael
|Police
|Police Constable
|$103,262.95
|$103,262.95
|Barna, Ferenc
|Police
|Police Constable
|$113,622.80
|$113,622.80
|Barr, Kristopher
|Police
|Sergeant
|$119,172.67
|$119,172.67
|Barry, Mairead
|Halifax Public Libraries
|Senior Manager, Strategy
|$130,156.91
|$790.44
|$130,947.35
|Bastow, Barry
|Fire Services
|Captain
|$122,642.40
|$200.00
|$122,842.40
|Beals, Cortonio
|Fire Services
|Deputy Chief Director - Operational Supp
|$165,029.62
|$349.39
|$165,379.01
|Beaton, Andrew
|Police
|Police Constable
|$103,888.70
|$103,888.70
|Beeler, Andrew
|Police
|Police Constable
|$90,116.28
|$49,958.15
|$140,074.43
|Beer, Jonathan
|Police
|Police Constable
|$139,467.18
|$1,000.00
|$140,467.18
|Bell, Terra
|Police
|Police Constable
|$105,716.73
|$105,716.73
|Bellemare, Patrick
|Halifax Water
|Manager, Safety and Security
|$106,303.19
|$4,523.86
|$110,827.05
|Bellemare, Rochelle
|Halifax Water
|Manager, Human Resources
|$106,188.20
|$5,605.68
|$111,793.88
|Belliveau, Robert
|Fire Services
|Training Officer
|$105,180.54
|$200.00
|$105,380.54
|Benjamin, Brad
|Police
|Police Constable
|$107,093.65
|$1,000.00
|$108,093.65
|Bennett, James
|Police
|Police Constable F.B.P.
|$101,889.97
|$101,889.97
|Bennett, Jeffrey
|Police
|Police Constable
|$104,734.38
|$104,734.38
|Bentley, Bruce
|Police
|Police Constable
|$108,973.33
|$1,067.41
|$110,040.74
|Bergman, Corey
|Police
|Police Constable
|$114,846.91
|$1,000.00
|$115,846.91
|Berrigan, Sean
|Fire Services
|Firefighter
|$104,188.08
|$200.00
|$104,388.08
|Berube, Danny
|Police
|Police Constable
|$113,320.92
|$113,320.92
|Best, Linden
|Fire Services
|Fire Services Prevention Officer
|$130,604.37
|$1,205.05
|$131,809.42
|Bezanson, Charles
|Fire Services
|Assistant Chief
|$152,002.04
|$152,002.04
|Blackburn, Michael
|Fire Services
|District Chief
|$112,183.85
|$35,136.99
|$147,320.84
|Blackwood, Gerald
|Corporate and Customer Services
|Director Corporate & Customer Services
|$198,093.79
|$3,257.41
|$201,351.20
|Blaikie, Robert
|Police
|Police Constable F.B.P.
|$101,262.85
|$101,262.85
|Blair Smith, Caroline
|Human Resources
|Chief Human Resources Officer
|$199,495.67
|$813.57
|$200,309.24
|Blake, Kenneth
|Police
|Police Constable F.B.P.
|$105,737.94
|$1,000.00
|$106,737.94
|Blanchard, Justin
|Police
|Police Constable F.B.P.
|$101,262.85
|$101,262.85
|Blencowe, Anthony
|Police
|Police Constable
|$60,102.06
|$50,958.15
|$111,060.21
|Blissett, Ashley
|Planning & Development
|Manager Development Engineering Program
|$113,504.00
|$113,504.00
|Boies, Amanda
|Fire Services
|Firefighter
|$108,867.26
|$200.00
|$109,067.26
|Bonner, Peter
|Finance, Asset Management & ICT
|Sr Project Lead Bus. Mod. TERM (Capital)
|$104,597.75
|$104,597.75
|Boon, David
|Police
|Central Divisional Commander
|$139,924.63
|$1,000.00
|$140,924.63
|Boone, Brian
|Police
|Police Constable
|$102,235.56
|$102,235.56
|Boudreau, Gilles
|Police
|Police Constable
|$101,071.96
|$1,000.00
|$102,071.96
|Bourdages, Pierre
|Police
|Sergeant
|$159,534.74
|$159,534.74
|Boutilier, Donna
|Legal and Legislative Services
|Solicitor
|$103,870.44
|$864.46
|$104,734.90
|Boutilier, Joseph
|Police
|Police Constable F.B.P.
|$108,985.55
|$108,985.55
|Boutilier, Michael
|Fire Services
|Firefighter
|$122,319.87
|$200.00
|$122,519.87
|Bowers, Scott
|Police
|Police Constable
|$120,215.61
|$1,000.00
|$121,215.61
|Bowes, Adam
|Fire Services
|Captain
|$129,791.67
|$200.00
|$129,991.67
|Bowser, John
|Fire Services
|Training Officer
|$151,484.58
|$225.05
|$151,709.63
|Bowser, Michael
|Fire Services
|Firefighter
|$101,542.72
|$200.00
|$101,742.72
|Boyd, Lawrence
|Police
|Sergeant
|$139,143.71
|$1,000.00
|$140,143.71
|Brackett, Joshua
|Fire Services
|Firefighter
|$103,226.06
|$200.00
|$103,426.06
|Bradley, Kristen
|Police
|Police Constable
|$109,584.14
|$1,000.00
|$110,584.14
|Brake, Warren
|Halifax Water
|Manager, Accounting
|$103,552.14
|$5,024.06
|$108,576.20
|Branch, Ashley
|Fire Services
|Firefighter
|$110,369.29
|$200.00
|$110,569.29
|Brennan, Justin
|Police
|Police Constable F.B.P.
|$102,237.85
|$102,237.85
|Brewer, Corey
|Police
|Police Constable
|$103,314.32
|$103,314.32
|Brewer, Joel
|Fire Services
|Firefighter
|$106,173.26
|$200.00
|$106,373.26
|Brewer, Nathan
|Police
|Police Constable
|$108,466.11
|$108,466.11
|Bricker, Jamie
|Police
|Police Constable
|$101,262.85
|$101,262.85
|Briscombe, Mark
|Finance, Asset Management & ICT
|System Administrator
|$104,935.30
|$104,935.30
|Brooks, Brock
|Police
|Police Constable
|$116,938.34
|$116,938.34
|Brown, Jay
|Fire Services
|Captain
|$129,072.02
|$200.00
|$129,272.02
|Brown, Jeff
|Fire Services
|Firefighter
|$104,759.53
|$200.00
|$104,959.53
|Brown, Jeffery
|Police
|Police Constable
|$114,748.85
|$114,748.85
|Brown, Karen
|Legal and Legislative Services
|Solicitor
|$155,781.07
|$155,781.07
|Brown, Russell
|Fire Services
|Firefighter
|$107,257.99
|$200.00
|$107,457.99
|Brown, Sara
|Police
|Police Constable
|$108,784.11
|$1,000.00
|$109,784.11
|Brown, William (Bj)
|Fire Services
|Firefighter
|$102,047.27
|$200.00
|$102,247.27
|Bruce, Charles
|Police
|Police Constable
|$134,572.74
|$134,572.74
|Buell, Donald
|Police
|Police Constable
|$104,496.01
|$1,000.00
|$105,496.01
|Bundy, Keiva
|Fire Services
|Firefighter
|$109,415.41
|$200.00
|$109,615.41
|Burridge, Hannah
|Police
|Police Constable
|$102,225.21
|$102,225.21
|Burt, Ross
|Police
|Sergeant
|$126,217.10
|$1,000.00
|$127,217.10
|Burton, Kenneth
|Police
|Sergeant
|$122,436.79
|$122,436.79
|Burton, Michael
|Fire Services
|Captain
|$123,109.79
|$200.00
|$123,309.79
|Bussey, Stephen
|Fire Services
|Lieutenant
|$151,427.47
|$200.00
|$151,627.47
|Butler, André
|Fire Services
|Firefighter
|$99,784.47
|$1,153.82
|$100,938.29
|Butler, James
|Police
|Superintendent Criminal Invest Division
|$134,133.12
|$1,044.30
|$135,177.42
|Butler, Kendra
|Fire Services
|Firefighter
|$99,883.88
|$200.00
|$100,083.88
|Byrne, Nicholas
|Police
|Police Constable
|$104,448.82
|$1,000.00
|$105,448.82
|Cain, Daniel
|Fire Services
|Firefighter
|$103,742.88
|$200.00
|$103,942.88
|Caldwell, Robert
|Fire Services
|Firefighter
|$104,098.91
|$200.00
|$104,298.91
|Cameron, David
|Fire Services
|Captain
|$128,354.70
|$200.00
|$128,554.70
|Camp, Christopher
|Fire Services
|Fire Services Prevention Officer
|$126,752.02
|$1,057.45
|$127,809.47
|Campbell Waugh, Carol
|Police
|Police Constable
|$104,666.48
|$1,000.00
|$105,666.48
|Campbell, Allan
|Halifax Water
|Manager, Finance
|$108,972.63
|$5,837.09
|$114,809.72
|Campbell, Cynthia
|Police
|Police Constable
|$101,917.22
|$101,917.22
|Campbell, D Reid
|Halifax Water
|Director, Water Services
|$172,182.60
|$7,251.94
|$179,434.54
|Campbell, James
|Halifax Water
|Manager, Communications and Public Relations
|$104,235.57
|$1,749.81
|$105,985.38
|Campbell, Joel
|Fire Services
|Captain
|$111,689.98
|$237.41
|$111,927.39
|Campbell, Leo
|Police
|Police Constable
|$103,510.51
|$103,510.51
|Campbell, Liam
|Police
|Police Constable
|$126,061.10
|$126,061.10
|Cane, Jason
|Fire Services
|Firefighter
|$104,582.65
|$200.00
|$104,782.65
|Canning, R Brad
|Fire Services
|Firefighter
|$117,671.27
|$200.00
|$117,871.27
|Cantfell, Brian
|Police
|Police Constable
|$105,445.37
|$105,445.37
|Carleton, Debbie
|Police
|Police Constable
|$103,262.85
|$103,262.85
|Carlisle, Jeffrey
|Police
|Sergeant
|$134,724.29
|$134,724.29
|Carlisle, Stephanie
|Police
|Human Resources Officer
|$141,975.29
|$1,025.00
|$143,000.29
|Carmichael, David
|Fire Services
|Captain
|$144,636.46
|$200.00
|$144,836.46
|Carmichael, Garland
|Police
|Sergeant
|$124,373.68
|$124,373.68
|Carr, Jeffrey
|Police
|Sergeant
|$123,143.79
|$1,000.00
|$124,143.79
|Carroll, Don
|Fire Services
|Firefighter
|$101,526.26
|$200.00
|$101,726.26
|Carter, Dylan
|Police
|Police Constable
|$106,237.90
|$106,237.90
|Carter, Michael
|Police
|Police Constable
|$109,574.09
|$1,000.00
|$110,574.09
|Carter, Sara
|Police
|Police Constable
|$103,899.83
|$103,899.83
|Carver, Shawn
|Police
|Police Constable
|$115,411.58
|$115,411.58
|Carvery, Shaun
|Police
|Police Constable
|$110,462.71
|$1,000.00
|$111,462.71
|Casas Lopez, Luis
|Finance, Asset Management & ICT
|Network Administrator II
|$99,950.50
|$1,062.60
|$101,013.10
|Casey, Darren
|Fire Services
|Firefighter
|$109,757.83
|$200.00
|$109,957.83
|Cecchetto, Michael
|Police
|Sergeant
|$143,032.75
|$1,000.00
|$144,032.75
|Chambers Spriggs, Tanya
|Police
|Sergeant
|$124,113.26
|$124,113.26
|Chambers, David
|Police
|Police Constable F.B.P.
|$106,951.32
|$106,951.32
|Chambers, Kimberley
|Police
|Police Constable
|$101,262.85
|$101,262.85
|Chapman, Janis
|Police
|Police Constable
|$109,688.76
|$1,000.00
|$110,688.76
|Chaulk, Ron
|Police
|Police Constable
|$105,167.72
|$105,167.72
|Chauvin, Maxim
|DSPX
|General Manager
|$110,270.68
|$110,270.68
|Chediac, Monier
|Police
|Sergeant
|$129,642.28
|$129,642.28
|Cheeseman, Michael
|Police
|Sergeant
|$130,196.78
|$130,196.78
|Chenard, Jacques
|Police
|Police Constable
|$103,542.84
|$103,542.84
|Chhabra, Gurminder (Mark)
|Police
|Police Constable
|$108,674.89
|$108,674.89
|Chicarella, Christopher
|Police
|Police Constable F.B.P.
|$103,738.84
|$103,738.84
|Chisholm, Diane
|Corporate and Customer Services
|Manager Facilities Management
|$128,437.14
|$83.50
|$128,520.64
|Chisholm, Mary
|CAO's Office
|Senior Policy Advisor
|$102,209.69
|$102,209.69
|Christie, Sally
|CAO's Office
|Senior Advisor to the CAO
|$118,913.42
|$167.00
|$119,080.42
|Clancey, Dawn
|Police
|Admin Manager Integrated Emergency Ser.
|$109,877.76
|$109,877.76
|Clark, Paul M
|Fire Services
|Captain
|$152,130.23
|$200.00
|$152,330.23
|Clarke, Jeffery
|Fire Services
|Captain
|$120,219.63
|$200.00
|$120,419.63
|Clarke, Jeffrey
|Police
|Staff Sergeant
|$135,975.99
|$135,975.99
|Clarke, Jennifer
|Police
|Police Constable
|$102,470.93
|$102,470.93
|Cluett, Andrew
|Fire Services
|Firefighter
|$110,093.74
|$200.00
|$110,293.74
|Clyke, Bobby
|Police
|Sergeant
|$136,592.30
|$136,592.30
|Cogdon, Michael
|Halifax Forum
|General Manager
|$108,136.78
|$108,136.78
|Cogswell, Barry
|Finance, Asset Management & ICT
|Manager ICT Service & Operations
|$143,222.13
|$553.35
|$143,775.48
|Collins, Joshua
|Police
|Police Constable
|$102,710.93
|$102,710.93
|Colman Sadd, Evangeline
|Office of the Auditor General
|Municipal Auditor General
|$192,952.17
|$1,308.79
|$194,260.96
|Comer, David
|Police
|Police Constable
|$104,689.97
|$1,000.00
|$105,689.97
|Connolly, Marcia
|Finance, Asset Management & ICT
|Manager Leasing and Tenant Services
|$105,178.46
|$105,178.46
|Connolly, Todd
|Halifax Water
|Works Supervisor II, Water Services
|$92,316.28
|$8,872.67
|$101,188.95
|Connors, Bradley
|Fire Services
|District Chief
|$141,072.20
|$307.64
|$141,379.84
|Connors, Timothy
|Fire Services
|Firefighter
|$101,458.78
|$200.00
|$101,658.78
|Conrad, Andrew
|Fire Services
|Firefighter
|$107,155.24
|$200.00
|$107,355.24
|Conrad, Andrew
|Police
|Police Constable
|$101,262.85
|$101,262.85
|Conrad, Craig
|Police
|Police Constable
|$107,216.31
|$107,216.31
|Conrad, Patrick
|Fire Services
|Captain
|$125,792.66
|$200.00
|$125,992.66
|Conrad, Ryan
|Fire Services
|Firefighter
|$106,400.42
|$200.00
|$106,600.42
|Conrad, Stephen
|Fire Services
|Firefighter
|$104,435.20
|$200.00
|$104,635.20
|Conrad, Susan
|Police
|Police Constable
|$105,872.16
|$105,872.16
|Conrad, Vincent
|Fire Services
|CO Div Ch - Training
|$131,126.39
|$2,612.62
|$133,739.01
|Cooke, James
|Police
|Police Constable
|$102,409.70
|$1,000.00
|$103,409.70
|Cooke, William
|Police
|Police Constable
|$109,456.84
|$109,456.84
|Corkum, Kevin
|Fire Services
|Captain
|$127,494.04
|$676.36
|$128,170.40
|Cote, Samuel
|Police
|Police Constable
|$104,097.93
|$78.38
|$104,176.31
|Covey, Matt
|Fire Services
|CO Dist Ch - Fire Services Prev & Pub Ed
|$134,552.48
|$292.42
|$134,844.90
|Cowper, Aaron
|Fire Services
|Captain
|$122,928.04
|$200.00
|$123,128.04
|Cox, Stephen
|Police
|Police Constable
|$108,159.30
|$108,159.30
|Creemer, Harry
|Fire Services
|Captain
|$109,970.61
|$200.00
|$110,170.61
|Crick, Kevin
|Halifax Public Libraries
|Manager, IT
|$101,946.21
|$300.00
|$102,246.21
|Crockett, Allan
|Fire Services
|Firefighter
|$112,486.07
|$200.00
|$112,686.07
|Croft, Tony
|Police
|Sergeant
|$129,105.35
|$129,105.35
|Cromwell, Christopher
|Fire Services
|Firefighter
|$106,412.54
|$200.00
|$106,612.54
|Cromwell, Larry
|Police
|Police Constable
|$104,609.21
|$104,609.21
|Crooks, Michael
|Fire Services
|Firefighter
|$106,695.73
|$200.00
|$106,895.73
|Crooks, Steven
|Fire Services
|Firefighter
|$89,899.32
|$26,154.83
|$116,054.15
|Crooks, Tracey
|Fire Services
|Firefighter
|$107,613.56
|$200.00
|$107,813.56
|Cross, Bridget
|Police
|Sergeant
|$116,286.35
|$116,286.35
|Cross, Nathan
|Police
|Police Constable
|$150,311.04
|$1,000.00
|$151,311.04
|Crowell, Dale
|Fire Services
|Captain
|$132,013.81
|$200.00
|$132,213.81
|Crowell, Dennis
|Police
|Sergeant F.B.P.
|$122,436.79
|$122,436.79
|Currie, Lloyd
|Fire Services
|District Chief
|$141,859.10
|$141,859.10
|Currie, Marion
|Corporate and Customer Services
|Program Manager Org Performance Excel
|$108,078.86
|$592.39
|$108,671.25
|Currie, Shawn
|Police
|Police Constable
|$113,063.13
|$113,063.13
|Curry, James
|Fire Services
|Firefighter
|$104,380.08
|$200.00
|$104,580.08
|Cutler, William
|Halifax Transit Services
|Manager Bus Maintenance
|$118,832.49
|$167.00
|$118,999.49
|Da Ros, Gregory
|Finance, Asset Management & ICT
|Manager Digital Services
|$100,894.11
|$100,894.11
|Dahl, Darren
|Fire Services
|Captain
|$142,168.70
|$200.00
|$142,368.70
|Dahl, Karen
|Halifax Public Libraries
|Senior Manager Program & Community Engmt
|$114,724.59
|$790.44
|$115,515.03
|Daneault, Kaven
|Police
|Police Constable
|$107,989.47
|$107,989.47
|David, Benoit
|Fire Services
|Captain
|$129,914.15
|$200.00
|$130,114.15
|David, Mervin
|Halifax Transit Services
|Supervisor Ferry Services
|$103,209.37
|$103,209.37
|Davis, Christopher
|Transportation & Public Works
|Supervisor Right of Way Services
|$105,949.71
|$292.42
|$106,242.13
|Davis, Tanya
|Planning & Development
|Manager Strategic Trans Planning Prog
|$108,396.38
|$392.51
|$108,788.89
|Day, James
|Fire Services
|Firefighter
|$117,839.13
|$1,135.11
|$118,974.24
|Day, Jason
|Fire Services
|Senior Firefighter
|$101,725.62
|$200.00
|$101,925.62
|Day, Peter
|Fire Services
|Firefighter
|$101,662.85
|$200.00
|$101,862.85
|de Montbrun, Louis
|Halifax Water
|Director, Corporate Services / CFO
|$158,335.15
|$4,785.00
|$163,120.15
|Dean, Kevin
|Fire Services
|District Chief
|$140,567.79
|$156.43
|$140,724.22
|Dean, Sherry
|Fire Services
|Captain
|$112,522.01
|$2,354.26
|$114,876.27
|Delong, Christopher
|Police
|Police Constable
|$110,732.90
|$110,732.90
|Dempsey, Alexander
|Fire Services
|Firefighter
|$104,619.09
|$200.00
|$104,819.09
|Dempsey, Nancy
|Legal and Legislative Services
|Access & Privacy Officer
|$108,019.63
|$218.63
|$108,238.26
|Denine, Matthew
|Police
|Police Constable
|$105,779.62
|$1,000.00
|$106,779.62
|Denty, Kelly
|Planning & Development
|Chief Planner & Director Planning & Dev
|$206,197.67
|$167.00
|$206,364.67
|Desrochers, Paul
|Police
|Police Constable F.B.P.
|$110,568.43
|$110,568.43
|Detchkoff, Cory
|Fire Services
|Firefighter
|$111,549.60
|$200.00
|$111,749.60
|Deters, Auren
|Fire Services
|Firefighter
|$109,033.62
|$200.00
|$109,233.62
|Deveau, Tyler
|Fire Services
|Firefighter
|$113,541.29
|$835.88
|$114,377.17
|Dewar, Sym
|Police
|Police Constable
|$104,396.70
|$104,396.70
|Deyoung, Jeffrey
|Fire Services
|Firefighter
|$117,043.80
|$200.00
|$117,243.80
|DeYoung, Joshua
|Halifax Water
|Operations Engineer
|$98,592.61
|$2,324.48
|$100,917.09
|Dickson, Nicholas
|Police
|Surveillance Technician
|$100,509.16
|$67.41
|$100,576.57
|Dill, James
|Police
|Police Constable
|$105,416.93
|$105,416.93
|Dion, Kelvin
|Fire Services
|Captain
|$114,839.39
|$224.93
|$115,064.32
|Dixon, David
|Fire Services
|Firefighter
|$104,661.15
|$200.00
|$104,861.15
|Dobie, Leslie
|Fire Services
|Firefighter
|$102,138.41
|$200.00
|$102,338.41
|Dodge, Dana
|Halifax Transit Services
|Fleet Supervisor
|$102,547.40
|$323.87
|$102,871.27
|Dodge, Duane
|Fire Services
|Captain
|$113,372.81
|$200.00
|$113,572.81
|Doiron, Tara Lee
|Police
|Police Constable
|$103,989.97
|$103,989.97
|Dominix, Cory
|Fire Services
|Firefighter
|$101,682.42
|$200.00
|$101,882.42
|Doncaster, Nevin
|Police
|Police Constable
|$103,500.72
|$103,500.72
|Dooks Fahie, Michelle
|Police
|Police Constable
|$130,378.39
|$1,000.00
|$131,378.39
|Dorey, Clifford
|Halifax Transit Services
|Mechanic
|$112,031.22
|$1,456.40
|$113,487.62
|Dorey, Michael
|Fire Services
|Captain
|$114,611.81
|$200.00
|$114,811.81
|Doucet, Shawn
|Fire Services
|Firefighter
|$140,287.01
|$200.00
|$140,487.01
|Doucette, Kevin
|Police
|Police Constable
|$105,854.74
|$105,854.74
|Doucette, Raymond
|Halifax Water
|Works Supervisor I, Water Services
|$88,987.46
|$11,407.12
|$100,394.58
|Dowding, Justin
|Fire Services
|Firefighter
|$108,334.72
|$200.00
|$108,534.72
|Doyle, Carly
|Police
|Police Constable F.B.P.
|$105,518.32
|$1,000.00
|$106,518.32
|Doyle, Joel
|Fire Services
|Firefighter
|$109,485.03
|$2,204.60
|$111,689.63
|Doyle, Mark
|Police
|Police Constable
|$107,840.91
|$1,000.00
|$108,840.91
|Drysdale, Clayton
|Fire Services
|Firefighter
|$102,858.97
|$200.00
|$103,058.97
|Drysdale, Sara
|Fire Services
|Firefighter
|$101,064.57
|$200.00
|$101,264.57
|Duale, Ali
|Fire Services
|Firefighter
|$114,227.87
|$200.00
|$114,427.87
|Dubé, Jacques
|CAO's Office
|Chief Administrative Officer
|$295,783.36
|$2,380.21
|$298,163.57
|Dugandzic, Philip
|Planning & Development
|Manager Building Standards
|$108,399.94
|$108,399.94
|Dunbrack, Patricia
|Fire Services
|Captain
|$123,472.63
|$200.00
|$123,672.63
|Duncan, Peter
|Planning & Development
|Manager Infrastructure Planning
|$134,134.07
|$134,134.07
|Duquet Perron, Olivier
|Police
|Police Constable F.B.P.
|$110,070.83
|$110,070.83
|Durling, Craig
|Police
|Police Constable
|$105,644.14
|$105,644.14
|Eaglestone, Ben
|Fire Services
|Firefighter
|$120,615.63
|$200.00
|$120,815.63
|Edwards, Amy
|Police
|Police Constable
|$103,134.69
|$103,134.69
|Edwards, Jonathan
|Police
|Police Constable
|$104,968.56
|$104,968.56
|Edwards, Paul
|Fire Services
|Captain
|$123,309.87
|$200.00
|$123,509.87
|Edwards, Scott
|Fire Services
|Firefighter
|$108,111.64
|$200.00
|$108,311.64
|Eisan, Wendell
|Fire Services
|Inventory Equipment Technician
|$103,995.87
|$200.00
|$104,195.87
|Eisnor, John
|Halifax Water
|Superintendent. Water Services
|$115,316.81
|$1,915.64
|$117,232.45
|El Diri, Eddy
|Police
|Police Constable
|$112,405.51
|$1,000.00
|$113,405.51
|El Shair, Ahmed
|Police
|Police Constable
|$105,102.25
|$105,102.25
|Elliott, Geoffrey
|Fire Services
|Firefighter
|$114,747.91
|$200.00
|$114,947.91
|Elworthy, Matthew
|Police
|Police Constable
|$114,080.13
|$114,080.13
|Engels, Ryan
|Fire Services
|Firefighter
|$113,465.14
|$1,787.36
|$115,252.50
|Everson, Michelle
|Police
|Police Constable
|$101,262.85
|$101,262.85
|Fader, Kimberley
|Halifax Transit Services
|Supervisor Fleet Services
|$113,170.29
|$295.46
|$113,465.75
|Fahie, Christopher
|Halifax Water
|Superintendent, Wastewater Treatment
|$110,248.49
|$4,113.57
|$114,362.06
|Fairbairn, Scott
|Police
|Police Constable
|$107,246.08
|$1,000.00
|$108,246.08
|Fairbairn, Steven
|Police
|Police Constable
|$123,331.47
|$1,000.00
|$124,331.47
|Fall, John
|Fire Services
|Firefighter
|$114,618.04
|$200.00
|$114,818.04
|Fawcett, John
|Transportation & Public Works
|Design Engineer
|$98,415.63
|$2,223.37
|$100,639.00
|Feener, Mark
|Halifax Water
|Superintendent, Water Services
|$117,875.48
|$3,200.97
|$121,076.45
|Fenerty, Daniel James
|Fire Services
|Firefighter
|$101,490.43
|$200.00
|$101,690.43
|Fenner, Stephen
|Fire Services
|Firefighter
|$104,576.89
|$200.00
|$104,776.89
|Fenton, John
|Finance, Asset Management & ICT
|Project Manager Information Technology
|$105,304.96
|$239.81
|$105,544.77
|Ferguson, John
|Fire Services
|Captain
|$123,772.07
|$200.00
|$123,972.07
|Ferguson, Todd
|Fire Services
|Firefighter
|$110,355.50
|$200.00
|$110,555.50
|Fillmore, Fiona
|Finance, Asset Management & ICT
|Manager Accounting Service Delivery
|$100,876.11
|$781.62
|$101,657.73
|Firth, Edward A
|Fire Services
|Firefighter
|$100,035.75
|$200.00
|$100,235.75
|Fish, Derek
|Police
|Police Constable
|$102,763.05
|$102,763.05
|Fisher, Bruce
|Finance, Asset Management & ICT
|Manager Financial Policy & Planning
|$133,132.58
|$1,130.13
|$134,262.71
|Fitzgerald, Marcheta
|Fire Services
|Division Captain Fire Services & Prevention
|$123,493.62
|$1,840.28
|$125,333.90
|Fleck, Erica
|Fire Services
|Assistant Chief
|$149,054.12
|$166.06
|$149,220.18
|Fleckney, Brian
|Fire Services
|Captain
|$123,479.38
|$200.00
|$123,679.38
|Fletcher, Darrell
|Fire Services
|Captain
|$131,151.18
|$200.00
|$131,351.18
|Flinn, Paul
|Office of the Auditor General
|Audit Director
|$109,103.06
|$1,058.50
|$110,161.56
|Flynn, Christa
|Police
|Police Constable
|$101,480.87
|$101,480.87
|Flynn, Jonathan
|Police
|Police Constable
|$102,504.24
|$1,000.00
|$103,504.24
|Flynn, Pauline
|Police
|Police Constable F.B.P.
|$102,307.32
|$102,307.32
|Flynn, Shawn
|Police
|Police Constable
|$111,865.52
|$111,865.52
|Fong, Regan
|Police
|Sergeant F.B.P.
|$128,000.72
|$128,000.72
|Fong, Richard
|Fire Services
|Platoon Captain
|$141,234.63
|$200.00
|$141,434.63
|Foote, Andrew
|Fire Services
|Captain
|$118,273.18
|$200.00
|$118,473.18
|Forbes, Terry
|Fire Services
|Firefighter
|$99,933.79
|$200.00
|$100,133.79
|Ford, Corey
|Fire Services
|Firefighter
|$104,071.63
|$200.00
|$104,271.63
|Ford, Heather
|Police
|Police Constable
|$104,487.27
|$1,000.00
|$105,487.27
|Forhan, Jillian
|Police
|Police Constable
|$103,153.73
|$103,153.73
|Forrest, Jason
|Police
|Police Constable
|$107,020.35
|$107,020.35
|Foshay, Nicholas
|Fire Services
|Firefighter
|$103,207.98
|$200.00
|$103,407.98
|Foster, Jeffrey
|Police
|Police Constable
|$107,140.91
|$107,140.91
|Foster, Susan
|Police
|Police Constable F.B.P.
|$118,765.19
|$118,765.19
|Fournier, Thomas
|Police
|Police Constable
|$113,978.53
|$113,978.53
|Fox, Robert
|Police
|Staff Sergeant
|$134,864.50
|$134,864.50
|Fraser, Cyril
|Fire Services
|Captain
|$124,130.44
|$200.00
|$124,330.44
|Fraser, Ernest
|Fire Services
|Firefighter
|$108,209.82
|$200.00
|$108,409.82
|Fraser, Jane
|Finance, Asset Management & ICT
|Director Finance Asset Mgmt & ICT
|$227,640.06
|$3,935.92
|$231,575.98
|Fraser, Kristine
|Police
|Police Constable
|$102,909.11
|$102,909.11
|Frenette, Michael
|Halifax Water
|Senior Project Manager, Information Services
|$105,266.06
|$4,206.44
|$109,472.50
|Fulton, Joseph
|Fire Services
|Captain
|$125,005.45
|$200.00
|$125,205.45
|Furlong, Robert
|Police
|Police Constable
|$103,360.33
|$103,360.33
|Gabriel, Erica
|Fire Services
|Firefighter
|$104,587.99
|$1,076.82
|$105,664.81
|Gagnon, Kevin
|Fire Services
|Firefighter
|$108,070.90
|$200.00
|$108,270.90
|Gagnon, Nicolas
|Police
|Police Constable
|$101,115.06
|$101,115.06
|Gallagher, Kevin
|Fire Services
|Captain
|$121,226.79
|$200.00
|$121,426.79
|Gallagher, Terry
|Halifax Public Libraries
|Senior Manager, Finance & Facilities
|$130,647.35
|$790.44
|$131,437.79
|Gallant, Stephanie
|Police
|Police Constable
|$103,918.77
|$103,918.77
|Gallivan, David
|Police
|Police Constable
|$104,060.25
|$104,060.25
|Galvin, Dominique
|Fire Services
|Firefighter
|$105,098.46
|$2,770.00
|$107,868.46
|Gannon, Dwayne
|Fire Services
|Firefighter
|$114,337.53
|$200.00
|$114,537.53
|Garber, Geoff
|Fire Services
|Captain
|$112,124.70
|$200.00
|$112,324.70
|Garry, Claude
|Fire Services
|Captain
|$126,976.33
|$200.00
|$127,176.33
|Gates, Collin
|Fire Services
|Firefighter
|$110,097.26
|$200.00
|$110,297.26
|Gates, James
|Fire Services
|Platoon Captain
|$142,881.22
|$200.00
|$143,081.22
|Gaudet, Christopher
|Fire Services
|Firefighter
|$111,789.24
|$2,127.50
|$113,916.74
|Gaudet, Gary
|Fire Services
|Firefighter
|$100,872.97
|$200.00
|$101,072.97
|Gaudry, Aaron
|Police
|Police Constable
|$102,102.29
|$102,102.29
|Geldart, Stephen
|Fire Services
|Senior Firefighter / Engineer
|$104,376.27
|$200.00
|$104,576.27
|Giacomantonio, Christopher
|Police
|Research & Development Specialist
|$107,940.24
|$107,940.24
|Gibbons, Thomas
|Police
|Police Constable
|$106,726.17
|$106,726.17
|Gibson, Curtis
|Police
|Police Constable
|$107,320.49
|$107,320.49
|Gibson, Gregory
|Fire Services
|Senior Firefighter Engineer
|$103,153.91
|$200.00
|$103,353.91
|Gibson, Julie
|Finance, Asset Management & ICT
|Policy&Business Initiatives Coordinator
|$102,507.42
|$111.67
|$102,619.09
|Gibson, Scott
|Fire Services
|Firefighter
|$109,875.75
|$200.00
|$110,075.75
|Giddens, Christopher
|Legal and Legislative Services
|Solicitor TERM (Capital)
|$137,278.42
|$761.43
|$138,039.85
|Giffin, Ann
|Police
|Police Constable F.B.P.
|$103,515.74
|$103,515.74
|Gilbert, Jordan
|Police
|Police Constable
|$114,542.00
|$1,000.00
|$115,542.00
|Gillett, Stephen
|Police
|Sergeant
|$123,812.77
|$25.05
|$123,837.82
|Gillis, Anthony
|Police
|Police Constable
|$108,180.73
|$108,180.73
|Gillis, Gyles
|Police
|Sergeant
|$125,973.27
|$1,000.00
|$126,973.27
|Gillis, Sara
|Halifax Public Libraries
|Senior Manager, People & Culture
|$115,215.03
|$300.00
|$115,515.03
|Gillis, Trena
|Police
|Police Constable
|$104,028.42
|$1,000.00
|$105,028.42
|Gillivan, Claire
|Legal and Legislative Services
|Solicitor
|$102,552.03
|$102,552.03
|Girard, Robin
|Fire Services
|Firefighter
|$101,828.22
|$200.00
|$102,028.22
|Glennie, Alexander
|Fire Services
|Captain
|$130,075.66
|$200.00
|$130,275.66
|Goldsmith, David
|Halifax Transit Services
|Fleet Supervisor
|$105,177.34
|$200.00
|$105,377.34
|Goodwin, Judson
|Police
|Police Constable
|$104,331.34
|$104,331.34
|Gordon, Andrew
|Police
|Police Constable F.B.P.
|$101,262.85
|$101,262.85
|Gorman, Thomas
|Halifax Water
|Manager, Water Infrastructure Engineering
|$121,807.60
|$5,430.63
|$127,238.23
|Gough, Andrew
|Legal and Legislative Services
|Solicitor
|$121,913.00
|$4,879.52
|$126,792.52
|Graham, Aaron
|Fire Services
|Firefighter
|$109,072.94
|$200.00
|$109,272.94
|Graham, Gordon
|Police
|Sergeant F.B.P.
|$134,665.68
|$1,000.00
|$135,665.68
|Grandy, Philip W
|Fire Services
|Firefighter
|$113,410.10
|$2,316.48
|$115,726.58
|Grantham, Peter
|Fire Services
|Senior Firefighter Engineer
|$115,645.11
|$200.00
|$115,845.11
|Graven, James
|Fire Services
|Firefighter
|$106,737.97
|$200.00
|$106,937.97
|Graves, Colin
|Police
|Police Constable
|$105,569.29
|$1,000.00
|$106,569.29
|Gray, Kevin
|Halifax Water
|Manager, Engineering Approvals
|$120,538.31
|$5,440.47
|$125,978.78
|Gray, Rickey
|Fire Services
|Firefighter
|$101,505.75
|$200.00
|$101,705.75
|Gray, Robert
|Fire Services
|Firefighter
|$109,245.94
|$200.00
|$109,445.94
|Greek, James
|Police
|Police Constable
|$105,637.79
|$105,637.79
|Green, Angela
|Parks and Recreation
|Manager Recreation Programming
|$132,841.68
|$188.00
|$133,029.68
|Green, Benjamin
|Police
|Police Constable
|$112,322.87
|$112,322.87
|Green, Jacob
|Fire Services
|Captain
|$152,016.84
|$771.64
|$152,788.48
|Green, Pamela
|Police
|Sergeant
|$122,899.41
|$122,899.41
|Greencorn, George
|Police
|Police Constable
|$101,262.85
|$101,262.85
|Greene, Katherine
|Planning & Development
|Manager Regional Policy Program
|$112,272.48
|$892.49
|$113,164.97
|Greene, Patrick
|Fire Services
|Captain
|$126,732.40
|$200.00
|$126,932.40
|Greene, Stephen
|Fire Services
|Firefighter
|$112,937.04
|$200.00
|$113,137.04
|Greener, David
|Legal and Legislative Services
|Solicitor
|$139,785.75
|$269.64
|$140,055.39
|Greenham, Peter
|Fire Services
|Training Officer
|$118,273.19
|$200.00
|$118,473.19
|Greer, Barry
|Fire Services
|Captain
|$137,151.84
|$200.00
|$137,351.84
|Grimes, William
|Fire Services
|Captain
|$133,572.72
|$200.00
|$133,772.72
|Guest, Matthew
|Police
|Police Constable
|$124,429.60
|$1,000.00
|$125,429.60
|Guppy, Ian
|Halifax Water
|Manager, Stormwater Infrastructure Engineering
|$121,807.54
|$3,069.76
|$124,877.30
|Guy, Kevin
|Fire Services
|Captain
|$121,438.22
|$200.00
|$121,638.22
|Guzzwell, Stephen
|Police
|Police Constable
|$103,444.74
|$103,444.74
|Habib, Andre
|Police
|Sergeant
|$178,565.11
|$1,000.00
|$179,565.11
|Haines, Shannon
|Police
|Police Constable
|$105,997.90
|$105,997.90
|Hann, Shawn
|Fire Services
|Firefighter
|$100,070.45
|$200.00
|$100,270.45
|Hannam, James
|Halifax Water
|Director, Engineering and Information Services
|$172,802.31
|$6,928.25
|$179,730.56
|Hansen, Kristopher
|Police
|Police Constable
|$106,615.21
|$106,615.21
|Hardiman, Ronald
|Fire Services
|Firefighter
|$101,132.12
|$200.00
|$101,332.12
|Harding, David
|Police
|Police Constable
|$108,591.63
|$1,000.00
|$109,591.63
|Harley, David
|Finance, Asset Management & ICT
|Manager Financial Reporting
|$119,492.05
|$1,083.55
|$120,575.60
|Harlow, Michael
|Fire Services
|Firefighter
|$126,590.96
|$200.00
|$126,790.96
|Harper, Nancy
|Finance, Asset Management & ICT
|Manager Accounting Controls & Reporting
|$101,563.43
|$25.05
|$101,588.48
|Harrison, Sean
|Fire Services
|Firefighter
|$101,144.64
|$200.00
|$101,344.64
|Hartlen, Brett
|Fire Services
|Firefighter
|$106,681.19
|$200.00
|$106,881.19
|Harvey, Brendan
|Police
|Police Constable F.B.P.
|$105,872.21
|$105,872.21
|Harvey, Richard
|Parks and Recreation
|Manager Policy & Planning
|$111,108.97
|$558.49
|$111,667.46
|Harvie, Trevor
|Corporate and Customer Services
|Superintendent Municipal Fleet
|$104,350.41
|$809.34
|$105,159.75
|Haverstock, Mark
|Fire Services
|Captain
|$124,435.22
|$200.00
|$124,635.22
|Hawes, Cole
|Police
|Police Constable
|$101,423.17
|$101,423.17
|Hayes, Jonathan
|Police
|Police Constable F.B.P.
|$108,347.10
|$108,347.10
|Hayman, George
|Finance, Asset Management & ICT
|Project Manager Information Technology
|$107,165.17
|$107,165.17
|Hayward, Joseph
|Police
|Police Constable
|$108,752.16
|$108,752.16
|Head, Aaron
|Police
|Police Constable
|$121,194.93
|$1,000.00
|$122,194.93
|Healy, Kevin
|Halifax Water
|Operations Engineer
|$97,304.95
|$4,500.08
|$101,805.03
|Hebb, Donald
|Fire Services
|Firefighter
|$116,428.38
|$200.00
|$116,628.38
|Hebb, Gregory
|Fire Services
|Captain
|$135,985.01
|$200.00
|$136,185.01
|Hebb, Robert
|Fire Services
|Captain
|$128,174.45
|$200.00
|$128,374.45
|Henneberry, Allison
|Police
|Police Constable
|$102,931.82
|$1,000.00
|$103,931.82
|Henneberry, Mitchell
|Fire Services
|Firefighter
|$103,922.29
|$200.00
|$104,122.29
|Henry, Joshua
|Fire Services
|Firefighter
|$101,762.68
|$200.00
|$101,962.68
|Henwood, Ronald
|Corporate and Customer Services
|Mechanic EVT
|$114,691.74
|$200.00
|$114,891.74
|Higgins, Steven
|Planning & Development
|Manager Current Planning
|$130,866.34
|$130,866.34
|Hill, David
|Police
|Police Constable
|$106,477.37
|$1,000.00
|$107,477.37
|Hiltz, Darrell
|Finance, Asset Management & ICT
|Lead Architect
|$121,192.88
|$121,192.88
|Hiscock, David
|Halifax Water
|Superintendent, Water Services
|$125,727.28
|$4,204.63
|$129,931.91
|Hodgson, James
|Police
|Police Constable
|$103,862.85
|$1,000.00
|$104,862.85
|Hoffmann, Edward
|Fire Services
|Captain
|$134,596.59
|$200.00
|$134,796.59
|Hogue, Stephane
|Fire Services
|Firefighter
|$115,163.37
|$200.00
|$115,363.37
|Hollett, Harold
|Fire Services
|Deputy Chief Director - Operational Supp
|$167,022.08
|$1,100.51
|$168,122.59
|Hood, Derek
|Police
|Police Constable
|$103,708.31
|$1,000.00
|$104,708.31
|Horne, Victoria
|Transportation & Public Works
|Manager Parking
|$119,395.30
|$208.75
|$119,604.05
|Hovey, Kevin
|Police
|Sergeant
|$133,836.53
|$1,000.00
|$134,836.53
|Hovingh, Jonathon
|Police
|Police Constable
|$103,543.90
|$103,543.90
|Howie, Andrew
|Police
|Police Constable
|$104,551.73
|$1,000.00
|$105,551.73
|Hubert, Jody
|Finance, Asset Management & ICT
|Manager Cybersecurity
|$135,283.63
|$31,899.45
|$167,183.08
|Hubley, David
|Transportation & Public Works
|Manager Project Planning & Design
|$147,840.25
|$863.97
|$148,704.22
|Hueston, D'Arcy
|Police
|Sergeant
|$138,609.13
|$138,609.13
|Hughes, Alan
|Police
|Police Constable F.B.P.
|$103,007.39
|$1,000.00
|$104,007.39
|Hughes, Patricia
|Halifax Transit Services
|Manager Planning & Scheduling
|$122,923.68
|$334.00
|$123,257.68
|Hunt, Gregory
|Fire Services
|Firefighter
|$104,570.72
|$200.00
|$104,770.72
|Hunt, Kelly
|Human Resources
|Manager Employee Services
|$105,051.93
|$547.68
|$105,599.61
|Hunter, Wayne
|Police
|Police Constable
|$114,009.52
|$114,009.52
|Hurley, Brandon
|Police
|Police Constable
|$105,890.17
|$105,890.17
|Inglis, Douglas J
|Fire Services
|Firefighter
|$103,695.15
|$200.00
|$103,895.15
|Jacklyn, Wallace
|Fire Services
|Firefighter
|$103,695.15
|$200.00
|$103,895.15
|Jackman, Dylan
|Police
|Police Constable
|$102,197.52
|$102,197.52
|Jackson, Winnell
|Police
|Sergeant
|$122,430.90
|$122,430.90
|Jaggi, Gagan
|Halifax Transit Services
|Superintendent Transit Fleet Garage A
|$101,381.78
|$25.05
|$101,406.83
|Jahncke, Robert
|Finance, Asset Management & ICT
|Manager CRE Project
|$100,032.72
|$1,181.13
|$101,213.85
|Janson, Jim
|Legal and Legislative Services
|Solicitor
|$113,414.91
|$113,414.91
|Jardine, Bradley
|Police
|Police Constable
|$102,078.86
|$1,000.00
|$103,078.86
|Jazic, Alan
|Police
|Police Constable
|$102,267.30
|$102,267.30
|Jefferies Aldridge, Grace
|Human Resources
|Manager Client Services
|$111,280.64
|$662.36
|$111,943.00
|Jefferies, Jonathan
|Police
|Sergeant
|$132,631.11
|$132,631.11
|Jennings, Greg
|Fire Services
|Firefighter
|$107,406.15
|$200.00
|$107,606.15
|Jensen, John David
|Fire Services
|Firefighter
|$102,805.88
|$200.00
|$103,005.88
|Jiang, Qingshuang
|Finance, Asset Management & ICT
|Data Architect
|$116,591.68
|$455.40
|$117,047.08
|Jodrey, Eugene
|Fire Services
|Firefighter
|$104,711.33
|$200.00
|$104,911.33
|Johnson, Christopher
|Fire Services
|Captain
|$127,190.39
|$200.00
|$127,390.39
|Johnson, Ronald
|Fire Services
|Captain
|$121,321.07
|$200.00
|$121,521.07
|Johnston, Paul
|CAO's Office
|Managing Director GREA
|$113,966.79
|$113,966.79
|Johnston, Sandra
|Police
|Sergeant
|$122,436.79
|$122,436.79
|Jollimore, Kim
|Corporate and Customer Services
|Manager Citizen Contact Centres
|$126,431.68
|$345.23
|$126,776.91
|Joncas, Jason
|Police
|Police Constable
|$104,794.94
|$1,000.00
|$105,794.94
|Jones Grant, Tracey
|CAO's Office
|Manager Diversity and Inclusion
|$129,471.70
|$901.79
|$130,373.49
|Jones, Darren
|Fire Services
|Captain
|$134,472.63
|$200.00
|$134,672.63
|Jones, Grayson
|Halifax Water
|Supervisor, Wastewater Collection
|$83,081.50
|$18,345.82
|$101,427.32
|Joseph, Alicia
|Police
|Police Constable
|$101,675.87
|$101,675.87
|Joseph, Nickel
|Police
|Police Constable
|$116,656.69
|$1,000.00
|$117,656.69
|Joudrey, Andrew
|Police
|Police Constable
|$109,946.87
|$109,946.87
|Judah, Joshua
|Legal and Legislative Services
|Solicitor
|$147,067.21
|$260.06
|$147,327.27
|Kachan, Asa
|Halifax Public Libraries
|Chief Librarian and CEO
|$186,495.07
|$790.44
|$187,285.51
|Kaiser, Reid
|Halifax Water
|Works Supervisor II, Water Services
|$85,438.35
|$19,801.02
|$105,239.37
|Kavanaugh, Daniel
|Police
|Police Constable
|$101,535.15
|$101,535.15
|Keating, Patrick
|Fire Services
|Captain
|$120,886.38
|$200.00
|$121,086.38
|Keck, Scott
|Fire Services
|Firefighter
|$104,988.24
|$200.00
|$105,188.24
|Kelly, Colleen
|Police
|West Divisional Commander
|$144,170.62
|$1,000.00
|$145,170.62
|Kennedy, Edward
|Fire Services
|Firefighter
|$107,024.76
|$200.00
|$107,224.76
|Kennedy, Jordan
|Corporate and Customer Services
|Mechanic EVT
|$102,982.30
|$200.00
|$103,182.30
|Kennedy, Patricia
|Police
|Police Constable
|$122,767.33
|$1,000.00
|$123,767.33
|Kennie, Daniel
|Halifax Water
|Technical Coordinator, Information Services
|$104,014.10
|$5,962.58
|$109,976.68
|Keyes, Heather
|Police
|Police Constable
|$102,480.06
|$102,480.06
|Kharma, George
|Fire Services
|Captain
|$121,199.57
|$200.00
|$121,399.57
|Killen, Jason
|Fire Services
|Captain
|$118,273.18
|$200.00
|$118,473.18
|Kincade, Bradley
|Police
|Police Constable
|$102,135.85
|$1,000.00
|$103,135.85
|King, Alisa
|Police
|Police Constable
|$105,811.75
|$105,811.75
|Kinghorne, Randolph
|Legal and Legislative Services
|Solicitor
|$141,028.46
|$141,028.46
|Kinsella, Daniel
|Police
|Chief of Police
|$253,773.22
|$173.17
|$253,946.39
|Kirton, Harold
|Police
|Police Constable
|$107,532.59
|$107,532.59
|Kleronomos, John
|Finance, Asset Management & ICT
|Senior Business Analyst
|$104,674.74
|$104,674.74
|Kliffer, Matthew
|Fire Services
|Firefighter
|$102,011.12
|$200.00
|$102,211.12
|Kline, Patrick
|Fire Services
|Captain
|$130,211.04
|$604.91
|$130,815.95
|Knapp, Jeffrey
|Halifax Water
|Manager, Energy Efficiency
|$121,807.56
|$1,147.11
|$122,954.67
|Knisley, Sara
|Legal and Legislative Services
|Solicitor
|$129,595.30
|$129,595.30
|Koch, Stephen
|Fire Services
|Captain
|$139,822.22
|$200.00
|$140,022.22
|Koutroulakis, Taso
|Transportation & Public Works
|Manager Traffic & Right of Way
|$167,208.86
|$915.06
|$168,123.92
|Kozma, Andrew
|Police
|Chief Information Security Officer
|$130,612.38
|$130,612.38
|Krivdic, Admir
|Police
|Police Constable
|$104,176.00
|$104,176.00
|Krkosek, Wendy
|Halifax Water
|Manager, Water Quality
|$114,174.18
|$5,185.39
|$119,359.57
|Kuhn, Scott
|Police
|Police Constable
|$102,262.45
|$102,262.45
|Kuryluk, Avery
|Fire Services
|Firefighter
|$104,527.56
|$1,485.00
|$106,012.56
|Lahey, Martin
|Fire Services
|Division Captain Fire Services & Prevention
|$129,596.74
|$908.64
|$130,505.38
|Lake, Jennifer
|Police
|Police Constable
|$111,448.08
|$1,000.00
|$112,448.08
|Lake, Stanley
|Fire Services
|Captain
|$129,529.72
|$200.00
|$129,729.72
|Lalonde, Nicholas
|Fire Services
|Firefighter
|$103,815.95
|$200.00
|$104,015.95
|Lambert, Desmond
|Police
|Police Constable
|$107,383.04
|$1,000.00
|$108,383.04
|Lambert, Tanya
|Police
|Police Constable
|$105,333.66
|$105,333.66
|Landry, Andrew
|Police
|Police Constable
|$105,784.49
|$105,784.49
|Lane, Blain
|Police
|Police Constable
|$103,262.95
|$103,262.95
|Lane, Richard
|Police
|East Divisional Commander
|$144,232.03
|$1,000.00
|$145,232.03
|Langille, Steven
|Police
|Sergeant
|$143,998.20
|$1,000.00
|$144,998.20
|Langille, Thea
|Planning & Development
|Principal Planner
|$102,281.25
|$558.49
|$102,839.74
|Langley, Brett
|Fire Services
|Firefighter
|$109,374.70
|$200.00
|$109,574.70
|Lanthier, Bruce
|Fire Services
|Firefighter
|$106,153.17
|$200.00
|$106,353.17
|Lapointe, Martin
|Fire Services
|Firefighter
|$105,310.25
|$200.00
|$105,510.25
|Laraque, Jules
|Police
|Police Constable
|$106,738.15
|$106,738.15
|Lassaline, Trevor
|Police
|Police Constable
|$112,263.71
|$112,263.71
|Latreille, Robbie
|Police
|Police Constable
|$103,020.96
|$1,000.00
|$104,020.96
|Lavoie, Andre
|Fire Services
|Firefighter
|$103,409.30
|$200.00
|$103,609.30
|Lavoie, Norman
|Fire Services
|Division Captain Logistics
|$143,060.90
|$200.00
|$143,260.90
|Lawless, Stephen
|Police
|Police Constable F.B.P.
|$103,991.70
|$103,991.70
|Lawlor, David
|Police
|Sergeant
|$129,034.47
|$129,034.47
|Lebel, Debra
|Halifax Public Libraries
|Senior Manager, Access
|$130,156.91
|$790.44
|$130,947.35
|Leblanc, Jeffrey
|Police
|Police Constable
|$101,262.85
|$101,262.85
|Leblanc, Simon
|Fire Services
|Firefighter
|$109,186.03
|$200.00
|$109,386.03
|Leclerc, Antoine Guy
|Parks and Recreation
|Director Finance Term NAIG 2020
|$100,076.69
|$100,076.69
|Legay, Rodney
|Police
|Police Constable
|$103,395.86
|$103,395.86
|Leger, Marc
|Fire Services
|Training Officer
|$121,638.03
|$200.00
|$121,838.03
|Legere, Ola
|Fire Services
|Captain
|$95,884.79
|$14,200.00
|$110,084.79
|Legere, Ronald
|Police
|Staff Sergeant
|$152,387.78
|$1,000.00
|$153,387.78
|Leroux, Jonah
|Fire Services
|Firefighter
|$103,695.15
|$200.00
|$103,895.15
|Lerue, Gregory
|Fire Services
|Firefighter
|$103,695.16
|$200.00
|$103,895.16
|Lethbridge, Daniel
|Police
|Police Constable F.B.P.
|$104,820.44
|$104,820.44
|Levandier, Diane
|Parks and Recreation
|Area Manager
|$106,379.72
|$106,379.72
|Lewis, Ashley
|Police
|Police Constable
|$114,305.74
|$114,305.74
|Lewis, Shawn
|Halifax Transit Services
|Fleet Supervisor
|$109,190.22
|$200.00
|$109,390.22
|Li, David
|Police
|Police Constable
|$103,709.84
|$103,709.84
|Lines, Wendy
|Finance, Asset Management & ICT
|Manager Corporate Planning
|$125,248.72
|$125,248.72
|Little, Bradley
|Fire Services
|Firefighter
|$103,957.85
|$200.00
|$104,157.85
|Llewellyn, Lynn
|Halifax Transit Services
|Manager Transit Operations
|$115,537.64
|$662.36
|$116,200.00
|Lloyd, Charles
|Halifax Water
|Manager, Environmental Engineering
|$119,437.69
|$5,104.63
|$124,542.32
|Logan, Scott
|Fire Services
|Captain
|$140,875.42
|$200.00
|$141,075.42
|Logan, Steven
|Police
|Police Constable
|$101,891.84
|$101,891.84
|Logan, William
|Fire Services
|Firefighter
|$121,420.76
|$200.00
|$121,620.76
|Long, Mark
|Police
|Police Constable
|$101,262.85
|$101,262.85
|Longley, Malcolm
|Police
|Sergeant
|$134,786.93
|$1,000.00
|$135,786.93
|Loughnan, Stephen
|Fire Services
|Captain
|$78,271.81
|$24,200.00
|$102,471.81
|Lowe, John
|Fire Services
|District Chief
|$132,291.19
|$132,291.19
|Lowther, Robert
|Police
|Sergeant
|$122,436.80
|$122,436.80
|Lucas, Darcy
|Police
|Police Constable F.B.P.
|$103,607.39
|$103,607.39
|Lucic, Eric
|Planning & Development
|Manager Regional Planning
|$130,356.74
|$130,356.74
|Luck, Matthew
|Police
|Police Constable
|$108,100.67
|$1,000.00
|$109,100.67
|Luther, James
|Police
|Sergeant
|$126,523.28
|$1,000.00
|$127,523.28
|Lutley, Robert
|Fire Services
|Fire Services Prevention Officer
|$114,917.49
|$12,998.92
|$127,916.41
|Lynch, Susan
|Police
|Police Constable
|$112,947.43
|$1,000.00
|$113,947.43
|MacAdam, E Alexander
|Police
|Police Constable
|$133,217.21
|$1,000.00
|$134,217.21
|MacCormack, Corinne
|Finance, Asset Management & ICT
|Manager Business Solutions & Testing
|$102,765.66
|$102,765.66
|MacCulloch, Drew
|Fire Services
|Captain
|$114,557.02
|$200.00
|$114,757.02
|MacDonald, Andrea
|Planning & Development
|Manager License Standards
|$104,842.28
|$115.40
|$104,957.68
|MacDonald, Andrew
|Fire Services
|Fire Services Captain
|$116,533.41
|$200.00
|$116,733.41
|MacDonald, Bruce
|Fire Services
|Captain
|$133,860.31
|$200.00
|$134,060.31
|MacDonald, Chad
|Finance, Asset Management & ICT
|Manager ICT Planning & Delivery
|$135,068.19
|$135,068.19
|MacDonald, Karen
|Legal and Legislative Services
|Solicitor
|$142,983.62
|$142,983.62
|MacDonald, Kevin
|Police
|Police Constable
|$118,468.08
|$163.23
|$118,631.31
|MacDonald, Leonard
|Police
|Police Constable
|$106,994.75
|$106,994.75
|MacDonald, Lisa
|Police
|Police Constable F.B.P.
|$103,362.87
|$1,000.00
|$104,362.87
|MacDonald, Margaret
|Parks and Recreation
|Manager Regional Recreation Services
|$134,286.95
|$167.00
|$134,453.95
|MacDonald, Mark
|Police
|Staff Sergeant
|$130,510.07
|$130,510.07
|MacDonald, Philip
|Police
|Police Constable
|$114,587.65
|$114,587.65
|MacDonald, R Scott
|Police
|Staff Sergeant
|$141,680.49
|$141,680.49
|MacDonald, Scott
|Police
|Police Constable
|$103,847.85
|$103,847.85
|MacDonald, Tammy
|Police
|Police Constable
|$104,278.70
|$104,278.70
|MacDonald, Tracy
|Police
|Police Constable
|$104,087.85
|$104,087.85
|MacDonald, Trevor
|Legal and Legislative Services
|Solicitor
|$113,764.93
|$113,764.93
|MacDougall, Margaret
|Legal and Legislative Services
|Solicitor
|$101,026.38
|$101,026.38
|MacDougall, William Dewar
|Fire Services
|Firefighter
|$119,656.53
|$3,270.30
|$122,926.83
|MacEwan, Cody
|Police
|Police Constable
|$107,342.74
|$107,342.74
|MacFarlane, Derek
|Police
|Police Constable
|$105,531.01
|$105,531.01
|MacGregor, Jared
|Police
|Police Constable
|$104,467.68
|$104,467.68
|MacInnis, James
|Fire Services
|Training Officer
|$114,744.31
|$200.00
|$114,944.31
|MacIntyre, Erin
|Planning & Development
|Manager Land Dev & Subdivision Program
|$105,710.01
|$281.76
|$105,991.77
|MacIntyre, Roderick
|Transportation & Public Works
|Senior Traffic Operations Engineer
|$108,198.53
|$735.79
|$108,934.32
|MacIsaac, Craig
|Fire Services
|Firefighter
|$114,935.23
|$200.00
|$115,135.23
|Macisaac, Matthew
|Police
|Police Constable
|$107,970.96
|$1,000.00
|$108,970.96
|MacIsaac, Shawn
|Police
|Police Constable
|$103,823.21
|$103,823.21
|MacKay Amy
|Police
|Police Constable
|$107,310.28
|$1,000.00
|$108,310.28
|MacKay Kristen
|Police
|Police Constable
|$103,285.90
|$103,285.90
|MacKay Robert
|Police
|Police Constable F.B.P.
|$103,162.85
|$110.05
|$103,272.90
|MacKellar, Scott
|Fire Services
|Captain
|$131,932.72
|$200.00
|$132,132.72
|MacKenzie, Heather
|Halifax Public Libraries
|Manager, Volunteer Services
|$101,946.21
|$300.00
|$102,246.21
|MacKenzie, K Paul
|Fire Services
|FFAP Coordinator
|$102,640.14
|$200.00
|$102,840.14
|MacKenzie, Kenda
|Halifax Water
|Director, Regulatory Services
|$160,324.70
|$7,227.05
|$167,551.75
|MacKenzie, Phillip
|Police
|Sergeant
|$134,621.73
|$1,000.00
|$135,621.73
|MacKenzie, Robert
|Fire Services
|Firefighter
|$104,371.56
|$2,770.00
|$107,141.56
|MacKinlay, Shaune
|CAO's Office
|Principal Advisor and Communications
|$107,564.90
|$107,564.90
|MacLaurin, Roxanne
|Legal and Legislative Services
|Solicitor
|$140,718.10
|$310.36
|$141,028.46
|MacLean, Don
|Police
|Superintendent Patrol
|$169,263.32
|$1,000.00
|$170,263.32
|MacLean, Jeffrey
|Police
|Police Constable
|$105,094.88
|$105,094.88
|MacLean, John
|Fire Services
|Divisional Captain Training
|$125,135.30
|$200.00
|$125,335.30
|MacLennan, Allan
|Police
|Police Constable
|$115,249.07
|$1,000.00
|$116,249.07
|MacLeod, Heather
|Parks and Recreation
|Area Manager
|$106,379.72
|$106,379.72
|MacLeod, John
|Police
|Police Constable
|$102,762.85
|$102,762.85
|MacLeod, Scott
|Police
|Police Constable F.B.P.
|$118,928.35
|$1,000.00
|$119,928.35
|MacMillan, John
|Corporate and Customer Services
|Lead Hand Mechanic
|$135,621.48
|$200.00
|$135,821.48
|MacMullin, Robert
|Police
|Police Constable
|$115,366.27
|$1,000.00
|$116,366.27
|MacNeil, Adam
|Fire Services
|Captain
|$112,305.93
|$200.00
|$112,505.93
|MacNeil, Andrew
|Police
|Police Constable
|$105,387.00
|$1,000.00
|$106,387.00
|MacNeil, David
|Halifax Public Libraries
|Manager, Collections & Access
|$102,096.21
|$810.04
|$102,906.25
|MacNeil, Harold
|Halifax Water
|Manager, Engineering Information
|$104,235.16
|$3,780.71
|$108,015.87
|MacNeil, Lynn
|Fire Services
|Firefighter
|$109,764.56
|$2,127.50
|$111,892.06
|MacNeil, Wendell
|Fire Services
|Captain
|$126,642.92
|$200.00
|$126,842.92
|MacPhail, Robert
|Police
|Police Constable F.B.P.
|$102,770.53
|$102,770.53
|MacPherson, John
|Corporate and Customer Services
|Manager Corp Facility Design&Construct
|$133,076.96
|$685.96
|$133,762.92
|MacVicar, Andrew
|Police
|Police Constable
|$103,079.93
|$1,000.00
|$104,079.93
|Maddigan, Cathy
|Halifax Public Libraries
|Manager, Employee & Labour Relations
|$130,647.35
|$1,939.15
|$132,586.50
|Maheux, Nicolas
|Fire Services
|Captain
|$119,620.76
|$200.00
|$119,820.76
|Maillet, Martine
|Police
|Police Constable
|$102,756.74
|$102,756.74
|Mailman, James
|Fire Services
|Captain
|$118,932.23
|$200.00
|$119,132.23
|Malcolm, Joey
|Police
|Police Constable
|$119,556.25
|$119,556.25
|Mandru, Egist
|Police
|Police Constable
|$105,181.45
|$105,181.45
|Manley, Eric
|Police
|Police Constable
|$105,286.20
|$1,000.00
|$106,286.20
|Manning, Anthony
|Fire Services
|Captain
|$118,273.20
|$200.00
|$118,473.20
|Manning, Matthew
|Fire Services
|Firefighter
|$108,170.80
|$200.00
|$108,370.80
|Manos, Jillian
|Fire Services
|Firefighter
|$99,863.05
|$200.00
|$100,063.05
|Mansvelt, John
|Police
|Police Constable
|$130,674.30
|$1,000.00
|$131,674.30
|March, Craig
|Fire Services
|Captain
|$140,676.14
|$200.00
|$140,876.14
|March, Leonard
|Fire Services
|Captain
|$144,913.19
|$200.00
|$145,113.19
|Marchand, Michel
|Police
|Police Constable
|$133,361.32
|$1,000.00
|$134,361.32
|Marinelli, Chris
|Police
|Sergeant
|$111,831.76
|$111,831.76
|Marinelli, Nicholas
|Police
|Police Constable
|$102,106.84
|$1,000.00
|$103,106.84
|Marr, David
|Office of the Auditor General
|Audit Manager
|$109,449.58
|$109,449.58
|Marriott, Jason
|Police
|Police Constable
|$126,433.12
|$126,433.12
|Marshall, Trevor
|Fire Services
|Training Officer
|$159,291.40
|$200.00
|$159,491.40
|Martel, Julie
|Fire Services
|Firefighter
|$103,367.87
|$200.00
|$103,567.87
|Martell, Michelle
|Fire Services
|Firefighter
|$105,065.01
|$200.00
|$105,265.01
|Martin, Christina
|Police
|Sergeant
|$124,110.70
|$124,110.70
|Martin, Scott
|Police
|Police Constable
|$103,403.02
|$103,403.02
|Martin, Sean
|Police
|Sergeant
|$127,431.39
|$127,431.39
|Martyn, Stephen
|Fire Services
|District Captain
|$139,039.39
|$200.00
|$139,239.39
|Mason, Crystal
|Fire Services
|Firefighter
|$99,892.02
|$200.00
|$100,092.02
|Mason, Gregory
|Police
|Executive Officer
|$152,759.96
|$1,000.00
|$153,759.96
|Mason, John
|Corporate and Customer Services
|Manager Building Operations
|$111,093.98
|$105.05
|$111,199.03
|Mason, Robert
|Fire Services
|Firefighter
|$115,433.36
|$200.00
|$115,633.36
|Mather, Shawn
|Fire Services
|Firefighter
|$103,724.16
|$200.00
|$103,924.16
|Mathew, Shiju
|Halifax Water
|Manager, Metering and Billing
|$104,297.75
|$2,437.18
|$106,734.93
|Mathieu, Jeffrey
|Fire Services
|Firefighter
|$104,711.33
|$200.00
|$104,911.33
|Matthews, Andrew
|Police
|Information Management Officer
|$152,995.30
|$1,000.00
|$153,995.30
|Mattie, Derrick J
|Fire Services
|Captain
|$130,284.68
|$200.00
|$130,484.68
|Mattie, Leonard B
|Fire Services
|Captain
|$124,489.09
|$200.00
|$124,689.09
|Mattie, Melissa
|Fire Services
|Firefighter
|$112,792.53
|$200.00
|$112,992.53
|Maxwell, Mark
|Police
|Police Constable F.B.P.
|$105,868.37
|$105,868.37
|Mayer, Richard
|Police
|Police Constable
|$104,780.92
|$104,780.92
|McCann, John
|Halifax Transit Services
|Manager Ferry Operations
|$103,402.33
|$240.93
|$103,643.26
|MccCllough, Janna
|Police
|Police Constable
|$102,714.59
|$102,714.59
|McCoombs, Reid
|Police
|Superintendent Administration
|$160,490.25
|$1,000.00
|$161,490.25
|McCormack, Stephen
|Police
|Sergeant
|$131,117.62
|$1,000.00
|$132,117.62
|McCormick, Justin
|Police
|Police Constable
|$106,923.01
|$106,923.01
|McCracken, Ryan
|Fire Services
|Firefighter
|$111,160.57
|$200.00
|$111,360.57
|McCrum, Andrew
|Police
|Police Constable
|$103,452.29
|$103,452.29
|McCulley, Garett
|Police
|Police Constable
|$104,623.80
|$1,000.00
|$105,623.80
|McCulley, Stuart
|Police
|Police Constable
|$106,508.48
|$106,508.48
|McCulloch, Trudi
|Police
|Police Constable
|$105,548.84
|$1,000.00
|$106,548.84
|McDermott, Christopher
|Police
|Police Constable
|$102,093.85
|$102,093.85
|McDonald, John
|Fire Services
|Firefighter
|$101,537.40
|$200.00
|$101,737.40
|McGonnell, Mark
|Halifax Water
|Stormwater Engineer
|$104,235.57
|$4,197.67
|$108,433.24
|McGrath, Anthony
|Police
|Police Constable
|$101,996.85
|$1,000.00
|$102,996.85
|McGrath, John Patrick
|Parks and Recreation
|Manager Aquatic & Inclusion Services
|$101,609.31
|$101,609.31
|McGrath, Justin
|Police
|Police Constable F.B.P.
|$103,523.94
|$103,523.94
|McIsaac, Carol
|Police
|Police Constable
|$103,526.85
|$103,526.85
|McIsaac, Parker
|Police
|Police Constable
|$109,151.28
|$1,000.00
|$110,151.28
|McIver, Karl
|Police
|Police Constable
|$111,924.36
|$111,924.36
|McKenzie, David
|Fire Services
|Captain
|$112,096.03
|$29,517.89
|$141,613.92
|McKinnon, John
|Police
|Sergeant
|$97,807.22
|$59,450.16
|$157,257.38
|McLellan, Brad
|Police
|Police Constable
|$105,166.38
|$105,166.38
|McLellan, Todd
|Police
|Police Constable
|$102,709.30
|$102,709.30
|McLeod, Nicholas
|Fire Services
|Firefighter
|$105,025.72
|$200.00
|$105,225.72
|McMackin, Lana Nicole
|Police
|Police Constable
|$102,762.85
|$102,762.85
|McMahon, Christopher
|Police
|Police Constable
|$103,519.03
|$103,519.03
|McNabb, Leonard
|Fire Services
|Captain
|$131,728.97
|$200.00
|$131,928.97
|McNamara, Chad
|Police
|Police Constable
|$103,805.02
|$1,000.00
|$104,805.02
|McNamara, Geoffrey
|Police
|Police Constable
|$106,981.68
|$1,000.00
|$107,981.68
|McNeil, Anthony
|Police
|Staff Sergeant
|$139,987.22
|$1,000.00
|$140,987.22
|McNeil, Jason
|Police
|Sergeant
|$140,078.25
|$1,000.00
|$141,078.25
|McNeil, John
|Police
|Sergeant
|$127,426.67
|$127,426.67
|McNeil, Joshua
|Police
|Police Constable
|$107,209.33
|$1,000.00
|$108,209.33
|McNeil, Kevin
|Police
|Sergeant
|$123,425.61
|$123,425.61
|McNeil, Robin
|Police
|Deputy Chief
|$153,470.75
|$1,577.82
|$155,048.57
|McPhee, Jennifer
|Police
|Police Constable F.B.P.
|$101,262.85
|$101,262.85
|Meagher, Brendan
|Fire Services
|Captain
|$133,674.55
|$200.00
|$133,874.55
|Meehan, Samantha
|Fire Services
|Firefighter
|$104,203.31
|$200.00
|$104,403.31
|Mehner, Andrea
|Transportation & Public Works
|Superintendent Int Str & Sidewlalks East
|$100,738.87
|$100,738.87
|Meisner, Derrick
|Police
|Police Constable
|$122,839.90
|$122,839.90
|Meisner, Jason
|Police
|Police Constable
|$109,790.20
|$109,790.20
|Meisner, Tyson
|Fire Services
|Firefighter
|$114,497.35
|$2,316.48
|$116,813.83
|Meldrum, David
|Fire Services
|Deputy Chief
|$166,962.01
|$777.07
|$167,739.08
|Melvin, Brent
|Fire Services
|Captain
|$130,818.37
|$200.00
|$131,018.37
|Meredith, Leeann
|Fire Services
|Firefighter
|$110,218.35
|$2,316.48
|$112,534.83
|Meshal, Ashaf
|Police
|Police Constable
|$102,285.07
|$1,000.00
|$103,285.07
|Messervey, Clarence
|Fire Services
|Captain
|$120,342.08
|$200.00
|$120,542.08
|Miedema, Shannon
|Planning & Development
|Manager Environment & Energy Program
|$103,040.61
|$1,377.84
|$104,418.45
|Millaire, Steve
|Police
|Police Constable
|$101,862.85
|$1,000.00
|$102,862.85
|Miller, Christopher
|Fire Services
|Firefighter
|$103,190.86
|$200.00
|$103,390.86
|Miller, Michael
|Fire Services
|Firefighter
|$104,759.04
|$200.00
|$104,959.04
|Miller, Nancy
|Police
|Police Constable
|$106,669.27
|$106,669.27
|Misener, Rodney
|Fire Services
|Firefighter
|$106,072.76
|$200.00
|$106,272.76
|Misner, Karen
|Police
|Police Constable
|$104,161.82
|$104,161.82
|Mitchell, Jason
|Police
|Police Constable
|$102,819.48
|$102,819.48
|Mofarrah, Abdullah
|Transportation & Public Works
|Team Lead Design Engineering
|$105,361.30
|$292.42
|$105,653.72
|Moffatt, Sherri
|Parks and Recreation
|Area Manager
|$106,379.72
|$106,379.72
|Mombourquette, Jermaine
|Fire Services
|Training Officer
|$122,512.55
|$200.00
|$122,712.55
|Mood, Jason
|Police
|Police Constable
|$103,520.63
|$103,520.63
|Moore, Edward
|Fire Services
|Captain
|$118,449.14
|$200.00
|$118,649.14
|Moore, Keigan
|Corporate and Customer Services
|Mechanic EVT
|$105,866.79
|$200.00
|$106,066.79
|Moore, Stephen
|Fire Services
|Captain
|$120,194.04
|$200.00
|$120,394.04
|Moores, Jason
|Fire Services
|Captain
|$119,378.22
|$200.00
|$119,578.22
|Moorhouse, Lyndsay
|Fire Services
|Inventory Equipment Technician
|$101,777.76
|$200.00
|$101,977.76
|Moran, Heather
|Police
|Police Constable
|$105,463.69
|$105,463.69
|Morash, Ryan
|Police
|Police Constable
|$103,507.58
|$103,507.58
|Morris, Michael
|Corporate and Customer Services
|Superintendent Emergency Fleet Services
|$116,816.84
|$116,816.84
|Morris, Ryan
|Police
|Police Constable
|$104,383.20
|$104,383.20
|Morrison, Hugh
|Transportation & Public Works
|Supervisor Construction Services
|$104,345.74
|$292.42
|$104,638.16
|Mosher, Bruce
|Fire Services
|Captain
|$128,973.74
|$200.00
|$129,173.74
|Muir, Kyle
|Police
|Police Constable
|$102,135.28
|$102,135.28
|Mullane, Robert
|Parks and Recreation
|Superintendent Parks East
|$108,853.71
|$207.53
|$109,061.24
|Munro, Mary Angela
|Parks and Recreation
|Area Manager
|$106,379.72
|$106,379.72
|Munroe, Wayne
|Corporate and Customer Services
|Mechanic EVT
|$108,043.33
|$200.00
|$108,243.33
|Murphy, Breton
|Corporate and Customer Services
|Managing Dir. Corporate Communications
|$138,132.96
|$41.75
|$138,174.71
|Murphy, Jeffery
|Fire Services
|Firefighter
|$116,491.26
|$200.00
|$116,691.26
|Murphy, Justin
|Police
|Police Constable
|$107,670.55
|$1,000.00
|$108,670.55
|Murphy, Kevin
|Police
|Sergeant
|$127,071.07
|$1,000.00
|$128,071.07
|Murray, Brad
|Police
|Police Constable
|$112,211.96
|$1,000.00
|$113,211.96
|Murray, Jennifer
|Police
|Police Constable
|$103,115.74
|$1,000.00
|$104,115.74
|Naidoo, Nalini
|Parks and Recreation
|Manager Strategic Planning & Design
|$135,478.98
|$135,478.98
|Nakonechny, David
|Halifax Transit Services
|Fleet Supervisor
|$100,828.15
|$150.00
|$100,978.15
|Nasry, Ahmed
|Police
|Police Constable
|$104,213.56
|$104,213.56
|Nause, Scott
|Fire Services
|Firefighter
|$104,620.79
|$200.00
|$104,820.79
|Nazer, Michael
|Fire Services
|Firefighter
|$100,871.02
|$200.00
|$101,071.02
|Nearing, Stephen
|Fire Services
|Division Chief Technology & Innovation
|$136,813.97
|$610.07
|$137,424.04
|Newton, Brandon D
|Fire Services
|Firefighter
|$113,431.93
|$200.00
|$113,631.93
|Nichols, Carolyn
|Police
|Operations Support Officer
|$139,884.65
|$1,025.00
|$140,909.65
|Nicholson, Andrew
|Police
|Police Constable
|$105,704.56
|$105,704.56
|Nicholson, Jeffrey
|Police
|Police Constable
|$104,237.11
|$1,000.00
|$105,237.11
|Nielsen, Illya
|Police
|Police Constable
|$131,311.62
|$1,000.00
|$132,311.62
|Nolan, Laura
|Human Resources
|Manager Employee Relations
|$131,319.14
|$167.00
|$131,486.14
|Novakovic, Bojan
|Police
|Police Constable
|$102,633.52
|$102,633.52
|Nowlan, Crystal
|Finance, Asset Management & ICT
|Manager Asset Management
|$123,694.03
|$3,516.33
|$127,210.36
|O'Brien, Dale
|Fire Services
|Firefighter
|$103,837.21
|$200.00
|$104,037.21
|O'Brien, Kenneth
|Police
|Police Constable
|$108,869.16
|$108,869.16
|O'Dea, Conor
|Planning & Development
|Manager Buildings & Compliance
|$119,680.44
|$119,680.44
|O'Donnell, James
|Fire Services
|Senior Firefighter / Engineer
|$109,028.43
|$200.00
|$109,228.43
|O'Laughlin, Sean
|Fire Services
|Firefighter
|$101,662.84
|$200.00
|$101,862.84
|O'Neill, Patrick
|Police
|Police Constable
|$104,664.21
|$1,000.00
|$105,664.21
|O'Toole, Catherine
|Halifax Water
|General Manager
|$239,295.89
|$12,066.96
|$251,362.85
|Oakley, Edward
|Fire Services
|Captain
|$129,241.75
|$200.00
|$129,441.75
|Opalka, Stacey
|Police
|Police Constable
|$102,130.85
|$1,000.00
|$103,130.85
|Orr, Robert
|Transportation & Public Works
|Program Manager Engineer & Contract Serv
|$111,662.82
|$722.75
|$112,385.57
|Osmond, Curtis
|Police
|Police Constable
|$101,862.85
|$1,000.00
|$102,862.85
|Oxner, Garry
|Halifax Water
|Superintendent, Water Treatment
|$119,390.10
|$4,361.12
|$123,751.22
|Pace, David
|Fire Services
|Captain
|$117,076.34
|$200.00
|$117,276.34
|Palmeter, Brian
|Police
|Sergeant
|$136,193.73
|$136,193.73
|Pappas, Michael
|Finance, Asset Management & ICT
|Coordinator Planning & Performance
|$102,452.78
|$102,452.78
|Paquet, Andrew
|Police
|Police Constable
|$106,338.70
|$106,338.70
|Parasram, Amit
|Police
|Police Constable
|$105,355.38
|$1,000.00
|$106,355.38
|Pare, Nadya Lyse
|Fire Services
|Assistant Chief
|$151,051.80
|$610.07
|$151,661.87
|Parent, Daniel
|Police
|Police Constable
|$111,211.06
|$1,000.00
|$112,211.06
|Paris, Donna Lee
|Police
|Police Constable
|$116,399.12
|$116,399.12
|Paris, Jeffery
|Fire Services
|Captain
|$146,305.44
|$200.00
|$146,505.44
|Parker, Matthew H
|Fire Services
|Firefighter
|$101,724.26
|$200.00
|$101,924.26
|Parker, Matthew J
|Fire Services
|Captain
|$130,830.63
|$200.00
|$131,030.63
|Parker, Ronald
|Fire Services
|Firefighter
|$105,354.42
|$200.00
|$105,554.42
|Parsons, Darcy
|Fire Services
|Firefighter
|$107,377.64
|$1,536.40
|$108,914.04
|Parsons, David
|Fire Services
|Firefighter
|$104,923.30
|$200.00
|$105,123.30
|Parsons, Edward
|Fire Services
|Captain
|$124,833.70
|$200.00
|$125,033.70
|Parsons, Jason
|Fire Services
|Captain
|$135,830.36
|$200.00
|$136,030.36
|Parsons, Sean
|Fire Services
|Firefighter
|$104,828.84
|$200.00
|$105,028.84
|Parsons, Sheldon
|Halifax Water
|Superintendent, Wastewater Collections
|$118,749.44
|$6,145.89
|$124,895.33
|Patey, Danny
|Halifax Water
|Superintendent, Wastewater Collections
|$119,437.72
|$4,305.32
|$123,743.04
|Patriquin, Jeffrey
|Police
|Police Constable
|$107,305.75
|$107,305.75
|Payne, Jamie
|Police
|Sergeant
|$135,980.87
|$135,980.87
|Peers, Tony
|Fire Services
|Firefighter
|$105,354.42
|$200.00
|$105,554.42
|Pellerine, Donald
|Transportation & Public Works
|Superintendent Streets & Sidewalks
|$112,472.48
|$112,472.48
|Pelley, Travis
|Fire Services
|Firefighter
|$108,135.35
|$200.00
|$108,335.35
|Penfound, Dianne
|Police
|Police Constable
|$107,160.76
|$107,160.76
|Penfound, William
|Police
|Police Constable
|$109,156.75
|$109,156.75
|Pepler, Nicholas
|Police
|Sergeant
|$138,224.70
|$1,000.00
|$139,224.70
|Peroni, Bryan
|Police
|Police Constable
|$108,109.07
|$108,109.07
|Perrier, Craig
|Fire Services
|Senior Firefighter / Engineer
|$104,160.13
|$2,872.80
|$107,032.93
|Perry, Darla
|Police
|Sergeant
|$124,719.40
|$124,719.40
|Peters, Matthew
|Police
|Police Constable
|$103,929.75
|$103,929.75
|Peverill, Kathleen
|Halifax Public Libraries
|Senior Service Manager, Central District
|$130,647.35
|$300.00
|$130,947.35
|Phillips, Tanya
|Planning & Development
|Manager ByLaw Standards
|$103,013.27
|$56.66
|$103,069.93
|Philopoulos, Andrew
|Transportation & Public Works
|Manager Solid Waste
|$132,328.41
|$588.66
|$132,917.07
|Pictou, Murray
|Halifax Water
|Supervisor, Wastewater Collection
|$95,099.25
|$16,509.60
|$111,608.85
|Pierce, Mark
|Police
|Police Constable
|$102,004.97
|$102,004.97
|Pierce, Shelly
|Police
|Police Constable
|$101,327.84
|$101,327.84
|Pike, Leigh
|Police
|Police Constable
|$109,792.99
|$109,792.99
|Pillay, Dayalan
|Halifax Water
|Manager, Information Services
|$119,617.57
|$1,152.46
|$120,770.03
|Pitts, Dennis
|Fire Services
|District Chief
|$139,647.46
|$1,253.28
|$140,900.74
|Plater, Joel
|Legal and Legislative Services
|Manager Risk & Insurance Services
|$115,028.68
|$115,028.68
|Pluta, Christian
|Police
|Police Constable
|$103,468.85
|$1,000.00
|$104,468.85
|Poole, Matthew
|Police
|Police Constable
|$106,360.58
|$1,000.00
|$107,360.58
|Poole, Terrence
|Police
|Police Constable
|$105,483.15
|$1,000.00
|$106,483.15
|Porter, Hayley
|Police
|Police Constable
|$101,262.85
|$101,262.85
|Pothier, Brian
|Police
|Police Constable
|$104,408.62
|$167.00
|$104,575.62
|Pothier, Jeffrey
|Police
|Police Constable
|$112,427.26
|$112,427.26
|Powell, Chistopher
|Fire Services
|Firefighter
|$110,675.70
|$200.00
|$110,875.70
|Powell, Ronald
|Fire Services
|Captain
|$139,462.62
|$200.00
|$139,662.62
|Power Garrett, Holly
|Finance, Asset Management & ICT
|Specialist Asset Management
|$101,984.19
|$4,578.89
|$106,563.08
|Power, Phil
|Police
|Police Constable
|$105,937.58
|$105,937.58
|Praught, Andrew
|Police
|Police Constable
|$104,043.99
|$104,043.99
|Prest, Natasha
|Fire Services
|Fire Services Prevention Officer
|$118,809.00
|$1,485.00
|$120,294.00
|Prior, Jody
|Police
|Police Constable
|$103,203.39
|$103,203.39
|Pryde, Mark
|Fire Services
|Senior Firefighter / Engineer
|$111,783.30
|$200.00
|$111,983.30
|Pryor, E Jane
|Finance, Asset Management & ICT
|Manager Procurement
|$140,495.92
|$140,495.92
|Pulsifer, Jeffrey
|Police
|Police Constable
|$104,406.06
|$104,406.06
|Purvis, Carl
|Planning & Development
|Manager Urban & Rural Applications Prog
|$112,201.13
|$829.84
|$113,030.97
|Pyle, Kurt
|Planning & Development
|Manager Social & Heritage Policy Program
|$109,541.21
|$125.00
|$109,666.21
|Quesnel, Raymond
|Police
|Police Constable
|$101,262.84
|$101,262.84
|Quinn, Alexander
|Parks and Recreation
|Construction Project Manager
|$101,211.29
|$445.05
|$101,656.34
|Rafuse, Lawrence
|Fire Services
|Firefighter
|$111,234.79
|$200.00
|$111,434.79
|Rainault, Jared
|Fire Services
|Firefighter
|$106,869.10
|$200.00
|$107,069.10
|Rainault, Tanya
|Police
|Police Constable
|$102,590.59
|$102,590.59
|Randell, Michael
|Police
|Police Constable
|$104,899.76
|$104,899.76
|Rankin, Jeannie
|Police
|Police Constable
|$103,748.85
|$103,748.85
|Rasmussen, Barbara
|Police
|Police Constable
|$109,805.69
|$109,805.69
|Rasmussen, Eric
|Fire Services
|Captain
|$128,826.63
|$200.00
|$129,026.63
|Ray, Simon
|Fire Services
|Captain
|$137,495.02
|$200.00
|$137,695.02
|Raymond, Mark
|Police
|Police Constable F.B.P.
|$108,767.44
|$108,767.44
|Razic, Jasmin
|Police
|Police Constable
|$105,367.99
|$105,367.99
|Reade, Kevin
|Fire Services
|District Chief
|$130,877.48
|$130,877.48
|Reage, David
|Halifax Transit Services
|Director Halifax Transit Services
|$201,319.23
|$3,344.07
|$204,663.30
|Reeves, Marques
|Police
|Sergeant
|$133,829.96
|$133,829.96
|Reid, Jason
|Police
|Police Constable
|$102,762.85
|$102,762.85
|Reid, Richard
|Halifax Water
|Superintendent, Wastewater Treatment
|$121,807.58
|$3,289.64
|$125,097.22
|Rhodenizer, Clinton
|Police
|Police Constable
|$103,464.21
|$103,464.21
|Rice, Raymond
|Halifax Water
|Manager, Wastewater Infrastructure Engineering
|$111,242.09
|$1,312.34
|$112,554.43
|Richards, Heather
|Fire Services
|Senior Firefighter Engineer
|$105,579.92
|$200.00
|$105,779.92
|Riggins, John
|Police
|Police Constable
|$102,762.87
|$102,762.87
|Ritcey, Neera
|Police
|Public Relations & Communications Mngr
|$122,602.54
|$122,602.54
|Ritcey, Nicholas
|Corporate and Customer Services
|Manager Public Affairs
|$100,760.59
|$25.05
|$100,785.64
|Rix, Brian
|Fire Services
|Firefighter
|$103,695.15
|$200.00
|$103,895.15
|Roberge, Larry
|Police
|Police Constable
|$112,810.90
|$95.00
|$112,905.90
|Roberge, Renée
|Halifax Water
|Project Engineer
|$96,520.80
|$4,712.33
|$101,233.13
|Roberts, David
|Police
|Police Constable
|$125,878.17
|$125,878.17
|Roberts, Emma
|Fire Services
|Firefighter
|$101,437.96
|$200.00
|$101,637.96
|Robertson, Brian
|Fire Services
|Firefighter
|$118,763.62
|$200.00
|$118,963.62
|Robertson, Gregory
|Police
|Staff Sergeant
|$139,885.40
|$1,000.00
|$140,885.40
|Robertson, Paul
|Police
|Sergeant
|$122,761.79
|$122,761.79
|Robertson, Vicki
|Finance, Asset Management & ICT
|Deputy Treasurer
|$109,720.88
|$1,083.56
|$110,804.44
|Robia, Amos
|Fire Services
|Captain
|$133,644.56
|$200.00
|$133,844.56
|Robichaud, John
|Fire Services
|Captain
|$131,900.44
|$200.00
|$132,100.44
|Robinson, Craig
|Police
|Sergeant
|$147,638.41
|$147,638.41
|Robinson, Kimberly
|Police
|Sergeant
|$134,496.87
|$134,496.87
|Roche, David
|Fire Services
|Senior Firefighter
|$117,547.78
|$200.00
|$117,747.78
|Rogers, Brian
|Fire Services
|Firefighter
|$104,735.18
|$200.00
|$104,935.18
|Rogers, John
|Parks and Recreation
|CEO - NAIG 2020 (Term)
|$179,877.42
|$179,877.42
|Rogers, Kelli
|Police
|Police Constable
|$101,921.87
|$1,000.00
|$102,921.87
|Rogers, Stephen
|Fire Services
|Firefighter
|$104,713.42
|$200.00
|$104,913.42
|Ross, Melanie
|Police
|Police Constable
|$110,468.26
|$1,000.00
|$111,468.26
|Ross, Shane
|Fire Services
|Firefighter
|$105,558.32
|$4,055.00
|$109,613.32
|Rowe, Shawn
|Halifax Water
|Superintendent, Wastewater Collection
|$116,624.53
|$1,428.25
|$118,052.78
|Rubarth, Ben
|Police
|Police Constable
|$103,160.74
|$103,160.74
|Rudback, Nancy
|Police
|Sergeant
|$122,436.79
|$122,436.79
|Ruel, Chistian
|Fire Services
|Firefighter
|$99,860.71
|$200.00
|$100,060.71
|Rutte, Cornelis
|Fire Services
|Senior Firefighter
|$108,328.03
|$200.00
|$108,528.03
|Ryan, Denise
|Parks and Recreation
|Business Lead TERM (Capital)
|$107,686.61
|$167.00
|$107,853.61
|Ryan, Maureen
|Legal and Legislative Services
|Solicitor
|$141,028.46
|$702.24
|$141,730.70
|Ryan, Michael
|Parks and Recreation
|Manager Community Partnerships
|$111,108.98
|$111,108.98
|Ryan, Peter
|Fire Services
|Firefighter
|$126,160.39
|$200.00
|$126,360.39
|Sadeghi Zadeh, Roshanak
|Halifax Public Libraries
|Manager Human Resources
|$101,050.05
|$1,420.20
|$102,470.25
|Salgueiro, Santiago
|Fire Services
|Firefighter
|$100,050.52
|$200.00
|$100,250.52
|Salsman, Katherine
|Legal and Legislative Services
|Solicitor
|$117,415.44
|$117,415.44
|Samaha, Andrew
|Police
|Police Constable
|$112,315.41
|$112,315.41
|Sampson, Michael
|Fire Services
|Training Officer
|$122,640.69
|$200.00
|$122,840.69
|Sampson, Michael
|Human Resources
|Talent & Total Rewards Specialist
|$102,619.09
|$490.14
|$103,109.23
|Sanders, Frans
|Legal and Legislative Services
|Privacy Specialist CAPITAL (Recur Term)
|$102,776.83
|$332.65
|$103,109.48
|Sanford, Michael
|Police
|Police Constable
|$119,885.85
|$119,885.85
|Sangster, Bruce
|Fire Services
|Platoon Captain
|$156,039.05
|$380.00
|$156,419.05
|Sangster, Lucas
|Fire Services
|Firefighter
|$111,782.51
|$200.00
|$111,982.51
|Santilli, Marc
|Halifax Transit Services
|Manager Technical Services
|$106,048.32
|$167.00
|$106,215.32
|Sarty, Caleb
|Police
|Police Constable F.B.P.
|$103,737.00
|$103,737.00
|Savage, Mike
|CAO's Office
|Mayor
|$189,344.22
|$189,344.22
|Sayer, Roger
|Police
|Sergeant
|$126,288.15
|$126,288.15
|Schedler, Heidi
|Halifax Water
|General Counsel
|$141,912.02
|$6,708.42
|$148,620.44
|Schofield, Denise
|Parks and Recreation
|Director Parks and Recreationreation
|$200,047.80
|$741.42
|$200,789.22
|Schultz, Cody
|Police
|Police Constable
|$110,653.90
|$110,653.90
|Scott, Conor
|Fire Services
|Firefighter
|$103,469.40
|$200.00
|$103,669.40
|Sears, Michael
|Fire Services
|Captain
|$134,264.00
|$1,331.49
|$135,595.49
|Sears, Scott
|Corporate and Customer Services
|Manager Corporate Fleet & Equipment
|$128,090.73
|$181.23
|$128,271.96
|Seebold, Jeffrey
|Police
|Police Constable
|$118,002.30
|$1,000.00
|$119,002.30
|Selim Omar, Rehber
|Fire Services
|Firefighter
|$114,480.72
|$200.00
|$114,680.72
|Sexton, Harold
|Corporate and Customer Services
|Mechanic EVT
|$118,290.87
|$200.00
|$118,490.87
|Shaffelburg, Paul
|Finance, Asset Management & ICT
|Manager GIS
|$104,788.80
|$1,185.25
|$105,974.05
|Shaffner, Benjamin
|Fire Services
|Firefighter
|$104,723.63
|$200.00
|$104,923.63
|Shaffner, Scot
|Fire Services
|District Chief
|$141,868.33
|$141,868.33
|Shannahan, Michael
|Fire Services
|Firefighter
|$104,315.31
|$1,485.00
|$105,800.31
|Shannon, Beate
|Transportation & Public Works
|Superintendent Service Delivery & Asset
|$107,725.35
|$107,725.35
|Shannon, Jason
|Police
|Police Constable
|$118,596.39
|$1,000.00
|$119,596.39
|Sheppard, Jordan
|Police
|Police Constable F.B.P.
|$107,667.24
|$107,667.24
|Sheppard, Justin
|Police
|Sergeant
|$136,271.95
|$136,271.95
|Sheppard, Tim
|Police
|Police Constable
|$102,510.24
|$1,000.00
|$103,510.24
|Sherwood, Anne
|Transportation & Public Works
|Senior Design Engineer
|$110,602.22
|$334.17
|$110,936.39
|Sherwood, Robin
|Police
|Police Constable F.B.P.
|$102,159.85
|$102,159.85
|Shirley, Richard
|Fire Services
|Firefighter
|$99,967.89
|$200.00
|$100,167.89
|Siciliano, Amy
|CAO's Office
|Public Safety Officer
|$101,167.35
|$145.00
|$101,312.35
|Simmonds, Antonio
|Police
|Superintendent
|$153,613.38
|$1,000.00
|$154,613.38
|Simmons, Steve
|Fire Services
|Firefighter
|$107,137.59
|$107,137.59
|Simms, Bradley
|Fire Services
|Captain
|$115,043.95
|$200.00
|$115,243.95
|Sinclair, Louis
|Fire Services
|Firefighter
|$103,695.16
|$200.00
|$103,895.16
|Singh, Gursharan
|Police
|Manager Strategic Technology Integration
|$113,450.24
|$113,450.24
|Sivak, Benjamin
|Planning & Development
|Manager Community Policy Program
|$108,203.51
|$558.49
|$108,762.00
|Slade, Monica
|Police
|Police Constable
|$105,647.42
|$105,647.42
|Slatter, Michael
|Fire Services
|Training Officer
|$124,606.63
|$200.00
|$124,806.63
|Slauenwhite, Earle
|Fire Services
|Senior Firefighter Engineer
|$104,759.53
|$200.00
|$104,959.53
|Slaunwhite, David
|Fire Services
|District Chief
|$140,762.27
|$140,762.27
|Slaunwhite, Derk
|Legal and Legislative Services
|Solicitor
|$140,830.38
|$818.06
|$141,648.44
|Slaunwhite, Kevin
|Fire Services
|Captain
|$131,685.19
|$200.00
|$131,885.19
|Slaunwhite, Kimberlea
|Fire Services
|Firefighter
|$104,623.61
|$2,233.32
|$106,856.93
|Slaunwhite, Stephen T
|Fire Services
|Fire Services Inspector
|$103,721.77
|$1,819.40
|$105,541.17
|Slaunwhite, Stephen W
|Fire Services
|Firefighter
|$99,972.61
|$200.00
|$100,172.61
|Smardon, Raymond
|Fire Services
|Firefighter
|$104,661.65
|$200.00
|$104,861.65
|Smith, Craig
|Police
|Police Constable
|$106,145.77
|$1,000.00
|$107,145.77
|Smith, David
|Police
|Police Constable
|$107,030.12
|$107,030.12
|Smith, David
|Finance, Asset Management & ICT
|Senior Service Desk Analyst
|$100,712.77
|$167.00
|$100,879.77
|Smith, James
|Police
|Police Constable
|$103,182.09
|$103,182.09
|Smith, Jason
|Fire Services
|Firefighter
|$103,421.21
|$200.00
|$103,621.21
|Smith, Kevin
|Police
|Staff Sergeant
|$145,568.21
|$1,000.00
|$146,568.21
|Smith, Meagan
|Fire Services
|Firefighter
|$115,003.67
|$200.00
|$115,203.67
|Smith, Rosalyn
|Parks and Recreation
|Manager Administration Services
|$111,351.49
|$111,351.49
|Snair, Patricia
|Police
|Police Constable
|$101,862.85
|$1,000.00
|$102,862.85
|Spares, Jeff
|Parks and Recreation
|Manager Parks Capital Projects
|$113,946.29
|$420.00
|$114,366.29
|Spears, Bruce
|Fire Services
|Senior Firefighter / Engineer
|$103,320.02
|$200.00
|$103,520.02
|Spence, Carleton Mark
|Fire Services
|Captain
|$120,306.96
|$200.00
|$120,506.96
|Speranza, Andréa
|Fire Services
|Captain
|$146,226.83
|$200.00
|$146,426.83
|Spinelli, Anthony
|Transportation & Public Works
|Prjct Dir Cogswell Redev TERM (Capital)
|$211,690.05
|$1,651.92
|$213,341.97
|Spriggs, Roger
|Police
|Police Constable
|$106,234.09
|$106,234.09
|Squires, Beth
|Police
|Police Constable
|$103,188.85
|$103,188.85
|Squires, Donald
|Police
|Police Constable
|$103,340.99
|$103,340.99
|Squires, Jason
|Fire Services
|Firefighter
|$116,132.16
|$200.00
|$116,332.16
|Stanley, Duane
|Police
|Police Constable
|$110,917.18
|$1,000.00
|$111,917.18
|Starrett, Chistopher
|Police
|Police Constable
|$104,897.56
|$104,897.56
|Steele, David
|Fire Services
|Firefighter
|$100,398.80
|$200.00
|$100,598.80
|Steele, Warren
|Police
|Police Constable F.B.P.
|$103,193.92
|$103,193.92
|Stephenson, Todd
|Police
|Police Constable
|$104,651.87
|$104,651.87
|Stevens, Cody
|Corporate and Customer Services
|Mechanic EVT
|$112,486.12
|$200.00
|$112,686.12
|Stevens, Gregory
|Police
|Police Constable
|$114,248.43
|$1,000.00
|$115,248.43
|Stevens, Mark
|Police
|Police Constable
|$110,884.22
|$1,000.00
|$111,884.22
|Stevens, Michael
|Police
|Police Constable
|$104,513.64
|$104,513.64
|Stevens, Murray R
|Fire Services
|Firefighter
|$111,566.39
|$200.00
|$111,766.39
|Stevens, William
|Halifax Water
|Superintendent, Technical Services
|$119,359.39
|$2,797.27
|$122,156.66
|Stickings, Peter
|Finance, Asset Management & ICT
|Manager Corporate Real Estate
|$142,580.99
|$94.00
|$142,674.99
|Stienburg, Dean
|Police
|President Human ResourcesPA
|$143,629.15
|$143,629.15
|Stienburg, Donald
|Police
|Staff Sergeant
|$147,467.04
|$1,000.00
|$148,467.04
|Streatch, Todd
|Police
|Police Constable
|$107,419.22
|$1,000.00
|$108,419.22
|Strickland, Michael
|Police
|Sergeant
|$131,658.16
|$131,658.16
|Stubbert, Steven
|Fire Services
|Firefighter
|$112,263.05
|$2,204.60
|$114,467.65
|Stuebing, Kenneth
|Fire Services
|Chief Director Fire Services&Emergency Services
|$202,884.41
|$6,022.67
|$208,907.08
|Stymiest, James
|Fire Services
|Captain
|$132,967.10
|$200.00
|$133,167.10
|Sullivan, Drew
|Fire Services
|Senior Firefighter / Engineer
|$104,711.33
|$200.00
|$104,911.33
|Sullivan, Michael
|Police
|Police Constable
|$131,854.00
|$1,000.00
|$132,854.00
|Sullivan, Richard
|Fire Services
|Captain
|$122,610.56
|$200.00
|$122,810.56
|Sullivan, Timothy
|Police
|Police Constable F.B.P.
|$111,333.98
|$111,333.98
|Surette, Edmund
|Transportation & Public Works
|Coordinator Pavement Management
|$108,826.92
|$292.42
|$109,119.34
|Swanson, Christopher
|Fire Services
|Firefighter
|$119,514.24
|$200.00
|$119,714.24
|Sweeney, Joanne
|Police
|Sergeant
|$126,880.21
|$126,880.21
|Sweet, Chris
|Fire Services
|Senior Firefighter / Engineer
|$104,711.33
|$200.00
|$104,911.33
|Sykes, Geoffrey
|Police
|Police Constable
|$113,221.41
|$113,221.41
|Symonds, Tyler
|Fire Services
|Firefighter
|$103,810.09
|$200.00
|$104,010.09
|Tagra, Sanjeev
|Halifax Water
|Capital Program Engineer
|$105,616.03
|$10,082.14
|$115,698.17
|Tapper, Alana
|Parks and Recreation
|Superintendent Parks West
|$102,810.96
|$102,810.96
|Tarbox, Christopher
|Fire Services
|Captain
|$122,799.14
|$200.00
|$122,999.14
|Taylor, Barry
|Fire Services
|Senior Firefighter / Engineer
|$107,205.63
|$200.00
|$107,405.63
|Taylor, Colin
|Legal and Legislative Services
|Solicitor
|$116,781.77
|$972.00
|$117,753.77
|Taylor, Elizabeth
|Parks and Recreation
|Manager Events & Cultural Initiatives
|$111,591.32
|$111,591.32
|Taylor, Mark
|Police
|Police Constable F.B.P.
|$102,359.87
|$1,000.00
|$103,359.87
|Teal, Sarah
|Finance, Asset Management & ICT
|Chief Information Officer
|$139,253.18
|$88,496.50
|$227,749.68
|Teed, Cassandra
|Police
|Police Constable
|$104,632.66
|$104,632.66
|Tench, Lawrence
|Police
|Police Constable
|$105,388.95
|$105,388.95
|Theriault, Stephen
|Fire Services
|Captain
|$160,051.76
|$200.00
|$160,251.76
|Thibault, Monia
|Police
|Police Constable
|$108,998.30
|$1,000.00
|$109,998.30
|Thibault, Sherry
|Fire Services
|Captain
|$124,960.92
|$200.00
|$125,160.92
|Thomas, Christopher
|Police
|Sergeant
|$140,026.78
|$140,026.78
|Thomas, Clinton
|Fire Services
|Firefighter
|$99,680.01
|$672.43
|$100,352.44
|Thomas, Holly
|Police
|Police Constable
|$107,192.76
|$107,192.76
|Thompson, Andre
|Police
|Sergeant
|$123,101.80
|$1,000.00
|$124,101.80
|Thompson, Annette
|Fire Services
|Captain
|$121,008.34
|$200.00
|$121,208.34
|Thompson, Michaelyn
|Corporate and Customer Services
|Manager Marketing
|$104,280.20
|$25.05
|$104,305.25
|Thomson, Allan
|Fire Services
|Senior Firefighter Engineer
|$104,759.03
|$200.00
|$104,959.03
|Thorburn, Philip
|Fire Services
|District Chief
|$142,285.78
|$669.78
|$142,955.56
|Tingley, Matthew
|Police
|Police Constable
|$106,443.39
|$106,443.39
|Tohme, Isaac
|Police
|Police Constable
|$107,259.67
|$107,259.67
|Tooke, Anthony
|Halifax Water
|Works Supervisor II, Water Services
|$93,599.09
|$11,070.64
|$104,669.73
|Tooke, Holly
|Police
|Police Constable
|$107,345.07
|$1,000.00
|$108,345.07
|Tousignant, Yves
|Fire Services
|Captain
|$150,663.42
|$200.00
|$150,863.42
|Towns, Renee
|Finance, Asset Management & ICT
|Manager Revenue
|$124,244.96
|$2,142.05
|$126,387.01
|Townsend, Deone
|Police
|Police Constable
|$105,627.55
|$1,000.00
|$106,627.55
|Tracey, Christopher
|Police
|Police Constable
|$101,422.85
|$101,422.85
|Traves, John
|Legal and Legislative Services
|Mun Solicitor/Dir Legal and Legislative Services &
|$238,073.42
|$1,651.92
|$239,725.34
|Trenholm, Christina
|Police
|Sergeant
|$116,455.59
|$116,455.59
|Triff, Joseph
|Fire Services
|Training Officer
|$120,833.02
|$2,718.04
|$123,551.06
|Trudel, Craig
|Police
|Police Constable
|$101,403.88
|$101,403.88
|Tsimiklis, Vassilios
|Fire Services
|Firefighter
|$99,854.56
|$200.00
|$100,054.56
|Tucker, Patrick
|Police
|Sergeant
|$121,571.91
|$121,571.91
|Turner, Ray
|Police
|Police Constable
|$101,538.85
|$101,538.85
|Turner, Stephen
|Fire Services
|District Chief
|$141,058.74
|$1,464.24
|$142,522.98
|Turple, James
|Fire Services
|Firefighter
|$100,465.68
|$200.00
|$100,665.68
|Underwood, Joshua
|Police
|Police Constable
|$107,975.20
|$1,000.00
|$108,975.20
|Upshaw, Craig
|Police
|Police Constable
|$109,258.78
|$1,000.00
|$110,258.78
|Upshaw, Sean
|Police
|Police Constable
|$109,842.74
|$109,842.74
|Upshaw, Thane
|Fire Services
|Firefighter
|$117,783.98
|$200.00
|$117,983.98
|Van Der Horst, Marlies
|Finance, Asset Management & ICT
|Financial Business Partner
|$100,445.30
|$1,058.50
|$101,503.80
|Varin, Antoine
|Police
|Police Constable F.B.P.
|$106,178.87
|$106,178.87
|Varin, Larry
|Fire Services
|Fire Services Prevention Officer
|$130,705.84
|$3,372.92
|$134,078.76
|Vaters, James
|Police
|Police Constable
|$106,178.84
|$106,178.84
|Vaters, Jennifer
|Police
|Police Constable
|$104,336.12
|$104,336.12
|Veinotte, Matthew
|Police
|Police Constable
|$106,502.14
|$1,000.00
|$107,502.14
|Verner, Kathleen
|Police
|Police Constable
|$105,123.46
|$105,123.46
|Vienneau, Kavan
|Fire Services
|Firefighter
|$101,817.02
|$200.00
|$102,017.02
|Virgin, Sean
|Fire Services
|Division Chief Safety & Compliance
|$132,191.19
|$167.00
|$132,358.19
|Waddell, Colin
|Halifax Water
|Superintendent, Water Supply Plants
|$106,630.51
|$5,033.16
|$111,663.67
|Wagg, Steven
|Police
|Police Constable
|$119,041.30
|$1,000.00
|$120,041.30
|Waldorf, Peter
|Police
|Police Constable
|$120,014.59
|$120,014.59
|Walker, Mark
|Fire Services
|Captain
|$121,908.67
|$200.00
|$122,108.67
|Walker, Thomas
|Fire Services
|Firefighter
|$105,868.06
|$200.00
|$106,068.06
|Walsh, Christopher
|Fire Services
|Firefighter
|$99,848.67
|$200.00
|$100,048.67
|Walsh, Ian
|Police
|Police Constable
|$102,191.85
|$102,191.85
|Walsh, Kurt
|Police
|Sergeant
|$120,313.01
|$120,313.01
|Walsh, Ray
|Parks and Recreation
|Manager Parks
|$125,365.64
|$125,365.64
|Wamboldt, Darren
|Fire Services
|Firefighter
|$100,731.75
|$200.00
|$100,931.75
|Wamboldt, Shane
|Fire Services
|Firefighter
|$106,409.50
|$200.00
|$106,609.50
|Ward, Martin
|Legal and Legislative Services
|General Counsel
|$169,935.08
|$140.36
|$170,075.44
|Warnell, Barry
|Police
|Police Constable
|$108,137.09
|$108,137.09
|Wasson, James
|Police
|Police Constable
|$130,638.36
|$1,000.00
|$131,638.36
|Watkins, Ronald
|Police
|Police Constable
|$61,451.27
|$48,524.15
|$109,975.42
|Watters, Tyler
|Fire Services
|Firefighter
|$104,132.69
|$200.00
|$104,332.69
|Way, Raylene
|Police
|Police Constable
|$103,578.83
|$103,578.83
|Weatherbee, Robert
|Police
|Police Constable
|$115,221.89
|$115,221.89
|Webber, Nicholas
|Police
|Police Constable
|$105,878.93
|$105,878.93
|Webber, Peter
|Police
|Police Constable
|$108,977.67
|$95.00
|$109,072.67
|Weeks, Christopher
|Halifax Water
|Supervisor, Wastewater Collection
|$90,035.20
|$10,719.64
|$100,754.84
|Welch, Dwight
|Finance, Asset Management & ICT
|Database Administrator
|$103,413.98
|$103,413.98
|West, Adam
|Fire Services
|Firefighter
|$115,438.11
|$200.00
|$115,638.11
|West, Gordon
|Fire Services
|District Chief
|$139,472.68
|$139,472.68
|Whalen, Terrance (Jake)
|CAO's Office
|Senior Advisor Economic Policy & Dev
|$108,439.69
|$408.07
|$108,847.76
|White, Daniel
|Fire Services
|Training Officer
|$131,328.16
|$200.00
|$131,528.16
|White, James D
|Fire Services
|Captain
|$139,457.51
|$200.00
|$139,657.51
|White, James R
|Fire Services
|Firefighter
|$113,029.35
|$2,127.50
|$115,156.85
|White, Peter
|Halifax Water
|Supervisor, Fleet and Buildings
|$96,520.98
|$3,536.84
|$100,057.82
|Whynott, Adam
|Police
|Police Constable
|$114,544.10
|$1,000.00
|$115,544.10
|Wilcox, Kyle
|Halifax Transit Services
|Manager Resource Support & Development
|$118,635.11
|$167.00
|$118,802.11
|Wile, Michael
|Finance, Asset Management & ICT
|Manager Business Parks
|$111,108.97
|$111,108.97
|Willett, Kathryn
|Police
|Sergeant
|$124,211.54
|$1,000.00
|$125,211.54
|Willett, Michael
|Police
|Staff Sergeant F.B.S.
|$132,458.46
|$132,458.46
|Williams, Barry
|Fire Services
|Firefighter
|$104,203.33
|$200.00
|$104,403.33
|Williams, Cedric
|Halifax Water
|Supervisor, Wastewater and Stormwater Collections
|$95,430.54
|$10,524.72
|$105,955.26
|Williams, Christian
|Fire Services
|Firefighter
|$114,186.55
|$200.00
|$114,386.55
|Williams, Marshall
|Police
|Police Constable
|$107,061.74
|$107,061.74
|Williams, Peter
|Fire Services
|Senior Firefighter Engineer
|$113,220.30
|$200.00
|$113,420.30
|Williams, Valerie
|Halifax Water
|Manager, Asset Management
|$119,437.22
|$1,534.90
|$120,972.12
|Wilson, Britt
|Human Resources
|Manager Total Rewards
|$141,181.49
|$167.00
|$141,348.49
|Wilson, Jason
|Police
|Police Constable
|$107,912.46
|$107,912.46
|Wilson, Martha
|Finance, Asset Management & ICT
|Manager ICT Portfolio & Project Mgmt
|$117,279.29
|$245.52
|$117,524.81
|Winters, Pamela
|Police
|Police Constable
|$104,579.10
|$104,579.10
|Wintrup, William
|Fire Services
|Firefighter
|$105,206.71
|$200.00
|$105,406.71
|Withers, Grant
|Fire Services
|Captain
|$139,529.87
|$200.00
|$139,729.87
|Withow, Jason
|Police
|Sergeant
|$150,542.16
|$1,000.00
|$151,542.16
|Withrow, Zachary
|Police
|Police Constable
|$109,491.49
|$109,491.49
|Wood, Crispin
|Transportation & Public Works
|Superintendent Urban Forestry
|$107,422.06
|$107,422.06
|Wood, Randy
|Police
|Police Constable
|$134,390.58
|$1,000.00
|$135,390.58
|Woodworth, Brent
|Police
|Police Constable
|$108,906.27
|$108,906.27
|Yakamovich, William
|Finance, Asset Management & ICT
|Manager Enterprise Services & Infra
|$104,296.07
|$104,296.07
|Yarich, Jacob
|Fire Services
|Firefighter
|$111,130.29
|$200.00
|$111,330.29
|Young, Allan
|Fire Services
|Captain
|$126,949.33
|$200.00
|$127,149.33
|Young, Gerry D
|Fire Services
|Firefighter
|$113,244.00
|$200.00
|$113,444.00
|Young, J Darren
|Corporate and Customer Services
|Senior Project Manager
|$108,893.70
|$3,224.65
|$112,118.35
|Young, Patrick D
|Fire Services
|Captain
|$125,310.76
|$200.00
|$125,510.76
|Young, Wade
|Fire Services
|Firefighter
|$103,695.15
|$200.00
|$103,895.15
|Younker, Mark
|Fire Services
|Firefighter
|$103,909.93
|$200.00
|$104,109.93
|Zatezalo, Tatjana
|Human Resources
|Manager Org Development, Health & Safety
|$141,252.02
|$1,182.09
|$142,434.11
|Zinck, Michael
|Police
|Police Constable
|$102,671.88
|$102,671.88
|Zitto, Craig
|Fire Services
|Firefighter
|$113,185.44
|$200.00
|$113,385.44
Paulette says
Police Constables have a high school diploma and a police academy training for 18 months. No University – no higher learning.
CGT says
And it took me 3 degrees (11 yrs) + clinical training (2.5 yrs) to even crack $100K….
Colin May says
And how do you know this ? I knew many men who left school at the age of 15 and went on to be Master of a 200,000 ton crude oil tanker. Each promotion required 4 written exams over 2 days.
Warmcd says
I was just going to say this! Probably the easiest path to a $100K salary there is. You just have pass an 18 month course, have no principles, be willing to be violent towards whoever stands in your way. You even get eternal job security, nothing short of being a serial killer will get you fired.
People will argue that they’re paid for the risk but being a police officer isn’t even in the top 10 most dangerous jobs in the country (many of which are paid much less than police).
Charlene Boyce says
I wonder how many on the sunshine list are Indigenous or African Nova Scotian folks? How many are women? How many are immigrants or people of colour?
Charlene Boyce says
Does “other benefits” include overtime? What else is in that bucket?
Charlene Boyce says
NM. Reading is hard! I see it now.