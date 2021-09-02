Halifax releases 2021 sunshine list: Of more than 1,000 employees making more than $100,000, 454 are police

Halifax Examiner

By 7 Comments

Halifax Regional Police Const. Shaun Carvey, who made $111,462.71 in fiscal 2020-2021, stands in full riot gear on Aug. 18, 2021. — Photo: Zane Woodford

Halifax Regional Municipality has released its 2021 sunshine list, showing 1,065 employees made more than $100,000 in the last fiscal year, and more than 40% of them work for the police force.

The municipality has released the list annually since 2016, and the 2021 edition was posted online on Thursday. For the first time, the municipality alerted citizens to the list in a tweet.

The list shows employees’ salaries and “other benefits,” along with their total compensation. Those other benefits include payments like overtime, severance, lump-sum vacation payouts, and vehicle allowances. They do not include the value of pensions or health benefits.

The business unit with the highest number of employees on the list is Halifax Regional Police, with 454, or about 43%. With 804.4 full-time equivalent (FTE) positions in the police budget, that means 56% of police employees are paid more than $100,000.

Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency employees make up the next highest number of employees making more than $100,000, with 370 employees on the list. Sixty-nine percent of HRFE employees made $100,000 or more in 2020-2021, based on their approved FTE count of 536.5.

As for the highest paid employees, there are no big surprises on this year’s sunshine list, but the police chief has seen a significant jump in compensation.

Chief administrative officer Jacques Dubé tops the list with $298,163.57 in total compensation, a 2% increase over last year’s $292,132.33.

Halifax Regional Police Chief Dan Kinsella was the second-highest paid employee in HRM, up from eighth the year before, making $253,946.39. That’s an increase of 18% over the $215,409.19 he made last year.

Rounding out the top-10 list:

  • Halifax Water general manager Cathie O’Toole, $251,362.85
  • Legal director John Traves, $239,725.34
  • Transportation and Public Works director Brad Anguish, $233,334.08
  • Now-retired former Chief Financial Officer Jane Fraser, $231,575.98
  • Fired Chief Information Officer Sarah Teal, $227,749.68 (including $88,496.50 in what looks like severance)
  • Cogswell Interchange Redevelopment project manager Anthony Spinelli, $213,341.97
  • Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency Chief Ken Stuebing, $208,907.08
  • Planning director Kelly Denty, $206,364.67

Last year, a former bus mechanic who faced discrimination on the job topped the sunshine list, with a fired senior director coming in at No. 2, having made $310,860.08 for just a few months work.

Here’s the rest of the 2020-2021 list. You can sort and search using the functions at the top. For instance, click the Total Compensation header twice to sort the list to start with the highest earners.

Last name, First nameBusiness UnitOffice of Position Last HeldSalary ($)Other Benefits ($)Total Compensation ($)
Adamski, PeterPolicePolice Constable$103,190.80$1,000.00$104,190.80
Adamson, WilliamFire ServicesCaptain$129,951.78$200.00$130,151.78
Adekayode, RaymondFire ServicesFirefighter$107,345.38$4,055.00$111,400.38
Al Molky, DavidHalifax Transit ServicesDispatch Supervisor$101,735.71$100.00$101,835.71
Albrecht, ChristianPolicePolice Constable$106,206.66$106,206.66
Allen, JoelPolicePolice Constable$105,558.36$1,000.00$106,558.36
Amaral, BernardinoHalifax WaterSupervisor, Electrical / Instrumentation$95,326.47$4,792.59$100,119.06
Anderson, MichaelPolicePolice Constable F.B.P.$106,699.19$1,000.00$107,699.19
Andrews, PeterFire ServicesDeputy Chief Director - Operations$164,576.17$798.08$165,374.25
Andrews, StevenFire ServicesFirefighter$113,114.75$1,698.28$114,813.03
Anguish, BradleyTransportation & Public WorksDirector Transportation & Public Works$232,538.66$795.42$233,334.08
Anstey, TylerPolicePolice Constable$101,409.85$101,409.85
Anthony, MillieFinance, Asset Management & ICTProject Manager (Capital)$103,179.44$193.80$103,373.24
Antoft, NicholasFire ServicesDistrict Captain$152,445.48$200.00$152,645.48
Aptt, PhilipPolicePolice Constable$115,022.64$1,000.00$116,022.64
Arab, RobertPolicePolice Constable$103,695.85$1,000.00$104,695.85
Archibald, DebraFire ServicesCaptain$124,555.18$200.00$124,755.18
Arora, SusheelHalifax WaterDirector, Wastewater and Stormwater Services$173,530.14$7,185.85$180,715.99
Arsenault, ShawnPolicePolice Constable$104,306.41$1,000.00$105,306.41
Arsenault, ThomasFire ServicesFirefighter$106,650.63$200.00$106,850.63
Ash, LennyPolicePolice Constable F.B.P.$111,636.45$111,636.45
Ash, WayneFire ServicesFirefighter$128,383.62$2,316.48$130,700.10
Astephen, PerryPoliceSergeant$157,738.62$157,738.62
Atkins, HaydnCorporate and Customer ServicesMechanic EVT$101,925.26$200.00$102,125.26
Audet, BeverleyTransportation & Public WorksManager Municipal Operations$140,815.33$140,815.33
Avery, DereckHalifax WaterBiosolids Coordinator$96,078.73$28,368.58$124,447.31
Ayotte, JulienPolicePolice Constable$109,840.33$109,840.33
Baird, RobertPolicePolice Constable F.B.P.$128,783.94$1,000.00$129,783.94
Balcom, AngelaPolicePolice Constable$113,896.51$1,000.00$114,896.51
Barbati, JoeFire ServicesCaptain$112,335.78$200.00$112,535.78
Barker, RyanHalifax Transit ServicesMechanic$110,457.96$2,172.79$112,630.75
Barkhouse, MichaelPolicePolice Constable$103,262.95$103,262.95
Barna, FerencPolicePolice Constable$113,622.80$113,622.80
Barr, KristopherPoliceSergeant$119,172.67$119,172.67
Barry, MaireadHalifax Public LibrariesSenior Manager, Strategy$130,156.91$790.44$130,947.35
Bastow, BarryFire ServicesCaptain$122,642.40$200.00$122,842.40
Beals, CortonioFire ServicesDeputy Chief Director - Operational Supp$165,029.62$349.39$165,379.01
Beaton, AndrewPolicePolice Constable$103,888.70$103,888.70
Beeler, AndrewPolicePolice Constable$90,116.28$49,958.15$140,074.43
Beer, JonathanPolicePolice Constable$139,467.18$1,000.00$140,467.18
Bell, TerraPolicePolice Constable$105,716.73$105,716.73
Bellemare, PatrickHalifax WaterManager, Safety and Security$106,303.19$4,523.86$110,827.05
Bellemare, RochelleHalifax WaterManager, Human Resources$106,188.20$5,605.68$111,793.88
Belliveau, RobertFire ServicesTraining Officer$105,180.54$200.00$105,380.54
Benjamin, BradPolicePolice Constable$107,093.65$1,000.00$108,093.65
Bennett, JamesPolicePolice Constable F.B.P.$101,889.97$101,889.97
Bennett, JeffreyPolicePolice Constable$104,734.38$104,734.38
Bentley, BrucePolicePolice Constable$108,973.33$1,067.41$110,040.74
Bergman, CoreyPolicePolice Constable$114,846.91$1,000.00$115,846.91
Berrigan, SeanFire ServicesFirefighter$104,188.08$200.00$104,388.08
Berube, DannyPolicePolice Constable$113,320.92$113,320.92
Best, LindenFire ServicesFire Services Prevention Officer$130,604.37$1,205.05$131,809.42
Bezanson, CharlesFire ServicesAssistant Chief$152,002.04$152,002.04
Blackburn, MichaelFire ServicesDistrict Chief$112,183.85$35,136.99$147,320.84
Blackwood, GeraldCorporate and Customer ServicesDirector Corporate & Customer Services$198,093.79$3,257.41$201,351.20
Blaikie, RobertPolicePolice Constable F.B.P.$101,262.85$101,262.85
Blair Smith, CarolineHuman ResourcesChief Human Resources Officer$199,495.67$813.57$200,309.24
Blake, KennethPolicePolice Constable F.B.P.$105,737.94$1,000.00$106,737.94
Blanchard, JustinPolicePolice Constable F.B.P.$101,262.85$101,262.85
Blencowe, AnthonyPolicePolice Constable$60,102.06$50,958.15$111,060.21
Blissett, AshleyPlanning & DevelopmentManager Development Engineering Program$113,504.00$113,504.00
Boies, AmandaFire ServicesFirefighter$108,867.26$200.00$109,067.26
Bonner, PeterFinance, Asset Management & ICTSr Project Lead Bus. Mod. TERM (Capital)$104,597.75$104,597.75
Boon, DavidPoliceCentral Divisional Commander$139,924.63$1,000.00$140,924.63
Boone, BrianPolicePolice Constable$102,235.56$102,235.56
Boudreau, GillesPolicePolice Constable$101,071.96$1,000.00$102,071.96
Bourdages, PierrePoliceSergeant$159,534.74$159,534.74
Boutilier, DonnaLegal and Legislative ServicesSolicitor$103,870.44$864.46$104,734.90
Boutilier, JosephPolicePolice Constable F.B.P.$108,985.55$108,985.55
Boutilier, MichaelFire ServicesFirefighter$122,319.87$200.00$122,519.87
Bowers, ScottPolicePolice Constable$120,215.61$1,000.00$121,215.61
Bowes, AdamFire ServicesCaptain$129,791.67$200.00$129,991.67
Bowser, JohnFire ServicesTraining Officer$151,484.58$225.05$151,709.63
Bowser, MichaelFire ServicesFirefighter$101,542.72$200.00$101,742.72
Boyd, LawrencePoliceSergeant$139,143.71$1,000.00$140,143.71
Brackett, JoshuaFire ServicesFirefighter$103,226.06$200.00$103,426.06
Bradley, KristenPolicePolice Constable$109,584.14$1,000.00$110,584.14
Brake, WarrenHalifax WaterManager, Accounting$103,552.14$5,024.06$108,576.20
Branch, AshleyFire ServicesFirefighter$110,369.29$200.00$110,569.29
Brennan, JustinPolicePolice Constable F.B.P.$102,237.85$102,237.85
Brewer, CoreyPolicePolice Constable$103,314.32$103,314.32
Brewer, JoelFire ServicesFirefighter$106,173.26$200.00$106,373.26
Brewer, NathanPolicePolice Constable$108,466.11$108,466.11
Bricker, JamiePolicePolice Constable$101,262.85$101,262.85
Briscombe, MarkFinance, Asset Management & ICTSystem Administrator$104,935.30$104,935.30
Brooks, BrockPolicePolice Constable$116,938.34$116,938.34
Brown, JayFire ServicesCaptain$129,072.02$200.00$129,272.02
Brown, JeffFire ServicesFirefighter$104,759.53$200.00$104,959.53
Brown, JefferyPolicePolice Constable$114,748.85$114,748.85
Brown, KarenLegal and Legislative ServicesSolicitor$155,781.07$155,781.07
Brown, RussellFire ServicesFirefighter$107,257.99$200.00$107,457.99
Brown, SaraPolicePolice Constable$108,784.11$1,000.00$109,784.11
Brown, William (Bj)Fire ServicesFirefighter$102,047.27$200.00$102,247.27
Bruce, CharlesPolicePolice Constable$134,572.74$134,572.74
Buell, DonaldPolicePolice Constable$104,496.01$1,000.00$105,496.01
Bundy, KeivaFire ServicesFirefighter$109,415.41$200.00$109,615.41
Burridge, HannahPolicePolice Constable$102,225.21$102,225.21
Burt, RossPoliceSergeant$126,217.10$1,000.00$127,217.10
Burton, KennethPoliceSergeant$122,436.79$122,436.79
Burton, MichaelFire ServicesCaptain$123,109.79$200.00$123,309.79
Bussey, StephenFire ServicesLieutenant$151,427.47$200.00$151,627.47
Butler, AndréFire ServicesFirefighter$99,784.47$1,153.82$100,938.29
Butler, JamesPoliceSuperintendent Criminal Invest Division$134,133.12$1,044.30$135,177.42
Butler, KendraFire ServicesFirefighter$99,883.88$200.00$100,083.88
Byrne, NicholasPolicePolice Constable$104,448.82$1,000.00$105,448.82
Cain, DanielFire ServicesFirefighter$103,742.88$200.00$103,942.88
Caldwell, RobertFire ServicesFirefighter$104,098.91$200.00$104,298.91
Cameron, DavidFire ServicesCaptain$128,354.70$200.00$128,554.70
Camp, ChristopherFire ServicesFire Services Prevention Officer$126,752.02$1,057.45$127,809.47
Campbell Waugh, CarolPolicePolice Constable$104,666.48$1,000.00$105,666.48
Campbell, AllanHalifax WaterManager, Finance$108,972.63$5,837.09$114,809.72
Campbell, CynthiaPolicePolice Constable$101,917.22$101,917.22
Campbell, D ReidHalifax WaterDirector, Water Services$172,182.60$7,251.94$179,434.54
Campbell, JamesHalifax WaterManager, Communications and Public Relations$104,235.57$1,749.81$105,985.38
Campbell, JoelFire ServicesCaptain$111,689.98$237.41$111,927.39
Campbell, LeoPolicePolice Constable$103,510.51$103,510.51
Campbell, LiamPolicePolice Constable$126,061.10$126,061.10
Cane, JasonFire ServicesFirefighter$104,582.65$200.00$104,782.65
Canning, R BradFire ServicesFirefighter$117,671.27$200.00$117,871.27
Cantfell, BrianPolicePolice Constable$105,445.37$105,445.37
Carleton, DebbiePolicePolice Constable$103,262.85$103,262.85
Carlisle, JeffreyPoliceSergeant$134,724.29$134,724.29
Carlisle, StephaniePoliceHuman Resources Officer$141,975.29$1,025.00$143,000.29
Carmichael, DavidFire ServicesCaptain$144,636.46$200.00$144,836.46
Carmichael, GarlandPoliceSergeant$124,373.68$124,373.68
Carr, JeffreyPoliceSergeant$123,143.79$1,000.00$124,143.79
Carroll, DonFire ServicesFirefighter$101,526.26$200.00$101,726.26
Carter, DylanPolicePolice Constable$106,237.90$106,237.90
Carter, MichaelPolicePolice Constable$109,574.09$1,000.00$110,574.09
Carter, SaraPolicePolice Constable$103,899.83$103,899.83
Carver, ShawnPolicePolice Constable$115,411.58$115,411.58
Carvery, ShaunPolicePolice Constable$110,462.71$1,000.00$111,462.71
Casas Lopez, LuisFinance, Asset Management & ICTNetwork Administrator II$99,950.50$1,062.60$101,013.10
Casey, DarrenFire ServicesFirefighter$109,757.83$200.00$109,957.83
Cecchetto, MichaelPoliceSergeant$143,032.75$1,000.00$144,032.75
Chambers Spriggs, TanyaPoliceSergeant$124,113.26$124,113.26
Chambers, DavidPolicePolice Constable F.B.P.$106,951.32$106,951.32
Chambers, KimberleyPolicePolice Constable$101,262.85$101,262.85
Chapman, JanisPolicePolice Constable$109,688.76$1,000.00$110,688.76
Chaulk, RonPolicePolice Constable$105,167.72$105,167.72
Chauvin, MaximDSPXGeneral Manager$110,270.68$110,270.68
Chediac, MonierPoliceSergeant$129,642.28$129,642.28
Cheeseman, MichaelPoliceSergeant$130,196.78$130,196.78
Chenard, JacquesPolicePolice Constable$103,542.84$103,542.84
Chhabra, Gurminder (Mark)PolicePolice Constable$108,674.89$108,674.89
Chicarella, ChristopherPolicePolice Constable F.B.P.$103,738.84$103,738.84
Chisholm, DianeCorporate and Customer ServicesManager Facilities Management$128,437.14$83.50$128,520.64
Chisholm, MaryCAO's OfficeSenior Policy Advisor$102,209.69$102,209.69
Christie, SallyCAO's OfficeSenior Advisor to the CAO$118,913.42$167.00$119,080.42
Clancey, DawnPoliceAdmin Manager Integrated Emergency Ser.$109,877.76$109,877.76
Clark, Paul MFire ServicesCaptain$152,130.23$200.00$152,330.23
Clarke, JefferyFire ServicesCaptain$120,219.63$200.00$120,419.63
Clarke, JeffreyPoliceStaff Sergeant$135,975.99$135,975.99
Clarke, JenniferPolicePolice Constable$102,470.93$102,470.93
Cluett, AndrewFire ServicesFirefighter$110,093.74$200.00$110,293.74
Clyke, BobbyPoliceSergeant$136,592.30$136,592.30
Cogdon, MichaelHalifax ForumGeneral Manager$108,136.78$108,136.78
Cogswell, BarryFinance, Asset Management & ICTManager ICT Service & Operations$143,222.13$553.35$143,775.48
Collins, JoshuaPolicePolice Constable$102,710.93$102,710.93
Colman Sadd, EvangelineOffice of the Auditor GeneralMunicipal Auditor General$192,952.17$1,308.79$194,260.96
Comer, DavidPolicePolice Constable$104,689.97$1,000.00$105,689.97
Connolly, MarciaFinance, Asset Management & ICTManager Leasing and Tenant Services$105,178.46$105,178.46
Connolly, ToddHalifax WaterWorks Supervisor II, Water Services$92,316.28$8,872.67$101,188.95
Connors, BradleyFire ServicesDistrict Chief$141,072.20$307.64$141,379.84
Connors, TimothyFire ServicesFirefighter$101,458.78$200.00$101,658.78
Conrad, AndrewFire ServicesFirefighter$107,155.24$200.00$107,355.24
Conrad, AndrewPolicePolice Constable$101,262.85$101,262.85
Conrad, CraigPolicePolice Constable$107,216.31$107,216.31
Conrad, PatrickFire ServicesCaptain$125,792.66$200.00$125,992.66
Conrad, RyanFire ServicesFirefighter$106,400.42$200.00$106,600.42
Conrad, StephenFire ServicesFirefighter$104,435.20$200.00$104,635.20
Conrad, SusanPolicePolice Constable$105,872.16$105,872.16
Conrad, VincentFire ServicesCO Div Ch - Training$131,126.39$2,612.62$133,739.01
Cooke, JamesPolicePolice Constable$102,409.70$1,000.00$103,409.70
Cooke, WilliamPolicePolice Constable$109,456.84$109,456.84
Corkum, KevinFire ServicesCaptain$127,494.04$676.36$128,170.40
Cote, SamuelPolicePolice Constable$104,097.93$78.38$104,176.31
Covey, MattFire ServicesCO Dist Ch - Fire Services Prev & Pub Ed$134,552.48$292.42$134,844.90
Cowper, AaronFire ServicesCaptain$122,928.04$200.00$123,128.04
Cox, StephenPolicePolice Constable$108,159.30$108,159.30
Creemer, HarryFire ServicesCaptain$109,970.61$200.00$110,170.61
Crick, KevinHalifax Public LibrariesManager, IT$101,946.21$300.00$102,246.21
Crockett, AllanFire ServicesFirefighter$112,486.07$200.00$112,686.07
Croft, TonyPoliceSergeant$129,105.35$129,105.35
Cromwell, ChristopherFire ServicesFirefighter$106,412.54$200.00$106,612.54
Cromwell, LarryPolicePolice Constable$104,609.21$104,609.21
Crooks, MichaelFire ServicesFirefighter$106,695.73$200.00$106,895.73
Crooks, StevenFire ServicesFirefighter$89,899.32$26,154.83$116,054.15
Crooks, TraceyFire ServicesFirefighter$107,613.56$200.00$107,813.56
Cross, BridgetPoliceSergeant$116,286.35$116,286.35
Cross, NathanPolicePolice Constable$150,311.04$1,000.00$151,311.04
Crowell, DaleFire ServicesCaptain$132,013.81$200.00$132,213.81
Crowell, DennisPoliceSergeant F.B.P.$122,436.79$122,436.79
Currie, LloydFire ServicesDistrict Chief$141,859.10$141,859.10
Currie, MarionCorporate and Customer ServicesProgram Manager Org Performance Excel$108,078.86$592.39$108,671.25
Currie, ShawnPolicePolice Constable$113,063.13$113,063.13
Curry, JamesFire ServicesFirefighter$104,380.08$200.00$104,580.08
Cutler, WilliamHalifax Transit ServicesManager Bus Maintenance$118,832.49$167.00$118,999.49
Da Ros, GregoryFinance, Asset Management & ICTManager Digital Services$100,894.11$100,894.11
Dahl, DarrenFire ServicesCaptain$142,168.70$200.00$142,368.70
Dahl, KarenHalifax Public LibrariesSenior Manager Program & Community Engmt$114,724.59$790.44$115,515.03
Daneault, KavenPolicePolice Constable$107,989.47$107,989.47
David, BenoitFire ServicesCaptain$129,914.15$200.00$130,114.15
David, MervinHalifax Transit ServicesSupervisor Ferry Services$103,209.37$103,209.37
Davis, ChristopherTransportation & Public WorksSupervisor Right of Way Services$105,949.71$292.42$106,242.13
Davis, TanyaPlanning & DevelopmentManager Strategic Trans Planning Prog$108,396.38$392.51$108,788.89
Day, JamesFire ServicesFirefighter$117,839.13$1,135.11$118,974.24
Day, JasonFire ServicesSenior Firefighter$101,725.62$200.00$101,925.62
Day, PeterFire ServicesFirefighter$101,662.85$200.00$101,862.85
de Montbrun, LouisHalifax WaterDirector, Corporate Services / CFO$158,335.15$4,785.00$163,120.15
Dean, KevinFire ServicesDistrict Chief$140,567.79$156.43$140,724.22
Dean, SherryFire ServicesCaptain$112,522.01$2,354.26$114,876.27
Delong, ChristopherPolicePolice Constable$110,732.90$110,732.90
Dempsey, AlexanderFire ServicesFirefighter$104,619.09$200.00$104,819.09
Dempsey, NancyLegal and Legislative ServicesAccess & Privacy Officer$108,019.63$218.63$108,238.26
Denine, MatthewPolicePolice Constable$105,779.62$1,000.00$106,779.62
Denty, KellyPlanning & DevelopmentChief Planner & Director Planning & Dev$206,197.67$167.00$206,364.67
Desrochers, PaulPolicePolice Constable F.B.P.$110,568.43$110,568.43
Detchkoff, CoryFire ServicesFirefighter$111,549.60$200.00$111,749.60
Deters, AurenFire ServicesFirefighter$109,033.62$200.00$109,233.62
Deveau, TylerFire ServicesFirefighter$113,541.29$835.88$114,377.17
Dewar, SymPolicePolice Constable$104,396.70$104,396.70
Deyoung, JeffreyFire ServicesFirefighter$117,043.80$200.00$117,243.80
DeYoung, JoshuaHalifax WaterOperations Engineer$98,592.61$2,324.48$100,917.09
Dickson, NicholasPoliceSurveillance Technician$100,509.16$67.41$100,576.57
Dill, JamesPolicePolice Constable$105,416.93$105,416.93
Dion, KelvinFire ServicesCaptain$114,839.39$224.93$115,064.32
Dixon, DavidFire ServicesFirefighter$104,661.15$200.00$104,861.15
Dobie, LeslieFire ServicesFirefighter$102,138.41$200.00$102,338.41
Dodge, DanaHalifax Transit ServicesFleet Supervisor$102,547.40$323.87$102,871.27
Dodge, DuaneFire ServicesCaptain$113,372.81$200.00$113,572.81
Doiron, Tara LeePolicePolice Constable$103,989.97$103,989.97
Dominix, CoryFire ServicesFirefighter$101,682.42$200.00$101,882.42
Doncaster, NevinPolicePolice Constable$103,500.72$103,500.72
Dooks Fahie, MichellePolicePolice Constable$130,378.39$1,000.00$131,378.39
Dorey, CliffordHalifax Transit ServicesMechanic$112,031.22$1,456.40$113,487.62
Dorey, MichaelFire ServicesCaptain$114,611.81$200.00$114,811.81
Doucet, ShawnFire ServicesFirefighter$140,287.01$200.00$140,487.01
Doucette, KevinPolicePolice Constable$105,854.74$105,854.74
Doucette, RaymondHalifax WaterWorks Supervisor I, Water Services$88,987.46$11,407.12$100,394.58
Dowding, JustinFire ServicesFirefighter$108,334.72$200.00$108,534.72
Doyle, CarlyPolicePolice Constable F.B.P.$105,518.32$1,000.00$106,518.32
Doyle, JoelFire ServicesFirefighter$109,485.03$2,204.60$111,689.63
Doyle, MarkPolicePolice Constable$107,840.91$1,000.00$108,840.91
Drysdale, ClaytonFire ServicesFirefighter$102,858.97$200.00$103,058.97
Drysdale, SaraFire ServicesFirefighter$101,064.57$200.00$101,264.57
Duale, AliFire ServicesFirefighter$114,227.87$200.00$114,427.87
Dubé, JacquesCAO's OfficeChief Administrative Officer$295,783.36$2,380.21$298,163.57
Dugandzic, PhilipPlanning & DevelopmentManager Building Standards$108,399.94$108,399.94
Dunbrack, PatriciaFire ServicesCaptain$123,472.63$200.00$123,672.63
Duncan, PeterPlanning & DevelopmentManager Infrastructure Planning$134,134.07$134,134.07
Duquet Perron, OlivierPolicePolice Constable F.B.P.$110,070.83$110,070.83
Durling, CraigPolicePolice Constable$105,644.14$105,644.14
Eaglestone, BenFire ServicesFirefighter$120,615.63$200.00$120,815.63
Edwards, AmyPolicePolice Constable$103,134.69$103,134.69
Edwards, JonathanPolicePolice Constable$104,968.56$104,968.56
Edwards, PaulFire ServicesCaptain$123,309.87$200.00$123,509.87
Edwards, ScottFire ServicesFirefighter$108,111.64$200.00$108,311.64
Eisan, WendellFire ServicesInventory Equipment Technician$103,995.87$200.00$104,195.87
Eisnor, JohnHalifax WaterSuperintendent. Water Services$115,316.81$1,915.64$117,232.45
El Diri, EddyPolicePolice Constable$112,405.51$1,000.00$113,405.51
El Shair, AhmedPolicePolice Constable$105,102.25$105,102.25
Elliott, GeoffreyFire ServicesFirefighter$114,747.91$200.00$114,947.91
Elworthy, MatthewPolicePolice Constable$114,080.13$114,080.13
Engels, RyanFire ServicesFirefighter$113,465.14$1,787.36$115,252.50
Everson, MichellePolicePolice Constable$101,262.85$101,262.85
Fader, KimberleyHalifax Transit ServicesSupervisor Fleet Services$113,170.29$295.46$113,465.75
Fahie, ChristopherHalifax WaterSuperintendent, Wastewater Treatment$110,248.49$4,113.57$114,362.06
Fairbairn, ScottPolicePolice Constable$107,246.08$1,000.00$108,246.08
Fairbairn, StevenPolicePolice Constable$123,331.47$1,000.00$124,331.47
Fall, JohnFire ServicesFirefighter$114,618.04$200.00$114,818.04
Fawcett, JohnTransportation & Public WorksDesign Engineer$98,415.63$2,223.37$100,639.00
Feener, MarkHalifax WaterSuperintendent, Water Services$117,875.48$3,200.97$121,076.45
Fenerty, Daniel JamesFire ServicesFirefighter$101,490.43$200.00$101,690.43
Fenner, StephenFire ServicesFirefighter$104,576.89$200.00$104,776.89
Fenton, JohnFinance, Asset Management & ICTProject Manager Information Technology$105,304.96$239.81$105,544.77
Ferguson, JohnFire ServicesCaptain$123,772.07$200.00$123,972.07
Ferguson, ToddFire ServicesFirefighter$110,355.50$200.00$110,555.50
Fillmore, FionaFinance, Asset Management & ICTManager Accounting Service Delivery$100,876.11$781.62$101,657.73
Firth, Edward AFire ServicesFirefighter$100,035.75$200.00$100,235.75
Fish, DerekPolicePolice Constable$102,763.05$102,763.05
Fisher, BruceFinance, Asset Management & ICTManager Financial Policy & Planning$133,132.58$1,130.13$134,262.71
Fitzgerald, MarchetaFire ServicesDivision Captain Fire Services & Prevention$123,493.62$1,840.28$125,333.90
Fleck, EricaFire ServicesAssistant Chief$149,054.12$166.06$149,220.18
Fleckney, BrianFire ServicesCaptain$123,479.38$200.00$123,679.38
Fletcher, DarrellFire ServicesCaptain$131,151.18$200.00$131,351.18
Flinn, PaulOffice of the Auditor GeneralAudit Director$109,103.06$1,058.50$110,161.56
Flynn, ChristaPolicePolice Constable$101,480.87$101,480.87
Flynn, JonathanPolicePolice Constable$102,504.24$1,000.00$103,504.24
Flynn, PaulinePolicePolice Constable F.B.P.$102,307.32$102,307.32
Flynn, ShawnPolicePolice Constable$111,865.52$111,865.52
Fong, ReganPoliceSergeant F.B.P.$128,000.72$128,000.72
Fong, RichardFire ServicesPlatoon Captain$141,234.63$200.00$141,434.63
Foote, AndrewFire ServicesCaptain$118,273.18$200.00$118,473.18
Forbes, TerryFire ServicesFirefighter$99,933.79$200.00$100,133.79
Ford, CoreyFire ServicesFirefighter$104,071.63$200.00$104,271.63
Ford, HeatherPolicePolice Constable$104,487.27$1,000.00$105,487.27
Forhan, JillianPolicePolice Constable$103,153.73$103,153.73
Forrest, JasonPolicePolice Constable$107,020.35$107,020.35
Foshay, NicholasFire ServicesFirefighter$103,207.98$200.00$103,407.98
Foster, JeffreyPolicePolice Constable$107,140.91$107,140.91
Foster, SusanPolicePolice Constable F.B.P.$118,765.19$118,765.19
Fournier, ThomasPolicePolice Constable$113,978.53$113,978.53
Fox, RobertPoliceStaff Sergeant$134,864.50$134,864.50
Fraser, CyrilFire ServicesCaptain$124,130.44$200.00$124,330.44
Fraser, ErnestFire ServicesFirefighter$108,209.82$200.00$108,409.82
Fraser, JaneFinance, Asset Management & ICTDirector Finance Asset Mgmt & ICT$227,640.06$3,935.92$231,575.98
Fraser, KristinePolicePolice Constable$102,909.11$102,909.11
Frenette, MichaelHalifax WaterSenior Project Manager, Information Services$105,266.06$4,206.44$109,472.50
Fulton, JosephFire ServicesCaptain$125,005.45$200.00$125,205.45
Furlong, RobertPolicePolice Constable$103,360.33$103,360.33
Gabriel, EricaFire ServicesFirefighter$104,587.99$1,076.82$105,664.81
Gagnon, KevinFire ServicesFirefighter$108,070.90$200.00$108,270.90
Gagnon, NicolasPolicePolice Constable$101,115.06$101,115.06
Gallagher, KevinFire ServicesCaptain$121,226.79$200.00$121,426.79
Gallagher, TerryHalifax Public LibrariesSenior Manager, Finance & Facilities$130,647.35$790.44$131,437.79
Gallant, StephaniePolicePolice Constable$103,918.77$103,918.77
Gallivan, DavidPolicePolice Constable$104,060.25$104,060.25
Galvin, DominiqueFire ServicesFirefighter$105,098.46$2,770.00$107,868.46
Gannon, DwayneFire ServicesFirefighter$114,337.53$200.00$114,537.53
Garber, GeoffFire ServicesCaptain$112,124.70$200.00$112,324.70
Garry, ClaudeFire ServicesCaptain$126,976.33$200.00$127,176.33
Gates, CollinFire ServicesFirefighter$110,097.26$200.00$110,297.26
Gates, JamesFire ServicesPlatoon Captain$142,881.22$200.00$143,081.22
Gaudet, ChristopherFire ServicesFirefighter$111,789.24$2,127.50$113,916.74
Gaudet, GaryFire ServicesFirefighter$100,872.97$200.00$101,072.97
Gaudry, AaronPolicePolice Constable$102,102.29$102,102.29
Geldart, StephenFire ServicesSenior Firefighter / Engineer$104,376.27$200.00$104,576.27
Giacomantonio, ChristopherPoliceResearch & Development Specialist$107,940.24$107,940.24
Gibbons, ThomasPolicePolice Constable$106,726.17$106,726.17
Gibson, CurtisPolicePolice Constable$107,320.49$107,320.49
Gibson, GregoryFire ServicesSenior Firefighter Engineer$103,153.91$200.00$103,353.91
Gibson, JulieFinance, Asset Management & ICTPolicy&Business Initiatives Coordinator$102,507.42$111.67$102,619.09
Gibson, ScottFire ServicesFirefighter$109,875.75$200.00$110,075.75
Giddens, ChristopherLegal and Legislative ServicesSolicitor TERM (Capital)$137,278.42$761.43$138,039.85
Giffin, AnnPolicePolice Constable F.B.P.$103,515.74$103,515.74
Gilbert, JordanPolicePolice Constable$114,542.00$1,000.00$115,542.00
Gillett, StephenPoliceSergeant$123,812.77$25.05$123,837.82
Gillis, AnthonyPolicePolice Constable$108,180.73$108,180.73
Gillis, GylesPoliceSergeant$125,973.27$1,000.00$126,973.27
Gillis, SaraHalifax Public LibrariesSenior Manager, People & Culture$115,215.03$300.00$115,515.03
Gillis, TrenaPolicePolice Constable$104,028.42$1,000.00$105,028.42
Gillivan, ClaireLegal and Legislative ServicesSolicitor$102,552.03$102,552.03
Girard, RobinFire ServicesFirefighter$101,828.22$200.00$102,028.22
Glennie, AlexanderFire ServicesCaptain$130,075.66$200.00$130,275.66
Goldsmith, DavidHalifax Transit ServicesFleet Supervisor$105,177.34$200.00$105,377.34
Goodwin, JudsonPolicePolice Constable$104,331.34$104,331.34
Gordon, AndrewPolicePolice Constable F.B.P.$101,262.85$101,262.85
Gorman, ThomasHalifax WaterManager, Water Infrastructure Engineering$121,807.60$5,430.63$127,238.23
Gough, AndrewLegal and Legislative ServicesSolicitor$121,913.00$4,879.52$126,792.52
Graham, AaronFire ServicesFirefighter$109,072.94$200.00$109,272.94
Graham, GordonPoliceSergeant F.B.P.$134,665.68$1,000.00$135,665.68
Grandy, Philip WFire ServicesFirefighter$113,410.10$2,316.48$115,726.58
Grantham, PeterFire ServicesSenior Firefighter Engineer$115,645.11$200.00$115,845.11
Graven, JamesFire ServicesFirefighter$106,737.97$200.00$106,937.97
Graves, ColinPolicePolice Constable$105,569.29$1,000.00$106,569.29
Gray, KevinHalifax WaterManager, Engineering Approvals$120,538.31$5,440.47$125,978.78
Gray, RickeyFire ServicesFirefighter$101,505.75$200.00$101,705.75
Gray, RobertFire ServicesFirefighter$109,245.94$200.00$109,445.94
Greek, JamesPolicePolice Constable$105,637.79$105,637.79
Green, AngelaParks and RecreationManager Recreation Programming$132,841.68$188.00$133,029.68
Green, BenjaminPolicePolice Constable$112,322.87$112,322.87
Green, JacobFire ServicesCaptain$152,016.84$771.64$152,788.48
Green, PamelaPoliceSergeant$122,899.41$122,899.41
Greencorn, GeorgePolicePolice Constable$101,262.85$101,262.85
Greene, KatherinePlanning & DevelopmentManager Regional Policy Program$112,272.48$892.49$113,164.97
Greene, PatrickFire ServicesCaptain$126,732.40$200.00$126,932.40
Greene, StephenFire ServicesFirefighter$112,937.04$200.00$113,137.04
Greener, DavidLegal and Legislative ServicesSolicitor$139,785.75$269.64$140,055.39
Greenham, PeterFire ServicesTraining Officer$118,273.19$200.00$118,473.19
Greer, BarryFire ServicesCaptain$137,151.84$200.00$137,351.84
Grimes, WilliamFire ServicesCaptain$133,572.72$200.00$133,772.72
Guest, MatthewPolicePolice Constable$124,429.60$1,000.00$125,429.60
Guppy, IanHalifax WaterManager, Stormwater Infrastructure Engineering$121,807.54$3,069.76$124,877.30
Guy, KevinFire ServicesCaptain$121,438.22$200.00$121,638.22
Guzzwell, StephenPolicePolice Constable$103,444.74$103,444.74
Habib, AndrePoliceSergeant$178,565.11$1,000.00$179,565.11
Haines, ShannonPolicePolice Constable$105,997.90$105,997.90
Hann, ShawnFire ServicesFirefighter$100,070.45$200.00$100,270.45
Hannam, JamesHalifax WaterDirector, Engineering and Information Services$172,802.31$6,928.25$179,730.56
Hansen, KristopherPolicePolice Constable$106,615.21$106,615.21
Hardiman, RonaldFire ServicesFirefighter$101,132.12$200.00$101,332.12
Harding, DavidPolicePolice Constable$108,591.63$1,000.00$109,591.63
Harley, DavidFinance, Asset Management & ICTManager Financial Reporting$119,492.05$1,083.55$120,575.60
Harlow, MichaelFire ServicesFirefighter$126,590.96$200.00$126,790.96
Harper, NancyFinance, Asset Management & ICTManager Accounting Controls & Reporting$101,563.43$25.05$101,588.48
Harrison, SeanFire ServicesFirefighter$101,144.64$200.00$101,344.64
Hartlen, BrettFire ServicesFirefighter$106,681.19$200.00$106,881.19
Harvey, BrendanPolicePolice Constable F.B.P.$105,872.21$105,872.21
Harvey, RichardParks and RecreationManager Policy & Planning$111,108.97$558.49$111,667.46
Harvie, TrevorCorporate and Customer ServicesSuperintendent Municipal Fleet$104,350.41$809.34$105,159.75
Haverstock, MarkFire ServicesCaptain$124,435.22$200.00$124,635.22
Hawes, ColePolicePolice Constable$101,423.17$101,423.17
Hayes, JonathanPolicePolice Constable F.B.P.$108,347.10$108,347.10
Hayman, GeorgeFinance, Asset Management & ICTProject Manager Information Technology$107,165.17$107,165.17
Hayward, JosephPolicePolice Constable$108,752.16$108,752.16
Head, AaronPolicePolice Constable$121,194.93$1,000.00$122,194.93
Healy, KevinHalifax WaterOperations Engineer$97,304.95$4,500.08$101,805.03
Hebb, DonaldFire ServicesFirefighter$116,428.38$200.00$116,628.38
Hebb, GregoryFire ServicesCaptain$135,985.01$200.00$136,185.01
Hebb, RobertFire ServicesCaptain$128,174.45$200.00$128,374.45
Henneberry, AllisonPolicePolice Constable$102,931.82$1,000.00$103,931.82
Henneberry, MitchellFire ServicesFirefighter$103,922.29$200.00$104,122.29
Henry, JoshuaFire ServicesFirefighter$101,762.68$200.00$101,962.68
Henwood, RonaldCorporate and Customer ServicesMechanic EVT$114,691.74$200.00$114,891.74
Higgins, StevenPlanning & DevelopmentManager Current Planning$130,866.34$130,866.34
Hill, DavidPolicePolice Constable$106,477.37$1,000.00$107,477.37
Hiltz, DarrellFinance, Asset Management & ICTLead Architect$121,192.88$121,192.88
Hiscock, DavidHalifax WaterSuperintendent, Water Services$125,727.28$4,204.63$129,931.91
Hodgson, JamesPolicePolice Constable$103,862.85$1,000.00$104,862.85
Hoffmann, EdwardFire ServicesCaptain$134,596.59$200.00$134,796.59
Hogue, StephaneFire ServicesFirefighter$115,163.37$200.00$115,363.37
Hollett, HaroldFire ServicesDeputy Chief Director - Operational Supp$167,022.08$1,100.51$168,122.59
Hood, DerekPolicePolice Constable$103,708.31$1,000.00$104,708.31
Horne, VictoriaTransportation & Public WorksManager Parking$119,395.30$208.75$119,604.05
Hovey, KevinPoliceSergeant$133,836.53$1,000.00$134,836.53
Hovingh, JonathonPolicePolice Constable$103,543.90$103,543.90
Howie, AndrewPolicePolice Constable$104,551.73$1,000.00$105,551.73
Hubert, JodyFinance, Asset Management & ICTManager Cybersecurity$135,283.63$31,899.45$167,183.08
Hubley, DavidTransportation & Public WorksManager Project Planning & Design$147,840.25$863.97$148,704.22
Hueston, D'ArcyPoliceSergeant$138,609.13$138,609.13
Hughes, AlanPolicePolice Constable F.B.P.$103,007.39$1,000.00$104,007.39
Hughes, PatriciaHalifax Transit ServicesManager Planning & Scheduling$122,923.68$334.00$123,257.68
Hunt, GregoryFire ServicesFirefighter$104,570.72$200.00$104,770.72
Hunt, KellyHuman ResourcesManager Employee Services$105,051.93$547.68$105,599.61
Hunter, WaynePolicePolice Constable$114,009.52$114,009.52
Hurley, BrandonPolicePolice Constable$105,890.17$105,890.17
Inglis, Douglas JFire ServicesFirefighter$103,695.15$200.00$103,895.15
Jacklyn, WallaceFire ServicesFirefighter$103,695.15$200.00$103,895.15
Jackman, DylanPolicePolice Constable$102,197.52$102,197.52
Jackson, WinnellPoliceSergeant$122,430.90$122,430.90
Jaggi, GaganHalifax Transit ServicesSuperintendent Transit Fleet Garage A$101,381.78$25.05$101,406.83
Jahncke, RobertFinance, Asset Management & ICTManager CRE Project$100,032.72$1,181.13$101,213.85
Janson, JimLegal and Legislative ServicesSolicitor$113,414.91$113,414.91
Jardine, BradleyPolicePolice Constable$102,078.86$1,000.00$103,078.86
Jazic, AlanPolicePolice Constable$102,267.30$102,267.30
Jefferies Aldridge, GraceHuman ResourcesManager Client Services$111,280.64$662.36$111,943.00
Jefferies, JonathanPoliceSergeant$132,631.11$132,631.11
Jennings, GregFire ServicesFirefighter$107,406.15$200.00$107,606.15
Jensen, John DavidFire ServicesFirefighter$102,805.88$200.00$103,005.88
Jiang, QingshuangFinance, Asset Management & ICTData Architect$116,591.68$455.40$117,047.08
Jodrey, EugeneFire ServicesFirefighter$104,711.33$200.00$104,911.33
Johnson, ChristopherFire ServicesCaptain$127,190.39$200.00$127,390.39
Johnson, RonaldFire ServicesCaptain$121,321.07$200.00$121,521.07
Johnston, PaulCAO's OfficeManaging Director GREA$113,966.79$113,966.79
Johnston, SandraPoliceSergeant$122,436.79$122,436.79
Jollimore, KimCorporate and Customer ServicesManager Citizen Contact Centres$126,431.68$345.23$126,776.91
Joncas, JasonPolicePolice Constable$104,794.94$1,000.00$105,794.94
Jones Grant, TraceyCAO's OfficeManager Diversity and Inclusion$129,471.70$901.79$130,373.49
Jones, DarrenFire ServicesCaptain$134,472.63$200.00$134,672.63
Jones, GraysonHalifax WaterSupervisor, Wastewater Collection$83,081.50$18,345.82$101,427.32
Joseph, AliciaPolicePolice Constable$101,675.87$101,675.87
Joseph, NickelPolicePolice Constable$116,656.69$1,000.00$117,656.69
Joudrey, AndrewPolicePolice Constable$109,946.87$109,946.87
Judah, JoshuaLegal and Legislative ServicesSolicitor$147,067.21$260.06$147,327.27
Kachan, AsaHalifax Public LibrariesChief Librarian and CEO$186,495.07$790.44$187,285.51
Kaiser, ReidHalifax WaterWorks Supervisor II, Water Services$85,438.35$19,801.02$105,239.37
Kavanaugh, DanielPolicePolice Constable$101,535.15$101,535.15
Keating, PatrickFire ServicesCaptain$120,886.38$200.00$121,086.38
Keck, ScottFire ServicesFirefighter$104,988.24$200.00$105,188.24
Kelly, ColleenPoliceWest Divisional Commander$144,170.62$1,000.00$145,170.62
Kennedy, EdwardFire ServicesFirefighter$107,024.76$200.00$107,224.76
Kennedy, JordanCorporate and Customer ServicesMechanic EVT$102,982.30$200.00$103,182.30
Kennedy, PatriciaPolicePolice Constable$122,767.33$1,000.00$123,767.33
Kennie, DanielHalifax WaterTechnical Coordinator, Information Services$104,014.10$5,962.58$109,976.68
Keyes, HeatherPolicePolice Constable$102,480.06$102,480.06
Kharma, GeorgeFire ServicesCaptain$121,199.57$200.00$121,399.57
Killen, JasonFire ServicesCaptain$118,273.18$200.00$118,473.18
Kincade, BradleyPolicePolice Constable$102,135.85$1,000.00$103,135.85
King, AlisaPolicePolice Constable$105,811.75$105,811.75
Kinghorne, RandolphLegal and Legislative ServicesSolicitor$141,028.46$141,028.46
Kinsella, DanielPoliceChief of Police$253,773.22$173.17$253,946.39
Kirton, HaroldPolicePolice Constable$107,532.59$107,532.59
Kleronomos, JohnFinance, Asset Management & ICTSenior Business Analyst$104,674.74$104,674.74
Kliffer, MatthewFire ServicesFirefighter$102,011.12$200.00$102,211.12
Kline, PatrickFire ServicesCaptain$130,211.04$604.91$130,815.95
Knapp, JeffreyHalifax WaterManager, Energy Efficiency$121,807.56$1,147.11$122,954.67
Knisley, SaraLegal and Legislative ServicesSolicitor$129,595.30$129,595.30
Koch, StephenFire ServicesCaptain$139,822.22$200.00$140,022.22
Koutroulakis, TasoTransportation & Public WorksManager Traffic & Right of Way$167,208.86$915.06$168,123.92
Kozma, AndrewPoliceChief Information Security Officer$130,612.38$130,612.38
Krivdic, AdmirPolicePolice Constable$104,176.00$104,176.00
Krkosek, WendyHalifax WaterManager, Water Quality$114,174.18$5,185.39$119,359.57
Kuhn, ScottPolicePolice Constable$102,262.45$102,262.45
Kuryluk, AveryFire ServicesFirefighter$104,527.56$1,485.00$106,012.56
Lahey, MartinFire ServicesDivision Captain Fire Services & Prevention$129,596.74$908.64$130,505.38
Lake, JenniferPolicePolice Constable$111,448.08$1,000.00$112,448.08
Lake, StanleyFire ServicesCaptain$129,529.72$200.00$129,729.72
Lalonde, NicholasFire ServicesFirefighter$103,815.95$200.00$104,015.95
Lambert, DesmondPolicePolice Constable$107,383.04$1,000.00$108,383.04
Lambert, TanyaPolicePolice Constable$105,333.66$105,333.66
Landry, AndrewPolicePolice Constable$105,784.49$105,784.49
Lane, BlainPolicePolice Constable$103,262.95$103,262.95
Lane, RichardPoliceEast Divisional Commander$144,232.03$1,000.00$145,232.03
Langille, StevenPoliceSergeant$143,998.20$1,000.00$144,998.20
Langille, TheaPlanning & DevelopmentPrincipal Planner$102,281.25$558.49$102,839.74
Langley, BrettFire ServicesFirefighter$109,374.70$200.00$109,574.70
Lanthier, BruceFire ServicesFirefighter$106,153.17$200.00$106,353.17
Lapointe, MartinFire ServicesFirefighter$105,310.25$200.00$105,510.25
Laraque, JulesPolicePolice Constable$106,738.15$106,738.15
Lassaline, TrevorPolicePolice Constable$112,263.71$112,263.71
Latreille, RobbiePolicePolice Constable$103,020.96$1,000.00$104,020.96
Lavoie, AndreFire ServicesFirefighter$103,409.30$200.00$103,609.30
Lavoie, NormanFire ServicesDivision Captain Logistics$143,060.90$200.00$143,260.90
Lawless, StephenPolicePolice Constable F.B.P.$103,991.70$103,991.70
Lawlor, DavidPoliceSergeant$129,034.47$129,034.47
Lebel, DebraHalifax Public LibrariesSenior Manager, Access$130,156.91$790.44$130,947.35
Leblanc, JeffreyPolicePolice Constable$101,262.85$101,262.85
Leblanc, SimonFire ServicesFirefighter$109,186.03$200.00$109,386.03
Leclerc, Antoine GuyParks and RecreationDirector Finance Term NAIG 2020$100,076.69$100,076.69
Legay, RodneyPolicePolice Constable$103,395.86$103,395.86
Leger, MarcFire ServicesTraining Officer$121,638.03$200.00$121,838.03
Legere, OlaFire ServicesCaptain$95,884.79$14,200.00$110,084.79
Legere, RonaldPoliceStaff Sergeant$152,387.78$1,000.00$153,387.78
Leroux, JonahFire ServicesFirefighter$103,695.15$200.00$103,895.15
Lerue, GregoryFire ServicesFirefighter$103,695.16$200.00$103,895.16
Lethbridge, DanielPolicePolice Constable F.B.P.$104,820.44$104,820.44
Levandier, DianeParks and RecreationArea Manager$106,379.72$106,379.72
Lewis, AshleyPolicePolice Constable$114,305.74$114,305.74
Lewis, ShawnHalifax Transit ServicesFleet Supervisor$109,190.22$200.00$109,390.22
Li, DavidPolicePolice Constable$103,709.84$103,709.84
Lines, WendyFinance, Asset Management & ICTManager Corporate Planning$125,248.72$125,248.72
Little, BradleyFire ServicesFirefighter$103,957.85$200.00$104,157.85
Llewellyn, LynnHalifax Transit ServicesManager Transit Operations$115,537.64$662.36$116,200.00
Lloyd, CharlesHalifax WaterManager, Environmental Engineering$119,437.69$5,104.63$124,542.32
Logan, ScottFire ServicesCaptain$140,875.42$200.00$141,075.42
Logan, StevenPolicePolice Constable$101,891.84$101,891.84
Logan, WilliamFire ServicesFirefighter$121,420.76$200.00$121,620.76
Long, MarkPolicePolice Constable$101,262.85$101,262.85
Longley, MalcolmPoliceSergeant$134,786.93$1,000.00$135,786.93
Loughnan, StephenFire ServicesCaptain$78,271.81$24,200.00$102,471.81
Lowe, JohnFire ServicesDistrict Chief$132,291.19$132,291.19
Lowther, RobertPoliceSergeant$122,436.80$122,436.80
Lucas, DarcyPolicePolice Constable F.B.P.$103,607.39$103,607.39
Lucic, EricPlanning & DevelopmentManager Regional Planning$130,356.74$130,356.74
Luck, MatthewPolicePolice Constable$108,100.67$1,000.00$109,100.67
Luther, JamesPoliceSergeant$126,523.28$1,000.00$127,523.28
Lutley, RobertFire ServicesFire Services Prevention Officer$114,917.49$12,998.92$127,916.41
Lynch, SusanPolicePolice Constable$112,947.43$1,000.00$113,947.43
MacAdam, E AlexanderPolicePolice Constable$133,217.21$1,000.00$134,217.21
MacCormack, CorinneFinance, Asset Management & ICTManager Business Solutions & Testing$102,765.66$102,765.66
MacCulloch, DrewFire ServicesCaptain$114,557.02$200.00$114,757.02
MacDonald, AndreaPlanning & DevelopmentManager License Standards$104,842.28$115.40$104,957.68
MacDonald, AndrewFire ServicesFire Services Captain$116,533.41$200.00$116,733.41
MacDonald, BruceFire ServicesCaptain$133,860.31$200.00$134,060.31
MacDonald, ChadFinance, Asset Management & ICTManager ICT Planning & Delivery$135,068.19$135,068.19
MacDonald, KarenLegal and Legislative ServicesSolicitor$142,983.62$142,983.62
MacDonald, KevinPolicePolice Constable$118,468.08$163.23$118,631.31
MacDonald, LeonardPolicePolice Constable$106,994.75$106,994.75
MacDonald, LisaPolicePolice Constable F.B.P.$103,362.87$1,000.00$104,362.87
MacDonald, MargaretParks and RecreationManager Regional Recreation Services$134,286.95$167.00$134,453.95
MacDonald, MarkPoliceStaff Sergeant$130,510.07$130,510.07
MacDonald, PhilipPolicePolice Constable$114,587.65$114,587.65
MacDonald, R ScottPoliceStaff Sergeant$141,680.49$141,680.49
MacDonald, ScottPolicePolice Constable$103,847.85$103,847.85
MacDonald, TammyPolicePolice Constable$104,278.70$104,278.70
MacDonald, TracyPolicePolice Constable$104,087.85$104,087.85
MacDonald, TrevorLegal and Legislative ServicesSolicitor$113,764.93$113,764.93
MacDougall, MargaretLegal and Legislative ServicesSolicitor$101,026.38$101,026.38
MacDougall, William DewarFire ServicesFirefighter$119,656.53$3,270.30$122,926.83
MacEwan, CodyPolicePolice Constable$107,342.74$107,342.74
MacFarlane, DerekPolicePolice Constable$105,531.01$105,531.01
MacGregor, JaredPolicePolice Constable$104,467.68$104,467.68
MacInnis, JamesFire ServicesTraining Officer$114,744.31$200.00$114,944.31
MacIntyre, ErinPlanning & DevelopmentManager Land Dev & Subdivision Program$105,710.01$281.76$105,991.77
MacIntyre, RoderickTransportation & Public WorksSenior Traffic Operations Engineer$108,198.53$735.79$108,934.32
MacIsaac, CraigFire ServicesFirefighter$114,935.23$200.00$115,135.23
Macisaac, MatthewPolicePolice Constable$107,970.96$1,000.00$108,970.96
MacIsaac, ShawnPolicePolice Constable$103,823.21$103,823.21
MacKay AmyPolicePolice Constable$107,310.28$1,000.00$108,310.28
MacKay KristenPolicePolice Constable$103,285.90$103,285.90
MacKay RobertPolicePolice Constable F.B.P.$103,162.85$110.05$103,272.90
MacKellar, ScottFire ServicesCaptain$131,932.72$200.00$132,132.72
MacKenzie, HeatherHalifax Public LibrariesManager, Volunteer Services$101,946.21$300.00$102,246.21
MacKenzie, K PaulFire ServicesFFAP Coordinator$102,640.14$200.00$102,840.14
MacKenzie, KendaHalifax WaterDirector, Regulatory Services$160,324.70$7,227.05$167,551.75
MacKenzie, PhillipPoliceSergeant$134,621.73$1,000.00$135,621.73
MacKenzie, RobertFire ServicesFirefighter$104,371.56$2,770.00$107,141.56
MacKinlay, ShauneCAO's OfficePrincipal Advisor and Communications$107,564.90$107,564.90
MacLaurin, RoxanneLegal and Legislative ServicesSolicitor$140,718.10$310.36$141,028.46
MacLean, DonPoliceSuperintendent Patrol$169,263.32$1,000.00$170,263.32
MacLean, JeffreyPolicePolice Constable$105,094.88$105,094.88
MacLean, JohnFire ServicesDivisional Captain Training$125,135.30$200.00$125,335.30
MacLennan, AllanPolicePolice Constable$115,249.07$1,000.00$116,249.07
MacLeod, HeatherParks and RecreationArea Manager$106,379.72$106,379.72
MacLeod, JohnPolicePolice Constable$102,762.85$102,762.85
MacLeod, ScottPolicePolice Constable F.B.P.$118,928.35$1,000.00$119,928.35
MacMillan, JohnCorporate and Customer ServicesLead Hand Mechanic$135,621.48$200.00$135,821.48
MacMullin, RobertPolicePolice Constable$115,366.27$1,000.00$116,366.27
MacNeil, AdamFire ServicesCaptain$112,305.93$200.00$112,505.93
MacNeil, AndrewPolicePolice Constable$105,387.00$1,000.00$106,387.00
MacNeil, DavidHalifax Public LibrariesManager, Collections & Access$102,096.21$810.04$102,906.25
MacNeil, HaroldHalifax WaterManager, Engineering Information$104,235.16$3,780.71$108,015.87
MacNeil, LynnFire ServicesFirefighter$109,764.56$2,127.50$111,892.06
MacNeil, WendellFire ServicesCaptain$126,642.92$200.00$126,842.92
MacPhail, RobertPolicePolice Constable F.B.P.$102,770.53$102,770.53
MacPherson, JohnCorporate and Customer ServicesManager Corp Facility Design&Construct$133,076.96$685.96$133,762.92
MacVicar, AndrewPolicePolice Constable$103,079.93$1,000.00$104,079.93
Maddigan, CathyHalifax Public LibrariesManager, Employee & Labour Relations$130,647.35$1,939.15$132,586.50
Maheux, NicolasFire ServicesCaptain$119,620.76$200.00$119,820.76
Maillet, MartinePolicePolice Constable$102,756.74$102,756.74
Mailman, JamesFire ServicesCaptain$118,932.23$200.00$119,132.23
Malcolm, JoeyPolicePolice Constable$119,556.25$119,556.25
Mandru, EgistPolicePolice Constable$105,181.45$105,181.45
Manley, EricPolicePolice Constable$105,286.20$1,000.00$106,286.20
Manning, AnthonyFire ServicesCaptain$118,273.20$200.00$118,473.20
Manning, MatthewFire ServicesFirefighter$108,170.80$200.00$108,370.80
Manos, JillianFire ServicesFirefighter$99,863.05$200.00$100,063.05
Mansvelt, JohnPolicePolice Constable$130,674.30$1,000.00$131,674.30
March, CraigFire ServicesCaptain$140,676.14$200.00$140,876.14
March, LeonardFire ServicesCaptain$144,913.19$200.00$145,113.19
Marchand, MichelPolicePolice Constable$133,361.32$1,000.00$134,361.32
Marinelli, ChrisPoliceSergeant$111,831.76$111,831.76
Marinelli, NicholasPolicePolice Constable$102,106.84$1,000.00$103,106.84
Marr, DavidOffice of the Auditor GeneralAudit Manager$109,449.58$109,449.58
Marriott, JasonPolicePolice Constable$126,433.12$126,433.12
Marshall, TrevorFire ServicesTraining Officer$159,291.40$200.00$159,491.40
Martel, JulieFire ServicesFirefighter$103,367.87$200.00$103,567.87
Martell, MichelleFire ServicesFirefighter$105,065.01$200.00$105,265.01
Martin, ChristinaPoliceSergeant$124,110.70$124,110.70
Martin, ScottPolicePolice Constable$103,403.02$103,403.02
Martin, SeanPoliceSergeant$127,431.39$127,431.39
Martyn, StephenFire ServicesDistrict Captain$139,039.39$200.00$139,239.39
Mason, CrystalFire ServicesFirefighter$99,892.02$200.00$100,092.02
Mason, GregoryPoliceExecutive Officer$152,759.96$1,000.00$153,759.96
Mason, JohnCorporate and Customer ServicesManager Building Operations$111,093.98$105.05$111,199.03
Mason, RobertFire ServicesFirefighter$115,433.36$200.00$115,633.36
Mather, ShawnFire ServicesFirefighter$103,724.16$200.00$103,924.16
Mathew, ShijuHalifax WaterManager, Metering and Billing$104,297.75$2,437.18$106,734.93
Mathieu, JeffreyFire ServicesFirefighter$104,711.33$200.00$104,911.33
Matthews, AndrewPoliceInformation Management Officer$152,995.30$1,000.00$153,995.30
Mattie, Derrick JFire ServicesCaptain$130,284.68$200.00$130,484.68
Mattie, Leonard BFire ServicesCaptain$124,489.09$200.00$124,689.09
Mattie, MelissaFire ServicesFirefighter$112,792.53$200.00$112,992.53
Maxwell, MarkPolicePolice Constable F.B.P.$105,868.37$105,868.37
Mayer, RichardPolicePolice Constable$104,780.92$104,780.92
McCann, JohnHalifax Transit ServicesManager Ferry Operations$103,402.33$240.93$103,643.26
MccCllough, JannaPolicePolice Constable$102,714.59$102,714.59
McCoombs, ReidPoliceSuperintendent Administration$160,490.25$1,000.00$161,490.25
McCormack, StephenPoliceSergeant$131,117.62$1,000.00$132,117.62
McCormick, JustinPolicePolice Constable$106,923.01$106,923.01
McCracken, RyanFire ServicesFirefighter$111,160.57$200.00$111,360.57
McCrum, AndrewPolicePolice Constable$103,452.29$103,452.29
McCulley, GarettPolicePolice Constable$104,623.80$1,000.00$105,623.80
McCulley, StuartPolicePolice Constable$106,508.48$106,508.48
McCulloch, TrudiPolicePolice Constable$105,548.84$1,000.00$106,548.84
McDermott, ChristopherPolicePolice Constable$102,093.85$102,093.85
McDonald, JohnFire ServicesFirefighter$101,537.40$200.00$101,737.40
McGonnell, MarkHalifax WaterStormwater Engineer$104,235.57$4,197.67$108,433.24
McGrath, AnthonyPolicePolice Constable$101,996.85$1,000.00$102,996.85
McGrath, John PatrickParks and RecreationManager Aquatic & Inclusion Services$101,609.31$101,609.31
McGrath, JustinPolicePolice Constable F.B.P.$103,523.94$103,523.94
McIsaac, CarolPolicePolice Constable$103,526.85$103,526.85
McIsaac, ParkerPolicePolice Constable$109,151.28$1,000.00$110,151.28
McIver, KarlPolicePolice Constable$111,924.36$111,924.36
McKenzie, DavidFire ServicesCaptain$112,096.03$29,517.89$141,613.92
McKinnon, JohnPoliceSergeant$97,807.22$59,450.16$157,257.38
McLellan, BradPolicePolice Constable$105,166.38$105,166.38
McLellan, ToddPolicePolice Constable$102,709.30$102,709.30
McLeod, NicholasFire ServicesFirefighter$105,025.72$200.00$105,225.72
McMackin, Lana NicolePolicePolice Constable$102,762.85$102,762.85
McMahon, ChristopherPolicePolice Constable$103,519.03$103,519.03
McNabb, LeonardFire ServicesCaptain$131,728.97$200.00$131,928.97
McNamara, ChadPolicePolice Constable$103,805.02$1,000.00$104,805.02
McNamara, GeoffreyPolicePolice Constable$106,981.68$1,000.00$107,981.68
McNeil, AnthonyPoliceStaff Sergeant$139,987.22$1,000.00$140,987.22
McNeil, JasonPoliceSergeant$140,078.25$1,000.00$141,078.25
McNeil, JohnPoliceSergeant$127,426.67$127,426.67
McNeil, JoshuaPolicePolice Constable$107,209.33$1,000.00$108,209.33
McNeil, KevinPoliceSergeant$123,425.61$123,425.61
McNeil, RobinPoliceDeputy Chief$153,470.75$1,577.82$155,048.57
McPhee, JenniferPolicePolice Constable F.B.P.$101,262.85$101,262.85
Meagher, BrendanFire ServicesCaptain$133,674.55$200.00$133,874.55
Meehan, SamanthaFire ServicesFirefighter$104,203.31$200.00$104,403.31
Mehner, AndreaTransportation & Public WorksSuperintendent Int Str & Sidewlalks East$100,738.87$100,738.87
Meisner, DerrickPolicePolice Constable$122,839.90$122,839.90
Meisner, JasonPolicePolice Constable$109,790.20$109,790.20
Meisner, TysonFire ServicesFirefighter$114,497.35$2,316.48$116,813.83
Meldrum, DavidFire ServicesDeputy Chief$166,962.01$777.07$167,739.08
Melvin, BrentFire ServicesCaptain$130,818.37$200.00$131,018.37
Meredith, LeeannFire ServicesFirefighter$110,218.35$2,316.48$112,534.83
Meshal, AshafPolicePolice Constable$102,285.07$1,000.00$103,285.07
Messervey, ClarenceFire ServicesCaptain$120,342.08$200.00$120,542.08
Miedema, ShannonPlanning & DevelopmentManager Environment & Energy Program$103,040.61$1,377.84$104,418.45
Millaire, StevePolicePolice Constable$101,862.85$1,000.00$102,862.85
Miller, ChristopherFire ServicesFirefighter$103,190.86$200.00$103,390.86
Miller, MichaelFire ServicesFirefighter$104,759.04$200.00$104,959.04
Miller, NancyPolicePolice Constable$106,669.27$106,669.27
Misener, RodneyFire ServicesFirefighter$106,072.76$200.00$106,272.76
Misner, KarenPolicePolice Constable$104,161.82$104,161.82
Mitchell, JasonPolicePolice Constable$102,819.48$102,819.48
Mofarrah, AbdullahTransportation & Public WorksTeam Lead Design Engineering$105,361.30$292.42$105,653.72
Moffatt, SherriParks and RecreationArea Manager$106,379.72$106,379.72
Mombourquette, JermaineFire ServicesTraining Officer$122,512.55$200.00$122,712.55
Mood, JasonPolicePolice Constable$103,520.63$103,520.63
Moore, EdwardFire ServicesCaptain$118,449.14$200.00$118,649.14
Moore, KeiganCorporate and Customer ServicesMechanic EVT$105,866.79$200.00$106,066.79
Moore, StephenFire ServicesCaptain$120,194.04$200.00$120,394.04
Moores, JasonFire ServicesCaptain$119,378.22$200.00$119,578.22
Moorhouse, LyndsayFire ServicesInventory Equipment Technician$101,777.76$200.00$101,977.76
Moran, HeatherPolicePolice Constable$105,463.69$105,463.69
Morash, RyanPolicePolice Constable$103,507.58$103,507.58
Morris, MichaelCorporate and Customer ServicesSuperintendent Emergency Fleet Services$116,816.84$116,816.84
Morris, RyanPolicePolice Constable$104,383.20$104,383.20
Morrison, HughTransportation & Public WorksSupervisor Construction Services$104,345.74$292.42$104,638.16
Mosher, BruceFire ServicesCaptain$128,973.74$200.00$129,173.74
Muir, KylePolicePolice Constable$102,135.28$102,135.28
Mullane, RobertParks and RecreationSuperintendent Parks East$108,853.71$207.53$109,061.24
Munro, Mary AngelaParks and RecreationArea Manager$106,379.72$106,379.72
Munroe, WayneCorporate and Customer ServicesMechanic EVT$108,043.33$200.00$108,243.33
Murphy, BretonCorporate and Customer ServicesManaging Dir. Corporate Communications$138,132.96$41.75$138,174.71
Murphy, JefferyFire ServicesFirefighter$116,491.26$200.00$116,691.26
Murphy, JustinPolicePolice Constable$107,670.55$1,000.00$108,670.55
Murphy, KevinPoliceSergeant$127,071.07$1,000.00$128,071.07
Murray, BradPolicePolice Constable$112,211.96$1,000.00$113,211.96
Murray, JenniferPolicePolice Constable$103,115.74$1,000.00$104,115.74
Naidoo, NaliniParks and RecreationManager Strategic Planning & Design$135,478.98$135,478.98
Nakonechny, DavidHalifax Transit ServicesFleet Supervisor$100,828.15$150.00$100,978.15
Nasry, AhmedPolicePolice Constable$104,213.56$104,213.56
Nause, ScottFire ServicesFirefighter$104,620.79$200.00$104,820.79
Nazer, MichaelFire ServicesFirefighter$100,871.02$200.00$101,071.02
Nearing, StephenFire ServicesDivision Chief Technology & Innovation$136,813.97$610.07$137,424.04
Newton, Brandon DFire ServicesFirefighter$113,431.93$200.00$113,631.93
Nichols, CarolynPoliceOperations Support Officer$139,884.65$1,025.00$140,909.65
Nicholson, AndrewPolicePolice Constable$105,704.56$105,704.56
Nicholson, JeffreyPolicePolice Constable$104,237.11$1,000.00$105,237.11
Nielsen, IllyaPolicePolice Constable$131,311.62$1,000.00$132,311.62
Nolan, LauraHuman ResourcesManager Employee Relations$131,319.14$167.00$131,486.14
Novakovic, BojanPolicePolice Constable$102,633.52$102,633.52
Nowlan, CrystalFinance, Asset Management & ICTManager Asset Management$123,694.03$3,516.33$127,210.36
O'Brien, DaleFire ServicesFirefighter$103,837.21$200.00$104,037.21
O'Brien, KennethPolicePolice Constable$108,869.16$108,869.16
O'Dea, ConorPlanning & DevelopmentManager Buildings & Compliance$119,680.44$119,680.44
O'Donnell, JamesFire ServicesSenior Firefighter / Engineer$109,028.43$200.00$109,228.43
O'Laughlin, SeanFire ServicesFirefighter$101,662.84$200.00$101,862.84
O'Neill, PatrickPolicePolice Constable$104,664.21$1,000.00$105,664.21
O'Toole, CatherineHalifax WaterGeneral Manager$239,295.89$12,066.96$251,362.85
Oakley, EdwardFire ServicesCaptain$129,241.75$200.00$129,441.75
Opalka, StaceyPolicePolice Constable$102,130.85$1,000.00$103,130.85
Orr, RobertTransportation & Public WorksProgram Manager Engineer & Contract Serv$111,662.82$722.75$112,385.57
Osmond, CurtisPolicePolice Constable$101,862.85$1,000.00$102,862.85
Oxner, GarryHalifax WaterSuperintendent, Water Treatment$119,390.10$4,361.12$123,751.22
Pace, DavidFire ServicesCaptain$117,076.34$200.00$117,276.34
Palmeter, BrianPoliceSergeant$136,193.73$136,193.73
Pappas, MichaelFinance, Asset Management & ICTCoordinator Planning & Performance$102,452.78$102,452.78
Paquet, AndrewPolicePolice Constable$106,338.70$106,338.70
Parasram, AmitPolicePolice Constable$105,355.38$1,000.00$106,355.38
Pare, Nadya LyseFire ServicesAssistant Chief$151,051.80$610.07$151,661.87
Parent, DanielPolicePolice Constable$111,211.06$1,000.00$112,211.06
Paris, Donna LeePolicePolice Constable$116,399.12$116,399.12
Paris, JefferyFire ServicesCaptain$146,305.44$200.00$146,505.44
Parker, Matthew HFire ServicesFirefighter$101,724.26$200.00$101,924.26
Parker, Matthew JFire ServicesCaptain$130,830.63$200.00$131,030.63
Parker, RonaldFire ServicesFirefighter$105,354.42$200.00$105,554.42
Parsons, DarcyFire ServicesFirefighter$107,377.64$1,536.40$108,914.04
Parsons, DavidFire ServicesFirefighter$104,923.30$200.00$105,123.30
Parsons, EdwardFire ServicesCaptain$124,833.70$200.00$125,033.70
Parsons, JasonFire ServicesCaptain$135,830.36$200.00$136,030.36
Parsons, SeanFire ServicesFirefighter$104,828.84$200.00$105,028.84
Parsons, SheldonHalifax WaterSuperintendent, Wastewater Collections$118,749.44$6,145.89$124,895.33
Patey, DannyHalifax WaterSuperintendent, Wastewater Collections$119,437.72$4,305.32$123,743.04
Patriquin, JeffreyPolicePolice Constable$107,305.75$107,305.75
Payne, JamiePoliceSergeant$135,980.87$135,980.87
Peers, TonyFire ServicesFirefighter$105,354.42$200.00$105,554.42
Pellerine, DonaldTransportation & Public WorksSuperintendent Streets & Sidewalks$112,472.48$112,472.48
Pelley, TravisFire ServicesFirefighter$108,135.35$200.00$108,335.35
Penfound, DiannePolicePolice Constable$107,160.76$107,160.76
Penfound, WilliamPolicePolice Constable$109,156.75$109,156.75
Pepler, NicholasPoliceSergeant$138,224.70$1,000.00$139,224.70
Peroni, BryanPolicePolice Constable$108,109.07$108,109.07
Perrier, CraigFire ServicesSenior Firefighter / Engineer$104,160.13$2,872.80$107,032.93
Perry, DarlaPoliceSergeant$124,719.40$124,719.40
Peters, MatthewPolicePolice Constable$103,929.75$103,929.75
Peverill, KathleenHalifax Public LibrariesSenior Service Manager, Central District$130,647.35$300.00$130,947.35
Phillips, TanyaPlanning & DevelopmentManager ByLaw Standards$103,013.27$56.66$103,069.93
Philopoulos, AndrewTransportation & Public WorksManager Solid Waste$132,328.41$588.66$132,917.07
Pictou, MurrayHalifax WaterSupervisor, Wastewater Collection$95,099.25$16,509.60$111,608.85
Pierce, MarkPolicePolice Constable$102,004.97$102,004.97
Pierce, ShellyPolicePolice Constable$101,327.84$101,327.84
Pike, LeighPolicePolice Constable$109,792.99$109,792.99
Pillay, DayalanHalifax WaterManager, Information Services$119,617.57$1,152.46$120,770.03
Pitts, DennisFire ServicesDistrict Chief$139,647.46$1,253.28$140,900.74
Plater, JoelLegal and Legislative ServicesManager Risk & Insurance Services$115,028.68$115,028.68
Pluta, ChristianPolicePolice Constable$103,468.85$1,000.00$104,468.85
Poole, MatthewPolicePolice Constable$106,360.58$1,000.00$107,360.58
Poole, TerrencePolicePolice Constable$105,483.15$1,000.00$106,483.15
Porter, HayleyPolicePolice Constable$101,262.85$101,262.85
Pothier, BrianPolicePolice Constable$104,408.62$167.00$104,575.62
Pothier, JeffreyPolicePolice Constable$112,427.26$112,427.26
Powell, ChistopherFire ServicesFirefighter$110,675.70$200.00$110,875.70
Powell, RonaldFire ServicesCaptain$139,462.62$200.00$139,662.62
Power Garrett, HollyFinance, Asset Management & ICTSpecialist Asset Management$101,984.19$4,578.89$106,563.08
Power, PhilPolicePolice Constable$105,937.58$105,937.58
Praught, AndrewPolicePolice Constable$104,043.99$104,043.99
Prest, NatashaFire ServicesFire Services Prevention Officer$118,809.00$1,485.00$120,294.00
Prior, JodyPolicePolice Constable$103,203.39$103,203.39
Pryde, MarkFire ServicesSenior Firefighter / Engineer$111,783.30$200.00$111,983.30
Pryor, E JaneFinance, Asset Management & ICTManager Procurement$140,495.92$140,495.92
Pulsifer, JeffreyPolicePolice Constable$104,406.06$104,406.06
Purvis, CarlPlanning & DevelopmentManager Urban & Rural Applications Prog$112,201.13$829.84$113,030.97
Pyle, KurtPlanning & DevelopmentManager Social & Heritage Policy Program$109,541.21$125.00$109,666.21
Quesnel, RaymondPolicePolice Constable$101,262.84$101,262.84
Quinn, AlexanderParks and RecreationConstruction Project Manager$101,211.29$445.05$101,656.34
Rafuse, LawrenceFire ServicesFirefighter$111,234.79$200.00$111,434.79
Rainault, JaredFire ServicesFirefighter$106,869.10$200.00$107,069.10
Rainault, TanyaPolicePolice Constable$102,590.59$102,590.59
Randell, MichaelPolicePolice Constable$104,899.76$104,899.76
Rankin, JeanniePolicePolice Constable$103,748.85$103,748.85
Rasmussen, BarbaraPolicePolice Constable$109,805.69$109,805.69
Rasmussen, EricFire ServicesCaptain$128,826.63$200.00$129,026.63
Ray, SimonFire ServicesCaptain$137,495.02$200.00$137,695.02
Raymond, MarkPolicePolice Constable F.B.P.$108,767.44$108,767.44
Razic, JasminPolicePolice Constable$105,367.99$105,367.99
Reade, KevinFire ServicesDistrict Chief$130,877.48$130,877.48
Reage, DavidHalifax Transit ServicesDirector Halifax Transit Services$201,319.23$3,344.07$204,663.30
Reeves, MarquesPoliceSergeant$133,829.96$133,829.96
Reid, JasonPolicePolice Constable$102,762.85$102,762.85
Reid, RichardHalifax WaterSuperintendent, Wastewater Treatment$121,807.58$3,289.64$125,097.22
Rhodenizer, ClintonPolicePolice Constable$103,464.21$103,464.21
Rice, RaymondHalifax WaterManager, Wastewater Infrastructure Engineering$111,242.09$1,312.34$112,554.43
Richards, HeatherFire ServicesSenior Firefighter Engineer$105,579.92$200.00$105,779.92
Riggins, JohnPolicePolice Constable$102,762.87$102,762.87
Ritcey, NeeraPolicePublic Relations & Communications Mngr$122,602.54$122,602.54
Ritcey, NicholasCorporate and Customer ServicesManager Public Affairs$100,760.59$25.05$100,785.64
Rix, BrianFire ServicesFirefighter$103,695.15$200.00$103,895.15
Roberge, LarryPolicePolice Constable$112,810.90$95.00$112,905.90
Roberge, RenéeHalifax WaterProject Engineer$96,520.80$4,712.33$101,233.13
Roberts, DavidPolicePolice Constable$125,878.17$125,878.17
Roberts, EmmaFire ServicesFirefighter$101,437.96$200.00$101,637.96
Robertson, BrianFire ServicesFirefighter$118,763.62$200.00$118,963.62
Robertson, GregoryPoliceStaff Sergeant$139,885.40$1,000.00$140,885.40
Robertson, PaulPoliceSergeant$122,761.79$122,761.79
Robertson, VickiFinance, Asset Management & ICTDeputy Treasurer$109,720.88$1,083.56$110,804.44
Robia, AmosFire ServicesCaptain$133,644.56$200.00$133,844.56
Robichaud, JohnFire ServicesCaptain$131,900.44$200.00$132,100.44
Robinson, CraigPoliceSergeant$147,638.41$147,638.41
Robinson, KimberlyPoliceSergeant$134,496.87$134,496.87
Roche, DavidFire ServicesSenior Firefighter$117,547.78$200.00$117,747.78
Rogers, BrianFire ServicesFirefighter$104,735.18$200.00$104,935.18
Rogers, JohnParks and RecreationCEO - NAIG 2020 (Term)$179,877.42$179,877.42
Rogers, KelliPolicePolice Constable$101,921.87$1,000.00$102,921.87
Rogers, StephenFire ServicesFirefighter$104,713.42$200.00$104,913.42
Ross, MelaniePolicePolice Constable$110,468.26$1,000.00$111,468.26
Ross, ShaneFire ServicesFirefighter$105,558.32$4,055.00$109,613.32
Rowe, ShawnHalifax WaterSuperintendent, Wastewater Collection$116,624.53$1,428.25$118,052.78
Rubarth, BenPolicePolice Constable$103,160.74$103,160.74
Rudback, NancyPoliceSergeant$122,436.79$122,436.79
Ruel, ChistianFire ServicesFirefighter$99,860.71$200.00$100,060.71
Rutte, CornelisFire ServicesSenior Firefighter$108,328.03$200.00$108,528.03
Ryan, DeniseParks and RecreationBusiness Lead TERM (Capital)$107,686.61$167.00$107,853.61
Ryan, MaureenLegal and Legislative ServicesSolicitor$141,028.46$702.24$141,730.70
Ryan, MichaelParks and RecreationManager Community Partnerships$111,108.98$111,108.98
Ryan, PeterFire ServicesFirefighter$126,160.39$200.00$126,360.39
Sadeghi Zadeh, RoshanakHalifax Public LibrariesManager Human Resources$101,050.05$1,420.20$102,470.25
Salgueiro, SantiagoFire ServicesFirefighter$100,050.52$200.00$100,250.52
Salsman, KatherineLegal and Legislative ServicesSolicitor$117,415.44$117,415.44
Samaha, AndrewPolicePolice Constable$112,315.41$112,315.41
Sampson, MichaelFire ServicesTraining Officer$122,640.69$200.00$122,840.69
Sampson, MichaelHuman ResourcesTalent & Total Rewards Specialist$102,619.09$490.14$103,109.23
Sanders, FransLegal and Legislative ServicesPrivacy Specialist CAPITAL (Recur Term)$102,776.83$332.65$103,109.48
Sanford, MichaelPolicePolice Constable$119,885.85$119,885.85
Sangster, BruceFire ServicesPlatoon Captain$156,039.05$380.00$156,419.05
Sangster, LucasFire ServicesFirefighter$111,782.51$200.00$111,982.51
Santilli, MarcHalifax Transit ServicesManager Technical Services$106,048.32$167.00$106,215.32
Sarty, CalebPolicePolice Constable F.B.P.$103,737.00$103,737.00
Savage, MikeCAO's OfficeMayor$189,344.22$189,344.22
Sayer, RogerPoliceSergeant$126,288.15$126,288.15
Schedler, HeidiHalifax WaterGeneral Counsel$141,912.02$6,708.42$148,620.44
Schofield, DeniseParks and RecreationDirector Parks and Recreationreation$200,047.80$741.42$200,789.22
Schultz, CodyPolicePolice Constable$110,653.90$110,653.90
Scott, ConorFire ServicesFirefighter$103,469.40$200.00$103,669.40
Sears, MichaelFire ServicesCaptain$134,264.00$1,331.49$135,595.49
Sears, ScottCorporate and Customer ServicesManager Corporate Fleet & Equipment$128,090.73$181.23$128,271.96
Seebold, JeffreyPolicePolice Constable$118,002.30$1,000.00$119,002.30
Selim Omar, RehberFire ServicesFirefighter$114,480.72$200.00$114,680.72
Sexton, HaroldCorporate and Customer ServicesMechanic EVT$118,290.87$200.00$118,490.87
Shaffelburg, PaulFinance, Asset Management & ICTManager GIS$104,788.80$1,185.25$105,974.05
Shaffner, BenjaminFire ServicesFirefighter$104,723.63$200.00$104,923.63
Shaffner, ScotFire ServicesDistrict Chief$141,868.33$141,868.33
Shannahan, MichaelFire ServicesFirefighter$104,315.31$1,485.00$105,800.31
Shannon, BeateTransportation & Public WorksSuperintendent Service Delivery & Asset$107,725.35$107,725.35
Shannon, JasonPolicePolice Constable$118,596.39$1,000.00$119,596.39
Sheppard, JordanPolicePolice Constable F.B.P.$107,667.24$107,667.24
Sheppard, JustinPoliceSergeant$136,271.95$136,271.95
Sheppard, TimPolicePolice Constable$102,510.24$1,000.00$103,510.24
Sherwood, AnneTransportation & Public WorksSenior Design Engineer$110,602.22$334.17$110,936.39
Sherwood, RobinPolicePolice Constable F.B.P.$102,159.85$102,159.85
Shirley, RichardFire ServicesFirefighter$99,967.89$200.00$100,167.89
Siciliano, AmyCAO's OfficePublic Safety Officer$101,167.35$145.00$101,312.35
Simmonds, AntonioPoliceSuperintendent$153,613.38$1,000.00$154,613.38
Simmons, SteveFire ServicesFirefighter$107,137.59$107,137.59
Simms, BradleyFire ServicesCaptain$115,043.95$200.00$115,243.95
Sinclair, LouisFire ServicesFirefighter$103,695.16$200.00$103,895.16
Singh, GursharanPoliceManager Strategic Technology Integration$113,450.24$113,450.24
Sivak, BenjaminPlanning & DevelopmentManager Community Policy Program$108,203.51$558.49$108,762.00
Slade, MonicaPolicePolice Constable$105,647.42$105,647.42
Slatter, MichaelFire ServicesTraining Officer$124,606.63$200.00$124,806.63
Slauenwhite, EarleFire ServicesSenior Firefighter Engineer$104,759.53$200.00$104,959.53
Slaunwhite, DavidFire ServicesDistrict Chief$140,762.27$140,762.27
Slaunwhite, DerkLegal and Legislative ServicesSolicitor$140,830.38$818.06$141,648.44
Slaunwhite, KevinFire ServicesCaptain$131,685.19$200.00$131,885.19
Slaunwhite, KimberleaFire ServicesFirefighter$104,623.61$2,233.32$106,856.93
Slaunwhite, Stephen TFire ServicesFire Services Inspector$103,721.77$1,819.40$105,541.17
Slaunwhite, Stephen WFire ServicesFirefighter$99,972.61$200.00$100,172.61
Smardon, RaymondFire ServicesFirefighter$104,661.65$200.00$104,861.65
Smith, CraigPolicePolice Constable$106,145.77$1,000.00$107,145.77
Smith, DavidPolicePolice Constable$107,030.12$107,030.12
Smith, DavidFinance, Asset Management & ICTSenior Service Desk Analyst$100,712.77$167.00$100,879.77
Smith, JamesPolicePolice Constable$103,182.09$103,182.09
Smith, JasonFire ServicesFirefighter$103,421.21$200.00$103,621.21
Smith, KevinPoliceStaff Sergeant$145,568.21$1,000.00$146,568.21
Smith, MeaganFire ServicesFirefighter$115,003.67$200.00$115,203.67
Smith, RosalynParks and RecreationManager Administration Services$111,351.49$111,351.49
Snair, PatriciaPolicePolice Constable$101,862.85$1,000.00$102,862.85
Spares, JeffParks and RecreationManager Parks Capital Projects$113,946.29$420.00$114,366.29
Spears, BruceFire ServicesSenior Firefighter / Engineer$103,320.02$200.00$103,520.02
Spence, Carleton MarkFire ServicesCaptain$120,306.96$200.00$120,506.96
Speranza, AndréaFire ServicesCaptain$146,226.83$200.00$146,426.83
Spinelli, AnthonyTransportation & Public WorksPrjct Dir Cogswell Redev TERM (Capital)$211,690.05$1,651.92$213,341.97
Spriggs, RogerPolicePolice Constable$106,234.09$106,234.09
Squires, BethPolicePolice Constable$103,188.85$103,188.85
Squires, DonaldPolicePolice Constable$103,340.99$103,340.99
Squires, JasonFire ServicesFirefighter$116,132.16$200.00$116,332.16
Stanley, DuanePolicePolice Constable$110,917.18$1,000.00$111,917.18
Starrett, ChistopherPolicePolice Constable$104,897.56$104,897.56
Steele, DavidFire ServicesFirefighter$100,398.80$200.00$100,598.80
Steele, WarrenPolicePolice Constable F.B.P.$103,193.92$103,193.92
Stephenson, ToddPolicePolice Constable$104,651.87$104,651.87
Stevens, CodyCorporate and Customer ServicesMechanic EVT$112,486.12$200.00$112,686.12
Stevens, GregoryPolicePolice Constable$114,248.43$1,000.00$115,248.43
Stevens, MarkPolicePolice Constable$110,884.22$1,000.00$111,884.22
Stevens, MichaelPolicePolice Constable$104,513.64$104,513.64
Stevens, Murray RFire ServicesFirefighter$111,566.39$200.00$111,766.39
Stevens, WilliamHalifax WaterSuperintendent, Technical Services$119,359.39$2,797.27$122,156.66
Stickings, PeterFinance, Asset Management & ICTManager Corporate Real Estate$142,580.99$94.00$142,674.99
Stienburg, DeanPolicePresident Human ResourcesPA$143,629.15$143,629.15
Stienburg, DonaldPoliceStaff Sergeant$147,467.04$1,000.00$148,467.04
Streatch, ToddPolicePolice Constable$107,419.22$1,000.00$108,419.22
Strickland, MichaelPoliceSergeant$131,658.16$131,658.16
Stubbert, StevenFire ServicesFirefighter$112,263.05$2,204.60$114,467.65
Stuebing, KennethFire ServicesChief Director Fire Services&Emergency Services$202,884.41$6,022.67$208,907.08
Stymiest, JamesFire ServicesCaptain$132,967.10$200.00$133,167.10
Sullivan, DrewFire ServicesSenior Firefighter / Engineer$104,711.33$200.00$104,911.33
Sullivan, MichaelPolicePolice Constable$131,854.00$1,000.00$132,854.00
Sullivan, RichardFire ServicesCaptain$122,610.56$200.00$122,810.56
Sullivan, TimothyPolicePolice Constable F.B.P.$111,333.98$111,333.98
Surette, EdmundTransportation & Public WorksCoordinator Pavement Management$108,826.92$292.42$109,119.34
Swanson, ChristopherFire ServicesFirefighter$119,514.24$200.00$119,714.24
Sweeney, JoannePoliceSergeant$126,880.21$126,880.21
Sweet, ChrisFire ServicesSenior Firefighter / Engineer$104,711.33$200.00$104,911.33
Sykes, GeoffreyPolicePolice Constable$113,221.41$113,221.41
Symonds, TylerFire ServicesFirefighter$103,810.09$200.00$104,010.09
Tagra, SanjeevHalifax WaterCapital Program Engineer$105,616.03$10,082.14$115,698.17
Tapper, AlanaParks and RecreationSuperintendent Parks West$102,810.96$102,810.96
Tarbox, ChristopherFire ServicesCaptain$122,799.14$200.00$122,999.14
Taylor, BarryFire ServicesSenior Firefighter / Engineer$107,205.63$200.00$107,405.63
Taylor, ColinLegal and Legislative ServicesSolicitor$116,781.77$972.00$117,753.77
Taylor, ElizabethParks and RecreationManager Events & Cultural Initiatives$111,591.32$111,591.32
Taylor, MarkPolicePolice Constable F.B.P.$102,359.87$1,000.00$103,359.87
Teal, SarahFinance, Asset Management & ICTChief Information Officer$139,253.18$88,496.50$227,749.68
Teed, CassandraPolicePolice Constable$104,632.66$104,632.66
Tench, LawrencePolicePolice Constable$105,388.95$105,388.95
Theriault, StephenFire ServicesCaptain$160,051.76$200.00$160,251.76
Thibault, MoniaPolicePolice Constable$108,998.30$1,000.00$109,998.30
Thibault, SherryFire ServicesCaptain$124,960.92$200.00$125,160.92
Thomas, ChristopherPoliceSergeant$140,026.78$140,026.78
Thomas, ClintonFire ServicesFirefighter$99,680.01$672.43$100,352.44
Thomas, HollyPolicePolice Constable$107,192.76$107,192.76
Thompson, AndrePoliceSergeant$123,101.80$1,000.00$124,101.80
Thompson, AnnetteFire ServicesCaptain$121,008.34$200.00$121,208.34
Thompson, MichaelynCorporate and Customer ServicesManager Marketing$104,280.20$25.05$104,305.25
Thomson, AllanFire ServicesSenior Firefighter Engineer$104,759.03$200.00$104,959.03
Thorburn, PhilipFire ServicesDistrict Chief$142,285.78$669.78$142,955.56
Tingley, MatthewPolicePolice Constable$106,443.39$106,443.39
Tohme, IsaacPolicePolice Constable$107,259.67$107,259.67
Tooke, AnthonyHalifax WaterWorks Supervisor II, Water Services$93,599.09$11,070.64$104,669.73
Tooke, HollyPolicePolice Constable$107,345.07$1,000.00$108,345.07
Tousignant, YvesFire ServicesCaptain$150,663.42$200.00$150,863.42
Towns, ReneeFinance, Asset Management & ICTManager Revenue$124,244.96$2,142.05$126,387.01
Townsend, DeonePolicePolice Constable$105,627.55$1,000.00$106,627.55
Tracey, ChristopherPolicePolice Constable$101,422.85$101,422.85
Traves, JohnLegal and Legislative ServicesMun Solicitor/Dir Legal and Legislative Services &$238,073.42$1,651.92$239,725.34
Trenholm, ChristinaPoliceSergeant$116,455.59$116,455.59
Triff, JosephFire ServicesTraining Officer$120,833.02$2,718.04$123,551.06
Trudel, CraigPolicePolice Constable$101,403.88$101,403.88
Tsimiklis, VassiliosFire ServicesFirefighter$99,854.56$200.00$100,054.56
Tucker, PatrickPoliceSergeant$121,571.91$121,571.91
Turner, RayPolicePolice Constable$101,538.85$101,538.85
Turner, StephenFire ServicesDistrict Chief$141,058.74$1,464.24$142,522.98
Turple, JamesFire ServicesFirefighter$100,465.68$200.00$100,665.68
Underwood, JoshuaPolicePolice Constable$107,975.20$1,000.00$108,975.20
Upshaw, CraigPolicePolice Constable$109,258.78$1,000.00$110,258.78
Upshaw, SeanPolicePolice Constable$109,842.74$109,842.74
Upshaw, ThaneFire ServicesFirefighter$117,783.98$200.00$117,983.98
Van Der Horst, MarliesFinance, Asset Management & ICTFinancial Business Partner$100,445.30$1,058.50$101,503.80
Varin, AntoinePolicePolice Constable F.B.P.$106,178.87$106,178.87
Varin, LarryFire ServicesFire Services Prevention Officer$130,705.84$3,372.92$134,078.76
Vaters, JamesPolicePolice Constable$106,178.84$106,178.84
Vaters, JenniferPolicePolice Constable$104,336.12$104,336.12
Veinotte, MatthewPolicePolice Constable$106,502.14$1,000.00$107,502.14
Verner, KathleenPolicePolice Constable$105,123.46$105,123.46
Vienneau, KavanFire ServicesFirefighter$101,817.02$200.00$102,017.02
Virgin, SeanFire ServicesDivision Chief Safety & Compliance$132,191.19$167.00$132,358.19
Waddell, ColinHalifax WaterSuperintendent, Water Supply Plants$106,630.51$5,033.16$111,663.67
Wagg, StevenPolicePolice Constable$119,041.30$1,000.00$120,041.30
Waldorf, PeterPolicePolice Constable$120,014.59$120,014.59
Walker, MarkFire ServicesCaptain$121,908.67$200.00$122,108.67
Walker, ThomasFire ServicesFirefighter$105,868.06$200.00$106,068.06
Walsh, ChristopherFire ServicesFirefighter$99,848.67$200.00$100,048.67
Walsh, IanPolicePolice Constable$102,191.85$102,191.85
Walsh, KurtPoliceSergeant$120,313.01$120,313.01
Walsh, RayParks and RecreationManager Parks$125,365.64$125,365.64
Wamboldt, DarrenFire ServicesFirefighter$100,731.75$200.00$100,931.75
Wamboldt, ShaneFire ServicesFirefighter$106,409.50$200.00$106,609.50
Ward, MartinLegal and Legislative ServicesGeneral Counsel$169,935.08$140.36$170,075.44
Warnell, BarryPolicePolice Constable$108,137.09$108,137.09
Wasson, JamesPolicePolice Constable$130,638.36$1,000.00$131,638.36
Watkins, RonaldPolicePolice Constable$61,451.27$48,524.15$109,975.42
Watters, TylerFire ServicesFirefighter$104,132.69$200.00$104,332.69
Way, RaylenePolicePolice Constable$103,578.83$103,578.83
Weatherbee, RobertPolicePolice Constable$115,221.89$115,221.89
Webber, NicholasPolicePolice Constable$105,878.93$105,878.93
Webber, PeterPolicePolice Constable$108,977.67$95.00$109,072.67
Weeks, ChristopherHalifax WaterSupervisor, Wastewater Collection$90,035.20$10,719.64$100,754.84
Welch, DwightFinance, Asset Management & ICTDatabase Administrator$103,413.98$103,413.98
West, AdamFire ServicesFirefighter$115,438.11$200.00$115,638.11
West, GordonFire ServicesDistrict Chief$139,472.68$139,472.68
Whalen, Terrance (Jake)CAO's OfficeSenior Advisor Economic Policy & Dev$108,439.69$408.07$108,847.76
White, DanielFire ServicesTraining Officer$131,328.16$200.00$131,528.16
White, James DFire ServicesCaptain$139,457.51$200.00$139,657.51
White, James RFire ServicesFirefighter$113,029.35$2,127.50$115,156.85
White, PeterHalifax WaterSupervisor, Fleet and Buildings$96,520.98$3,536.84$100,057.82
Whynott, AdamPolicePolice Constable$114,544.10$1,000.00$115,544.10
Wilcox, KyleHalifax Transit ServicesManager Resource Support & Development$118,635.11$167.00$118,802.11
Wile, MichaelFinance, Asset Management & ICTManager Business Parks$111,108.97$111,108.97
Willett, KathrynPoliceSergeant$124,211.54$1,000.00$125,211.54
Willett, MichaelPoliceStaff Sergeant F.B.S.$132,458.46$132,458.46
Williams, BarryFire ServicesFirefighter$104,203.33$200.00$104,403.33
Williams, CedricHalifax WaterSupervisor, Wastewater and Stormwater Collections$95,430.54$10,524.72$105,955.26
Williams, ChristianFire ServicesFirefighter$114,186.55$200.00$114,386.55
Williams, MarshallPolicePolice Constable$107,061.74$107,061.74
Williams, PeterFire ServicesSenior Firefighter Engineer$113,220.30$200.00$113,420.30
Williams, ValerieHalifax WaterManager, Asset Management$119,437.22$1,534.90$120,972.12
Wilson, BrittHuman ResourcesManager Total Rewards$141,181.49$167.00$141,348.49
Wilson, JasonPolicePolice Constable$107,912.46$107,912.46
Wilson, MarthaFinance, Asset Management & ICTManager ICT Portfolio & Project Mgmt$117,279.29$245.52$117,524.81
Winters, PamelaPolicePolice Constable$104,579.10$104,579.10
Wintrup, WilliamFire ServicesFirefighter$105,206.71$200.00$105,406.71
Withers, GrantFire ServicesCaptain$139,529.87$200.00$139,729.87
Withow, JasonPoliceSergeant$150,542.16$1,000.00$151,542.16
Withrow, ZacharyPolicePolice Constable$109,491.49$109,491.49
Wood, CrispinTransportation & Public WorksSuperintendent Urban Forestry$107,422.06$107,422.06
Wood, RandyPolicePolice Constable$134,390.58$1,000.00$135,390.58
Woodworth, BrentPolicePolice Constable$108,906.27$108,906.27
Yakamovich, WilliamFinance, Asset Management & ICTManager Enterprise Services & Infra$104,296.07$104,296.07
Yarich, JacobFire ServicesFirefighter$111,130.29$200.00$111,330.29
Young, AllanFire ServicesCaptain$126,949.33$200.00$127,149.33
Young, Gerry DFire ServicesFirefighter$113,244.00$200.00$113,444.00
Young, J DarrenCorporate and Customer ServicesSenior Project Manager$108,893.70$3,224.65$112,118.35
Young, Patrick DFire ServicesCaptain$125,310.76$200.00$125,510.76
Young, WadeFire ServicesFirefighter$103,695.15$200.00$103,895.15
Younker, MarkFire ServicesFirefighter$103,909.93$200.00$104,109.93
Zatezalo, TatjanaHuman ResourcesManager Org Development, Health & Safety$141,252.02$1,182.09$142,434.11
Zinck, MichaelPolicePolice Constable$102,671.88$102,671.88
Zitto, CraigFire ServicesFirefighter$113,185.44$200.00$113,385.44

