Halifax releases 2021 sunshine list: Of more than 1,000 employees making more than $100,000, 454 are police

Halifax Regional Municipality has released its 2021 sunshine list, showing 1,065 employees made more than $100,000 in the last fiscal year, and more than 40% of them work for the police force.

The municipality has released the list annually since 2016, and the 2021 edition was posted online on Thursday. For the first time, the municipality alerted citizens to the list in a tweet.

The list shows employees’ salaries and “other benefits,” along with their total compensation. Those other benefits include payments like overtime, severance, lump-sum vacation payouts, and vehicle allowances. They do not include the value of pensions or health benefits.

The business unit with the highest number of employees on the list is Halifax Regional Police, with 454, or about 43%. With 804.4 full-time equivalent (FTE) positions in the police budget, that means 56% of police employees are paid more than $100,000.

Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency employees make up the next highest number of employees making more than $100,000, with 370 employees on the list. Sixty-nine percent of HRFE employees made $100,000 or more in 2020-2021, based on their approved FTE count of 536.5.

As for the highest paid employees, there are no big surprises on this year’s sunshine list, but the police chief has seen a significant jump in compensation.

Chief administrative officer Jacques Dubé tops the list with $298,163.57 in total compensation, a 2% increase over last year’s $292,132.33.

Halifax Regional Police Chief Dan Kinsella was the second-highest paid employee in HRM, up from eighth the year before, making $253,946.39. That’s an increase of 18% over the $215,409.19 he made last year.

Rounding out the top-10 list:

Halifax Water general manager Cathie O’Toole, $251,362.85

Legal director John Traves, $239,725.34

Transportation and Public Works director Brad Anguish, $233,334.08

Now-retired former Chief Financial Officer Jane Fraser, $231,575.98

Fired Chief Information Officer Sarah Teal, $227,749.68 (including $88,496.50 in what looks like severance)

Cogswell Interchange Redevelopment project manager Anthony Spinelli, $213,341.97

Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency Chief Ken Stuebing, $208,907.08

Planning director Kelly Denty, $206,364.67

Last year, a former bus mechanic who faced discrimination on the job topped the sunshine list, with a fired senior director coming in at No. 2, having made $310,860.08 for just a few months work.

Here’s the rest of the 2020-2021 list. You can sort and search using the functions at the top. For instance, click the Total Compensation header twice to sort the list to start with the highest earners.

Last name, First name Business Unit Office of Position Last Held Salary ($) Other Benefits ($) Total Compensation ($) Adamski, Peter Police Police Constable $103,190.80 $1,000.00 $104,190.80 Adamson, William Fire Services Captain $129,951.78 $200.00 $130,151.78 Adekayode, Raymond Fire Services Firefighter $107,345.38 $4,055.00 $111,400.38 Al Molky, David Halifax Transit Services Dispatch Supervisor $101,735.71 $100.00 $101,835.71 Albrecht, Christian Police Police Constable $106,206.66 $106,206.66 Allen, Joel Police Police Constable $105,558.36 $1,000.00 $106,558.36 Amaral, Bernardino Halifax Water Supervisor, Electrical / Instrumentation $95,326.47 $4,792.59 $100,119.06 Anderson, Michael Police Police Constable F.B.P. $106,699.19 $1,000.00 $107,699.19 Andrews, Peter Fire Services Deputy Chief Director - Operations $164,576.17 $798.08 $165,374.25 Andrews, Steven Fire Services Firefighter $113,114.75 $1,698.28 $114,813.03 Anguish, Bradley Transportation & Public Works Director Transportation & Public Works $232,538.66 $795.42 $233,334.08 Anstey, Tyler Police Police Constable $101,409.85 $101,409.85 Anthony, Millie Finance, Asset Management & ICT Project Manager (Capital) $103,179.44 $193.80 $103,373.24 Antoft, Nicholas Fire Services District Captain $152,445.48 $200.00 $152,645.48 Aptt, Philip Police Police Constable $115,022.64 $1,000.00 $116,022.64 Arab, Robert Police Police Constable $103,695.85 $1,000.00 $104,695.85 Archibald, Debra Fire Services Captain $124,555.18 $200.00 $124,755.18 Arora, Susheel Halifax Water Director, Wastewater and Stormwater Services $173,530.14 $7,185.85 $180,715.99 Arsenault, Shawn Police Police Constable $104,306.41 $1,000.00 $105,306.41 Arsenault, Thomas Fire Services Firefighter $106,650.63 $200.00 $106,850.63 Ash, Lenny Police Police Constable F.B.P. $111,636.45 $111,636.45 Ash, Wayne Fire Services Firefighter $128,383.62 $2,316.48 $130,700.10 Astephen, Perry Police Sergeant $157,738.62 $157,738.62 Atkins, Haydn Corporate and Customer Services Mechanic EVT $101,925.26 $200.00 $102,125.26 Audet, Beverley Transportation & Public Works Manager Municipal Operations $140,815.33 $140,815.33 Avery, Dereck Halifax Water Biosolids Coordinator $96,078.73 $28,368.58 $124,447.31 Ayotte, Julien Police Police Constable $109,840.33 $109,840.33 Baird, Robert Police Police Constable F.B.P. $128,783.94 $1,000.00 $129,783.94 Balcom, Angela Police Police Constable $113,896.51 $1,000.00 $114,896.51 Barbati, Joe Fire Services Captain $112,335.78 $200.00 $112,535.78 Barker, Ryan Halifax Transit Services Mechanic $110,457.96 $2,172.79 $112,630.75 Barkhouse, Michael Police Police Constable $103,262.95 $103,262.95 Barna, Ferenc Police Police Constable $113,622.80 $113,622.80 Barr, Kristopher Police Sergeant $119,172.67 $119,172.67 Barry, Mairead Halifax Public Libraries Senior Manager, Strategy $130,156.91 $790.44 $130,947.35 Bastow, Barry Fire Services Captain $122,642.40 $200.00 $122,842.40 Beals, Cortonio Fire Services Deputy Chief Director - Operational Supp $165,029.62 $349.39 $165,379.01 Beaton, Andrew Police Police Constable $103,888.70 $103,888.70 Beeler, Andrew Police Police Constable $90,116.28 $49,958.15 $140,074.43 Beer, Jonathan Police Police Constable $139,467.18 $1,000.00 $140,467.18 Bell, Terra Police Police Constable $105,716.73 $105,716.73 Bellemare, Patrick Halifax Water Manager, Safety and Security $106,303.19 $4,523.86 $110,827.05 Bellemare, Rochelle Halifax Water Manager, Human Resources $106,188.20 $5,605.68 $111,793.88 Belliveau, Robert Fire Services Training Officer $105,180.54 $200.00 $105,380.54 Benjamin, Brad Police Police Constable $107,093.65 $1,000.00 $108,093.65 Bennett, James Police Police Constable F.B.P. $101,889.97 $101,889.97 Bennett, Jeffrey Police Police Constable $104,734.38 $104,734.38 Bentley, Bruce Police Police Constable $108,973.33 $1,067.41 $110,040.74 Bergman, Corey Police Police Constable $114,846.91 $1,000.00 $115,846.91 Berrigan, Sean Fire Services Firefighter $104,188.08 $200.00 $104,388.08 Berube, Danny Police Police Constable $113,320.92 $113,320.92 Best, Linden Fire Services Fire Services Prevention Officer $130,604.37 $1,205.05 $131,809.42 Bezanson, Charles Fire Services Assistant Chief $152,002.04 $152,002.04 Blackburn, Michael Fire Services District Chief $112,183.85 $35,136.99 $147,320.84 Blackwood, Gerald Corporate and Customer Services Director Corporate & Customer Services $198,093.79 $3,257.41 $201,351.20 Blaikie, Robert Police Police Constable F.B.P. $101,262.85 $101,262.85 Blair Smith, Caroline Human Resources Chief Human Resources Officer $199,495.67 $813.57 $200,309.24 Blake, Kenneth Police Police Constable F.B.P. $105,737.94 $1,000.00 $106,737.94 Blanchard, Justin Police Police Constable F.B.P. $101,262.85 $101,262.85 Blencowe, Anthony Police Police Constable $60,102.06 $50,958.15 $111,060.21 Blissett, Ashley Planning & Development Manager Development Engineering Program $113,504.00 $113,504.00 Boies, Amanda Fire Services Firefighter $108,867.26 $200.00 $109,067.26 Bonner, Peter Finance, Asset Management & ICT Sr Project Lead Bus. Mod. TERM (Capital) $104,597.75 $104,597.75 Boon, David Police Central Divisional Commander $139,924.63 $1,000.00 $140,924.63 Boone, Brian Police Police Constable $102,235.56 $102,235.56 Boudreau, Gilles Police Police Constable $101,071.96 $1,000.00 $102,071.96 Bourdages, Pierre Police Sergeant $159,534.74 $159,534.74 Boutilier, Donna Legal and Legislative Services Solicitor $103,870.44 $864.46 $104,734.90 Boutilier, Joseph Police Police Constable F.B.P. $108,985.55 $108,985.55 Boutilier, Michael Fire Services Firefighter $122,319.87 $200.00 $122,519.87 Bowers, Scott Police Police Constable $120,215.61 $1,000.00 $121,215.61 Bowes, Adam Fire Services Captain $129,791.67 $200.00 $129,991.67 Bowser, John Fire Services Training Officer $151,484.58 $225.05 $151,709.63 Bowser, Michael Fire Services Firefighter $101,542.72 $200.00 $101,742.72 Boyd, Lawrence Police Sergeant $139,143.71 $1,000.00 $140,143.71 Brackett, Joshua Fire Services Firefighter $103,226.06 $200.00 $103,426.06 Bradley, Kristen Police Police Constable $109,584.14 $1,000.00 $110,584.14 Brake, Warren Halifax Water Manager, Accounting $103,552.14 $5,024.06 $108,576.20 Branch, Ashley Fire Services Firefighter $110,369.29 $200.00 $110,569.29 Brennan, Justin Police Police Constable F.B.P. $102,237.85 $102,237.85 Brewer, Corey Police Police Constable $103,314.32 $103,314.32 Brewer, Joel Fire Services Firefighter $106,173.26 $200.00 $106,373.26 Brewer, Nathan Police Police Constable $108,466.11 $108,466.11 Bricker, Jamie Police Police Constable $101,262.85 $101,262.85 Briscombe, Mark Finance, Asset Management & ICT System Administrator $104,935.30 $104,935.30 Brooks, Brock Police Police Constable $116,938.34 $116,938.34 Brown, Jay Fire Services Captain $129,072.02 $200.00 $129,272.02 Brown, Jeff Fire Services Firefighter $104,759.53 $200.00 $104,959.53 Brown, Jeffery Police Police Constable $114,748.85 $114,748.85 Brown, Karen Legal and Legislative Services Solicitor $155,781.07 $155,781.07 Brown, Russell Fire Services Firefighter $107,257.99 $200.00 $107,457.99 Brown, Sara Police Police Constable $108,784.11 $1,000.00 $109,784.11 Brown, William (Bj) Fire Services Firefighter $102,047.27 $200.00 $102,247.27 Bruce, Charles Police Police Constable $134,572.74 $134,572.74 Buell, Donald Police Police Constable $104,496.01 $1,000.00 $105,496.01 Bundy, Keiva Fire Services Firefighter $109,415.41 $200.00 $109,615.41 Burridge, Hannah Police Police Constable $102,225.21 $102,225.21 Burt, Ross Police Sergeant $126,217.10 $1,000.00 $127,217.10 Burton, Kenneth Police Sergeant $122,436.79 $122,436.79 Burton, Michael Fire Services Captain $123,109.79 $200.00 $123,309.79 Bussey, Stephen Fire Services Lieutenant $151,427.47 $200.00 $151,627.47 Butler, André Fire Services Firefighter $99,784.47 $1,153.82 $100,938.29 Butler, James Police Superintendent Criminal Invest Division $134,133.12 $1,044.30 $135,177.42 Butler, Kendra Fire Services Firefighter $99,883.88 $200.00 $100,083.88 Byrne, Nicholas Police Police Constable $104,448.82 $1,000.00 $105,448.82 Cain, Daniel Fire Services Firefighter $103,742.88 $200.00 $103,942.88 Caldwell, Robert Fire Services Firefighter $104,098.91 $200.00 $104,298.91 Cameron, David Fire Services Captain $128,354.70 $200.00 $128,554.70 Camp, Christopher Fire Services Fire Services Prevention Officer $126,752.02 $1,057.45 $127,809.47 Campbell Waugh, Carol Police Police Constable $104,666.48 $1,000.00 $105,666.48 Campbell, Allan Halifax Water Manager, Finance $108,972.63 $5,837.09 $114,809.72 Campbell, Cynthia Police Police Constable $101,917.22 $101,917.22 Campbell, D Reid Halifax Water Director, Water Services $172,182.60 $7,251.94 $179,434.54 Campbell, James Halifax Water Manager, Communications and Public Relations $104,235.57 $1,749.81 $105,985.38 Campbell, Joel Fire Services Captain $111,689.98 $237.41 $111,927.39 Campbell, Leo Police Police Constable $103,510.51 $103,510.51 Campbell, Liam Police Police Constable $126,061.10 $126,061.10 Cane, Jason Fire Services Firefighter $104,582.65 $200.00 $104,782.65 Canning, R Brad Fire Services Firefighter $117,671.27 $200.00 $117,871.27 Cantfell, Brian Police Police Constable $105,445.37 $105,445.37 Carleton, Debbie Police Police Constable $103,262.85 $103,262.85 Carlisle, Jeffrey Police Sergeant $134,724.29 $134,724.29 Carlisle, Stephanie Police Human Resources Officer $141,975.29 $1,025.00 $143,000.29 Carmichael, David Fire Services Captain $144,636.46 $200.00 $144,836.46 Carmichael, Garland Police Sergeant $124,373.68 $124,373.68 Carr, Jeffrey Police Sergeant $123,143.79 $1,000.00 $124,143.79 Carroll, Don Fire Services Firefighter $101,526.26 $200.00 $101,726.26 Carter, Dylan Police Police Constable $106,237.90 $106,237.90 Carter, Michael Police Police Constable $109,574.09 $1,000.00 $110,574.09 Carter, Sara Police Police Constable $103,899.83 $103,899.83 Carver, Shawn Police Police Constable $115,411.58 $115,411.58 Carvery, Shaun Police Police Constable $110,462.71 $1,000.00 $111,462.71 Casas Lopez, Luis Finance, Asset Management & ICT Network Administrator II $99,950.50 $1,062.60 $101,013.10 Casey, Darren Fire Services Firefighter $109,757.83 $200.00 $109,957.83 Cecchetto, Michael Police Sergeant $143,032.75 $1,000.00 $144,032.75 Chambers Spriggs, Tanya Police Sergeant $124,113.26 $124,113.26 Chambers, David Police Police Constable F.B.P. $106,951.32 $106,951.32 Chambers, Kimberley Police Police Constable $101,262.85 $101,262.85 Chapman, Janis Police Police Constable $109,688.76 $1,000.00 $110,688.76 Chaulk, Ron Police Police Constable $105,167.72 $105,167.72 Chauvin, Maxim DSPX General Manager $110,270.68 $110,270.68 Chediac, Monier Police Sergeant $129,642.28 $129,642.28 Cheeseman, Michael Police Sergeant $130,196.78 $130,196.78 Chenard, Jacques Police Police Constable $103,542.84 $103,542.84 Chhabra, Gurminder (Mark) Police Police Constable $108,674.89 $108,674.89 Chicarella, Christopher Police Police Constable F.B.P. $103,738.84 $103,738.84 Chisholm, Diane Corporate and Customer Services Manager Facilities Management $128,437.14 $83.50 $128,520.64 Chisholm, Mary CAO's Office Senior Policy Advisor $102,209.69 $102,209.69 Christie, Sally CAO's Office Senior Advisor to the CAO $118,913.42 $167.00 $119,080.42 Clancey, Dawn Police Admin Manager Integrated Emergency Ser. $109,877.76 $109,877.76 Clark, Paul M Fire Services Captain $152,130.23 $200.00 $152,330.23 Clarke, Jeffery Fire Services Captain $120,219.63 $200.00 $120,419.63 Clarke, Jeffrey Police Staff Sergeant $135,975.99 $135,975.99 Clarke, Jennifer Police Police Constable $102,470.93 $102,470.93 Cluett, Andrew Fire Services Firefighter $110,093.74 $200.00 $110,293.74 Clyke, Bobby Police Sergeant $136,592.30 $136,592.30 Cogdon, Michael Halifax Forum General Manager $108,136.78 $108,136.78 Cogswell, Barry Finance, Asset Management & ICT Manager ICT Service & Operations $143,222.13 $553.35 $143,775.48 Collins, Joshua Police Police Constable $102,710.93 $102,710.93 Colman Sadd, Evangeline Office of the Auditor General Municipal Auditor General $192,952.17 $1,308.79 $194,260.96 Comer, David Police Police Constable $104,689.97 $1,000.00 $105,689.97 Connolly, Marcia Finance, Asset Management & ICT Manager Leasing and Tenant Services $105,178.46 $105,178.46 Connolly, Todd Halifax Water Works Supervisor II, Water Services $92,316.28 $8,872.67 $101,188.95 Connors, Bradley Fire Services District Chief $141,072.20 $307.64 $141,379.84 Connors, Timothy Fire Services Firefighter $101,458.78 $200.00 $101,658.78 Conrad, Andrew Fire Services Firefighter $107,155.24 $200.00 $107,355.24 Conrad, Andrew Police Police Constable $101,262.85 $101,262.85 Conrad, Craig Police Police Constable $107,216.31 $107,216.31 Conrad, Patrick Fire Services Captain $125,792.66 $200.00 $125,992.66 Conrad, Ryan Fire Services Firefighter $106,400.42 $200.00 $106,600.42 Conrad, Stephen Fire Services Firefighter $104,435.20 $200.00 $104,635.20 Conrad, Susan Police Police Constable $105,872.16 $105,872.16 Conrad, Vincent Fire Services CO Div Ch - Training $131,126.39 $2,612.62 $133,739.01 Cooke, James Police Police Constable $102,409.70 $1,000.00 $103,409.70 Cooke, William Police Police Constable $109,456.84 $109,456.84 Corkum, Kevin Fire Services Captain $127,494.04 $676.36 $128,170.40 Cote, Samuel Police Police Constable $104,097.93 $78.38 $104,176.31 Covey, Matt Fire Services CO Dist Ch - Fire Services Prev & Pub Ed $134,552.48 $292.42 $134,844.90 Cowper, Aaron Fire Services Captain $122,928.04 $200.00 $123,128.04 Cox, Stephen Police Police Constable $108,159.30 $108,159.30 Creemer, Harry Fire Services Captain $109,970.61 $200.00 $110,170.61 Crick, Kevin Halifax Public Libraries Manager, IT $101,946.21 $300.00 $102,246.21 Crockett, Allan Fire Services Firefighter $112,486.07 $200.00 $112,686.07 Croft, Tony Police Sergeant $129,105.35 $129,105.35 Cromwell, Christopher Fire Services Firefighter $106,412.54 $200.00 $106,612.54 Cromwell, Larry Police Police Constable $104,609.21 $104,609.21 Crooks, Michael Fire Services Firefighter $106,695.73 $200.00 $106,895.73 Crooks, Steven Fire Services Firefighter $89,899.32 $26,154.83 $116,054.15 Crooks, Tracey Fire Services Firefighter $107,613.56 $200.00 $107,813.56 Cross, Bridget Police Sergeant $116,286.35 $116,286.35 Cross, Nathan Police Police Constable $150,311.04 $1,000.00 $151,311.04 Crowell, Dale Fire Services Captain $132,013.81 $200.00 $132,213.81 Crowell, Dennis Police Sergeant F.B.P. $122,436.79 $122,436.79 Currie, Lloyd Fire Services District Chief $141,859.10 $141,859.10 Currie, Marion Corporate and Customer Services Program Manager Org Performance Excel $108,078.86 $592.39 $108,671.25 Currie, Shawn Police Police Constable $113,063.13 $113,063.13 Curry, James Fire Services Firefighter $104,380.08 $200.00 $104,580.08 Cutler, William Halifax Transit Services Manager Bus Maintenance $118,832.49 $167.00 $118,999.49 Da Ros, Gregory Finance, Asset Management & ICT Manager Digital Services $100,894.11 $100,894.11 Dahl, Darren Fire Services Captain $142,168.70 $200.00 $142,368.70 Dahl, Karen Halifax Public Libraries Senior Manager Program & Community Engmt $114,724.59 $790.44 $115,515.03 Daneault, Kaven Police Police Constable $107,989.47 $107,989.47 David, Benoit Fire Services Captain $129,914.15 $200.00 $130,114.15 David, Mervin Halifax Transit Services Supervisor Ferry Services $103,209.37 $103,209.37 Davis, Christopher Transportation & Public Works Supervisor Right of Way Services $105,949.71 $292.42 $106,242.13 Davis, Tanya Planning & Development Manager Strategic Trans Planning Prog $108,396.38 $392.51 $108,788.89 Day, James Fire Services Firefighter $117,839.13 $1,135.11 $118,974.24 Day, Jason Fire Services Senior Firefighter $101,725.62 $200.00 $101,925.62 Day, Peter Fire Services Firefighter $101,662.85 $200.00 $101,862.85 de Montbrun, Louis Halifax Water Director, Corporate Services / CFO $158,335.15 $4,785.00 $163,120.15 Dean, Kevin Fire Services District Chief $140,567.79 $156.43 $140,724.22 Dean, Sherry Fire Services Captain $112,522.01 $2,354.26 $114,876.27 Delong, Christopher Police Police Constable $110,732.90 $110,732.90 Dempsey, Alexander Fire Services Firefighter $104,619.09 $200.00 $104,819.09 Dempsey, Nancy Legal and Legislative Services Access & Privacy Officer $108,019.63 $218.63 $108,238.26 Denine, Matthew Police Police Constable $105,779.62 $1,000.00 $106,779.62 Denty, Kelly Planning & Development Chief Planner & Director Planning & Dev $206,197.67 $167.00 $206,364.67 Desrochers, Paul Police Police Constable F.B.P. $110,568.43 $110,568.43 Detchkoff, Cory Fire Services Firefighter $111,549.60 $200.00 $111,749.60 Deters, Auren Fire Services Firefighter $109,033.62 $200.00 $109,233.62 Deveau, Tyler Fire Services Firefighter $113,541.29 $835.88 $114,377.17 Dewar, Sym Police Police Constable $104,396.70 $104,396.70 Deyoung, Jeffrey Fire Services Firefighter $117,043.80 $200.00 $117,243.80 DeYoung, Joshua Halifax Water Operations Engineer $98,592.61 $2,324.48 $100,917.09 Dickson, Nicholas Police Surveillance Technician $100,509.16 $67.41 $100,576.57 Dill, James Police Police Constable $105,416.93 $105,416.93 Dion, Kelvin Fire Services Captain $114,839.39 $224.93 $115,064.32 Dixon, David Fire Services Firefighter $104,661.15 $200.00 $104,861.15 Dobie, Leslie Fire Services Firefighter $102,138.41 $200.00 $102,338.41 Dodge, Dana Halifax Transit Services Fleet Supervisor $102,547.40 $323.87 $102,871.27 Dodge, Duane Fire Services Captain $113,372.81 $200.00 $113,572.81 Doiron, Tara Lee Police Police Constable $103,989.97 $103,989.97 Dominix, Cory Fire Services Firefighter $101,682.42 $200.00 $101,882.42 Doncaster, Nevin Police Police Constable $103,500.72 $103,500.72 Dooks Fahie, Michelle Police Police Constable $130,378.39 $1,000.00 $131,378.39 Dorey, Clifford Halifax Transit Services Mechanic $112,031.22 $1,456.40 $113,487.62 Dorey, Michael Fire Services Captain $114,611.81 $200.00 $114,811.81 Doucet, Shawn Fire Services Firefighter $140,287.01 $200.00 $140,487.01 Doucette, Kevin Police Police Constable $105,854.74 $105,854.74 Doucette, Raymond Halifax Water Works Supervisor I, Water Services $88,987.46 $11,407.12 $100,394.58 Dowding, Justin Fire Services Firefighter $108,334.72 $200.00 $108,534.72 Doyle, Carly Police Police Constable F.B.P. $105,518.32 $1,000.00 $106,518.32 Doyle, Joel Fire Services Firefighter $109,485.03 $2,204.60 $111,689.63 Doyle, Mark Police Police Constable $107,840.91 $1,000.00 $108,840.91 Drysdale, Clayton Fire Services Firefighter $102,858.97 $200.00 $103,058.97 Drysdale, Sara Fire Services Firefighter $101,064.57 $200.00 $101,264.57 Duale, Ali Fire Services Firefighter $114,227.87 $200.00 $114,427.87 Dubé, Jacques CAO's Office Chief Administrative Officer $295,783.36 $2,380.21 $298,163.57 Dugandzic, Philip Planning & Development Manager Building Standards $108,399.94 $108,399.94 Dunbrack, Patricia Fire Services Captain $123,472.63 $200.00 $123,672.63 Duncan, Peter Planning & Development Manager Infrastructure Planning $134,134.07 $134,134.07 Duquet Perron, Olivier Police Police Constable F.B.P. $110,070.83 $110,070.83 Durling, Craig Police Police Constable $105,644.14 $105,644.14 Eaglestone, Ben Fire Services Firefighter $120,615.63 $200.00 $120,815.63 Edwards, Amy Police Police Constable $103,134.69 $103,134.69 Edwards, Jonathan Police Police Constable $104,968.56 $104,968.56 Edwards, Paul Fire Services Captain $123,309.87 $200.00 $123,509.87 Edwards, Scott Fire Services Firefighter $108,111.64 $200.00 $108,311.64 Eisan, Wendell Fire Services Inventory Equipment Technician $103,995.87 $200.00 $104,195.87 Eisnor, John Halifax Water Superintendent. Water Services $115,316.81 $1,915.64 $117,232.45 El Diri, Eddy Police Police Constable $112,405.51 $1,000.00 $113,405.51 El Shair, Ahmed Police Police Constable $105,102.25 $105,102.25 Elliott, Geoffrey Fire Services Firefighter $114,747.91 $200.00 $114,947.91 Elworthy, Matthew Police Police Constable $114,080.13 $114,080.13 Engels, Ryan Fire Services Firefighter $113,465.14 $1,787.36 $115,252.50 Everson, Michelle Police Police Constable $101,262.85 $101,262.85 Fader, Kimberley Halifax Transit Services Supervisor Fleet Services $113,170.29 $295.46 $113,465.75 Fahie, Christopher Halifax Water Superintendent, Wastewater Treatment $110,248.49 $4,113.57 $114,362.06 Fairbairn, Scott Police Police Constable $107,246.08 $1,000.00 $108,246.08 Fairbairn, Steven Police Police Constable $123,331.47 $1,000.00 $124,331.47 Fall, John Fire Services Firefighter $114,618.04 $200.00 $114,818.04 Fawcett, John Transportation & Public Works Design Engineer $98,415.63 $2,223.37 $100,639.00 Feener, Mark Halifax Water Superintendent, Water Services $117,875.48 $3,200.97 $121,076.45 Fenerty, Daniel James Fire Services Firefighter $101,490.43 $200.00 $101,690.43 Fenner, Stephen Fire Services Firefighter $104,576.89 $200.00 $104,776.89 Fenton, John Finance, Asset Management & ICT Project Manager Information Technology $105,304.96 $239.81 $105,544.77 Ferguson, John Fire Services Captain $123,772.07 $200.00 $123,972.07 Ferguson, Todd Fire Services Firefighter $110,355.50 $200.00 $110,555.50 Fillmore, Fiona Finance, Asset Management & ICT Manager Accounting Service Delivery $100,876.11 $781.62 $101,657.73 Firth, Edward A Fire Services Firefighter $100,035.75 $200.00 $100,235.75 Fish, Derek Police Police Constable $102,763.05 $102,763.05 Fisher, Bruce Finance, Asset Management & ICT Manager Financial Policy & Planning $133,132.58 $1,130.13 $134,262.71 Fitzgerald, Marcheta Fire Services Division Captain Fire Services & Prevention $123,493.62 $1,840.28 $125,333.90 Fleck, Erica Fire Services Assistant Chief $149,054.12 $166.06 $149,220.18 Fleckney, Brian Fire Services Captain $123,479.38 $200.00 $123,679.38 Fletcher, Darrell Fire Services Captain $131,151.18 $200.00 $131,351.18 Flinn, Paul Office of the Auditor General Audit Director $109,103.06 $1,058.50 $110,161.56 Flynn, Christa Police Police Constable $101,480.87 $101,480.87 Flynn, Jonathan Police Police Constable $102,504.24 $1,000.00 $103,504.24 Flynn, Pauline Police Police Constable F.B.P. $102,307.32 $102,307.32 Flynn, Shawn Police Police Constable $111,865.52 $111,865.52 Fong, Regan Police Sergeant F.B.P. $128,000.72 $128,000.72 Fong, Richard Fire Services Platoon Captain $141,234.63 $200.00 $141,434.63 Foote, Andrew Fire Services Captain $118,273.18 $200.00 $118,473.18 Forbes, Terry Fire Services Firefighter $99,933.79 $200.00 $100,133.79 Ford, Corey Fire Services Firefighter $104,071.63 $200.00 $104,271.63 Ford, Heather Police Police Constable $104,487.27 $1,000.00 $105,487.27 Forhan, Jillian Police Police Constable $103,153.73 $103,153.73 Forrest, Jason Police Police Constable $107,020.35 $107,020.35 Foshay, Nicholas Fire Services Firefighter $103,207.98 $200.00 $103,407.98 Foster, Jeffrey Police Police Constable $107,140.91 $107,140.91 Foster, Susan Police Police Constable F.B.P. $118,765.19 $118,765.19 Fournier, Thomas Police Police Constable $113,978.53 $113,978.53 Fox, Robert Police Staff Sergeant $134,864.50 $134,864.50 Fraser, Cyril Fire Services Captain $124,130.44 $200.00 $124,330.44 Fraser, Ernest Fire Services Firefighter $108,209.82 $200.00 $108,409.82 Fraser, Jane Finance, Asset Management & ICT Director Finance Asset Mgmt & ICT $227,640.06 $3,935.92 $231,575.98 Fraser, Kristine Police Police Constable $102,909.11 $102,909.11 Frenette, Michael Halifax Water Senior Project Manager, Information Services $105,266.06 $4,206.44 $109,472.50 Fulton, Joseph Fire Services Captain $125,005.45 $200.00 $125,205.45 Furlong, Robert Police Police Constable $103,360.33 $103,360.33 Gabriel, Erica Fire Services Firefighter $104,587.99 $1,076.82 $105,664.81 Gagnon, Kevin Fire Services Firefighter $108,070.90 $200.00 $108,270.90 Gagnon, Nicolas Police Police Constable $101,115.06 $101,115.06 Gallagher, Kevin Fire Services Captain $121,226.79 $200.00 $121,426.79 Gallagher, Terry Halifax Public Libraries Senior Manager, Finance & Facilities $130,647.35 $790.44 $131,437.79 Gallant, Stephanie Police Police Constable $103,918.77 $103,918.77 Gallivan, David Police Police Constable $104,060.25 $104,060.25 Galvin, Dominique Fire Services Firefighter $105,098.46 $2,770.00 $107,868.46 Gannon, Dwayne Fire Services Firefighter $114,337.53 $200.00 $114,537.53 Garber, Geoff Fire Services Captain $112,124.70 $200.00 $112,324.70 Garry, Claude Fire Services Captain $126,976.33 $200.00 $127,176.33 Gates, Collin Fire Services Firefighter $110,097.26 $200.00 $110,297.26 Gates, James Fire Services Platoon Captain $142,881.22 $200.00 $143,081.22 Gaudet, Christopher Fire Services Firefighter $111,789.24 $2,127.50 $113,916.74 Gaudet, Gary Fire Services Firefighter $100,872.97 $200.00 $101,072.97 Gaudry, Aaron Police Police Constable $102,102.29 $102,102.29 Geldart, Stephen Fire Services Senior Firefighter / Engineer $104,376.27 $200.00 $104,576.27 Giacomantonio, Christopher Police Research & Development Specialist $107,940.24 $107,940.24 Gibbons, Thomas Police Police Constable $106,726.17 $106,726.17 Gibson, Curtis Police Police Constable $107,320.49 $107,320.49 Gibson, Gregory Fire Services Senior Firefighter Engineer $103,153.91 $200.00 $103,353.91 Gibson, Julie Finance, Asset Management & ICT Policy&Business Initiatives Coordinator $102,507.42 $111.67 $102,619.09 Gibson, Scott Fire Services Firefighter $109,875.75 $200.00 $110,075.75 Giddens, Christopher Legal and Legislative Services Solicitor TERM (Capital) $137,278.42 $761.43 $138,039.85 Giffin, Ann Police Police Constable F.B.P. $103,515.74 $103,515.74 Gilbert, Jordan Police Police Constable $114,542.00 $1,000.00 $115,542.00 Gillett, Stephen Police Sergeant $123,812.77 $25.05 $123,837.82 Gillis, Anthony Police Police Constable $108,180.73 $108,180.73 Gillis, Gyles Police Sergeant $125,973.27 $1,000.00 $126,973.27 Gillis, Sara Halifax Public Libraries Senior Manager, People & Culture $115,215.03 $300.00 $115,515.03 Gillis, Trena Police Police Constable $104,028.42 $1,000.00 $105,028.42 Gillivan, Claire Legal and Legislative Services Solicitor $102,552.03 $102,552.03 Girard, Robin Fire Services Firefighter $101,828.22 $200.00 $102,028.22 Glennie, Alexander Fire Services Captain $130,075.66 $200.00 $130,275.66 Goldsmith, David Halifax Transit Services Fleet Supervisor $105,177.34 $200.00 $105,377.34 Goodwin, Judson Police Police Constable $104,331.34 $104,331.34 Gordon, Andrew Police Police Constable F.B.P. $101,262.85 $101,262.85 Gorman, Thomas Halifax Water Manager, Water Infrastructure Engineering $121,807.60 $5,430.63 $127,238.23 Gough, Andrew Legal and Legislative Services Solicitor $121,913.00 $4,879.52 $126,792.52 Graham, Aaron Fire Services Firefighter $109,072.94 $200.00 $109,272.94 Graham, Gordon Police Sergeant F.B.P. $134,665.68 $1,000.00 $135,665.68 Grandy, Philip W Fire Services Firefighter $113,410.10 $2,316.48 $115,726.58 Grantham, Peter Fire Services Senior Firefighter Engineer $115,645.11 $200.00 $115,845.11 Graven, James Fire Services Firefighter $106,737.97 $200.00 $106,937.97 Graves, Colin Police Police Constable $105,569.29 $1,000.00 $106,569.29 Gray, Kevin Halifax Water Manager, Engineering Approvals $120,538.31 $5,440.47 $125,978.78 Gray, Rickey Fire Services Firefighter $101,505.75 $200.00 $101,705.75 Gray, Robert Fire Services Firefighter $109,245.94 $200.00 $109,445.94 Greek, James Police Police Constable $105,637.79 $105,637.79 Green, Angela Parks and Recreation Manager Recreation Programming $132,841.68 $188.00 $133,029.68 Green, Benjamin Police Police Constable $112,322.87 $112,322.87 Green, Jacob Fire Services Captain $152,016.84 $771.64 $152,788.48 Green, Pamela Police Sergeant $122,899.41 $122,899.41 Greencorn, George Police Police Constable $101,262.85 $101,262.85 Greene, Katherine Planning & Development Manager Regional Policy Program $112,272.48 $892.49 $113,164.97 Greene, Patrick Fire Services Captain $126,732.40 $200.00 $126,932.40 Greene, Stephen Fire Services Firefighter $112,937.04 $200.00 $113,137.04 Greener, David Legal and Legislative Services Solicitor $139,785.75 $269.64 $140,055.39 Greenham, Peter Fire Services Training Officer $118,273.19 $200.00 $118,473.19 Greer, Barry Fire Services Captain $137,151.84 $200.00 $137,351.84 Grimes, William Fire Services Captain $133,572.72 $200.00 $133,772.72 Guest, Matthew Police Police Constable $124,429.60 $1,000.00 $125,429.60 Guppy, Ian Halifax Water Manager, Stormwater Infrastructure Engineering $121,807.54 $3,069.76 $124,877.30 Guy, Kevin Fire Services Captain $121,438.22 $200.00 $121,638.22 Guzzwell, Stephen Police Police Constable $103,444.74 $103,444.74 Habib, Andre Police Sergeant $178,565.11 $1,000.00 $179,565.11 Haines, Shannon Police Police Constable $105,997.90 $105,997.90 Hann, Shawn Fire Services Firefighter $100,070.45 $200.00 $100,270.45 Hannam, James Halifax Water Director, Engineering and Information Services $172,802.31 $6,928.25 $179,730.56 Hansen, Kristopher Police Police Constable $106,615.21 $106,615.21 Hardiman, Ronald Fire Services Firefighter $101,132.12 $200.00 $101,332.12 Harding, David Police Police Constable $108,591.63 $1,000.00 $109,591.63 Harley, David Finance, Asset Management & ICT Manager Financial Reporting $119,492.05 $1,083.55 $120,575.60 Harlow, Michael Fire Services Firefighter $126,590.96 $200.00 $126,790.96 Harper, Nancy Finance, Asset Management & ICT Manager Accounting Controls & Reporting $101,563.43 $25.05 $101,588.48 Harrison, Sean Fire Services Firefighter $101,144.64 $200.00 $101,344.64 Hartlen, Brett Fire Services Firefighter $106,681.19 $200.00 $106,881.19 Harvey, Brendan Police Police Constable F.B.P. $105,872.21 $105,872.21 Harvey, Richard Parks and Recreation Manager Policy & Planning $111,108.97 $558.49 $111,667.46 Harvie, Trevor Corporate and Customer Services Superintendent Municipal Fleet $104,350.41 $809.34 $105,159.75 Haverstock, Mark Fire Services Captain $124,435.22 $200.00 $124,635.22 Hawes, Cole Police Police Constable $101,423.17 $101,423.17 Hayes, Jonathan Police Police Constable F.B.P. $108,347.10 $108,347.10 Hayman, George Finance, Asset Management & ICT Project Manager Information Technology $107,165.17 $107,165.17 Hayward, Joseph Police Police Constable $108,752.16 $108,752.16 Head, Aaron Police Police Constable $121,194.93 $1,000.00 $122,194.93 Healy, Kevin Halifax Water Operations Engineer $97,304.95 $4,500.08 $101,805.03 Hebb, Donald Fire Services Firefighter $116,428.38 $200.00 $116,628.38 Hebb, Gregory Fire Services Captain $135,985.01 $200.00 $136,185.01 Hebb, Robert Fire Services Captain $128,174.45 $200.00 $128,374.45 Henneberry, Allison Police Police Constable $102,931.82 $1,000.00 $103,931.82 Henneberry, Mitchell Fire Services Firefighter $103,922.29 $200.00 $104,122.29 Henry, Joshua Fire Services Firefighter $101,762.68 $200.00 $101,962.68 Henwood, Ronald Corporate and Customer Services Mechanic EVT $114,691.74 $200.00 $114,891.74 Higgins, Steven Planning & Development Manager Current Planning $130,866.34 $130,866.34 Hill, David Police Police Constable $106,477.37 $1,000.00 $107,477.37 Hiltz, Darrell Finance, Asset Management & ICT Lead Architect $121,192.88 $121,192.88 Hiscock, David Halifax Water Superintendent, Water Services $125,727.28 $4,204.63 $129,931.91 Hodgson, James Police Police Constable $103,862.85 $1,000.00 $104,862.85 Hoffmann, Edward Fire Services Captain $134,596.59 $200.00 $134,796.59 Hogue, Stephane Fire Services Firefighter $115,163.37 $200.00 $115,363.37 Hollett, Harold Fire Services Deputy Chief Director - Operational Supp $167,022.08 $1,100.51 $168,122.59 Hood, Derek Police Police Constable $103,708.31 $1,000.00 $104,708.31 Horne, Victoria Transportation & Public Works Manager Parking $119,395.30 $208.75 $119,604.05 Hovey, Kevin Police Sergeant $133,836.53 $1,000.00 $134,836.53 Hovingh, Jonathon Police Police Constable $103,543.90 $103,543.90 Howie, Andrew Police Police Constable $104,551.73 $1,000.00 $105,551.73 Hubert, Jody Finance, Asset Management & ICT Manager Cybersecurity $135,283.63 $31,899.45 $167,183.08 Hubley, David Transportation & Public Works Manager Project Planning & Design $147,840.25 $863.97 $148,704.22 Hueston, D'Arcy Police Sergeant $138,609.13 $138,609.13 Hughes, Alan Police Police Constable F.B.P. $103,007.39 $1,000.00 $104,007.39 Hughes, Patricia Halifax Transit Services Manager Planning & Scheduling $122,923.68 $334.00 $123,257.68 Hunt, Gregory Fire Services Firefighter $104,570.72 $200.00 $104,770.72 Hunt, Kelly Human Resources Manager Employee Services $105,051.93 $547.68 $105,599.61 Hunter, Wayne Police Police Constable $114,009.52 $114,009.52 Hurley, Brandon Police Police Constable $105,890.17 $105,890.17 Inglis, Douglas J Fire Services Firefighter $103,695.15 $200.00 $103,895.15 Jacklyn, Wallace Fire Services Firefighter $103,695.15 $200.00 $103,895.15 Jackman, Dylan Police Police Constable $102,197.52 $102,197.52 Jackson, Winnell Police Sergeant $122,430.90 $122,430.90 Jaggi, Gagan Halifax Transit Services Superintendent Transit Fleet Garage A $101,381.78 $25.05 $101,406.83 Jahncke, Robert Finance, Asset Management & ICT Manager CRE Project $100,032.72 $1,181.13 $101,213.85 Janson, Jim Legal and Legislative Services Solicitor $113,414.91 $113,414.91 Jardine, Bradley Police Police Constable $102,078.86 $1,000.00 $103,078.86 Jazic, Alan Police Police Constable $102,267.30 $102,267.30 Jefferies Aldridge, Grace Human Resources Manager Client Services $111,280.64 $662.36 $111,943.00 Jefferies, Jonathan Police Sergeant $132,631.11 $132,631.11 Jennings, Greg Fire Services Firefighter $107,406.15 $200.00 $107,606.15 Jensen, John David Fire Services Firefighter $102,805.88 $200.00 $103,005.88 Jiang, Qingshuang Finance, Asset Management & ICT Data Architect $116,591.68 $455.40 $117,047.08 Jodrey, Eugene Fire Services Firefighter $104,711.33 $200.00 $104,911.33 Johnson, Christopher Fire Services Captain $127,190.39 $200.00 $127,390.39 Johnson, Ronald Fire Services Captain $121,321.07 $200.00 $121,521.07 Johnston, Paul CAO's Office Managing Director GREA $113,966.79 $113,966.79 Johnston, Sandra Police Sergeant $122,436.79 $122,436.79 Jollimore, Kim Corporate and Customer Services Manager Citizen Contact Centres $126,431.68 $345.23 $126,776.91 Joncas, Jason Police Police Constable $104,794.94 $1,000.00 $105,794.94 Jones Grant, Tracey CAO's Office Manager Diversity and Inclusion $129,471.70 $901.79 $130,373.49 Jones, Darren Fire Services Captain $134,472.63 $200.00 $134,672.63 Jones, Grayson Halifax Water Supervisor, Wastewater Collection $83,081.50 $18,345.82 $101,427.32 Joseph, Alicia Police Police Constable $101,675.87 $101,675.87 Joseph, Nickel Police Police Constable $116,656.69 $1,000.00 $117,656.69 Joudrey, Andrew Police Police Constable $109,946.87 $109,946.87 Judah, Joshua Legal and Legislative Services Solicitor $147,067.21 $260.06 $147,327.27 Kachan, Asa Halifax Public Libraries Chief Librarian and CEO $186,495.07 $790.44 $187,285.51 Kaiser, Reid Halifax Water Works Supervisor II, Water Services $85,438.35 $19,801.02 $105,239.37 Kavanaugh, Daniel Police Police Constable $101,535.15 $101,535.15 Keating, Patrick Fire Services Captain $120,886.38 $200.00 $121,086.38 Keck, Scott Fire Services Firefighter $104,988.24 $200.00 $105,188.24 Kelly, Colleen Police West Divisional Commander $144,170.62 $1,000.00 $145,170.62 Kennedy, Edward Fire Services Firefighter $107,024.76 $200.00 $107,224.76 Kennedy, Jordan Corporate and Customer Services Mechanic EVT $102,982.30 $200.00 $103,182.30 Kennedy, Patricia Police Police Constable $122,767.33 $1,000.00 $123,767.33 Kennie, Daniel Halifax Water Technical Coordinator, Information Services $104,014.10 $5,962.58 $109,976.68 Keyes, Heather Police Police Constable $102,480.06 $102,480.06 Kharma, George Fire Services Captain $121,199.57 $200.00 $121,399.57 Killen, Jason Fire Services Captain $118,273.18 $200.00 $118,473.18 Kincade, Bradley Police Police Constable $102,135.85 $1,000.00 $103,135.85 King, Alisa Police Police Constable $105,811.75 $105,811.75 Kinghorne, Randolph Legal and Legislative Services Solicitor $141,028.46 $141,028.46 Kinsella, Daniel Police Chief of Police $253,773.22 $173.17 $253,946.39 Kirton, Harold Police Police Constable $107,532.59 $107,532.59 Kleronomos, John Finance, Asset Management & ICT Senior Business Analyst $104,674.74 $104,674.74 Kliffer, Matthew Fire Services Firefighter $102,011.12 $200.00 $102,211.12 Kline, Patrick Fire Services Captain $130,211.04 $604.91 $130,815.95 Knapp, Jeffrey Halifax Water Manager, Energy Efficiency $121,807.56 $1,147.11 $122,954.67 Knisley, Sara Legal and Legislative Services Solicitor $129,595.30 $129,595.30 Koch, Stephen Fire Services Captain $139,822.22 $200.00 $140,022.22 Koutroulakis, Taso Transportation & Public Works Manager Traffic & Right of Way $167,208.86 $915.06 $168,123.92 Kozma, Andrew Police Chief Information Security Officer $130,612.38 $130,612.38 Krivdic, Admir Police Police Constable $104,176.00 $104,176.00 Krkosek, Wendy Halifax Water Manager, Water Quality $114,174.18 $5,185.39 $119,359.57 Kuhn, Scott Police Police Constable $102,262.45 $102,262.45 Kuryluk, Avery Fire Services Firefighter $104,527.56 $1,485.00 $106,012.56 Lahey, Martin Fire Services Division Captain Fire Services & Prevention $129,596.74 $908.64 $130,505.38 Lake, Jennifer Police Police Constable $111,448.08 $1,000.00 $112,448.08 Lake, Stanley Fire Services Captain $129,529.72 $200.00 $129,729.72 Lalonde, Nicholas Fire Services Firefighter $103,815.95 $200.00 $104,015.95 Lambert, Desmond Police Police Constable $107,383.04 $1,000.00 $108,383.04 Lambert, Tanya Police Police Constable $105,333.66 $105,333.66 Landry, Andrew Police Police Constable $105,784.49 $105,784.49 Lane, Blain Police Police Constable $103,262.95 $103,262.95 Lane, Richard Police East Divisional Commander $144,232.03 $1,000.00 $145,232.03 Langille, Steven Police Sergeant $143,998.20 $1,000.00 $144,998.20 Langille, Thea Planning & Development Principal Planner $102,281.25 $558.49 $102,839.74 Langley, Brett Fire Services Firefighter $109,374.70 $200.00 $109,574.70 Lanthier, Bruce Fire Services Firefighter $106,153.17 $200.00 $106,353.17 Lapointe, Martin Fire Services Firefighter $105,310.25 $200.00 $105,510.25 Laraque, Jules Police Police Constable $106,738.15 $106,738.15 Lassaline, Trevor Police Police Constable $112,263.71 $112,263.71 Latreille, Robbie Police Police Constable $103,020.96 $1,000.00 $104,020.96 Lavoie, Andre Fire Services Firefighter $103,409.30 $200.00 $103,609.30 Lavoie, Norman Fire Services Division Captain Logistics $143,060.90 $200.00 $143,260.90 Lawless, Stephen Police Police Constable F.B.P. $103,991.70 $103,991.70 Lawlor, David Police Sergeant $129,034.47 $129,034.47 Lebel, Debra Halifax Public Libraries Senior Manager, Access $130,156.91 $790.44 $130,947.35 Leblanc, Jeffrey Police Police Constable $101,262.85 $101,262.85 Leblanc, Simon Fire Services Firefighter $109,186.03 $200.00 $109,386.03 Leclerc, Antoine Guy Parks and Recreation Director Finance Term NAIG 2020 $100,076.69 $100,076.69 Legay, Rodney Police Police Constable $103,395.86 $103,395.86 Leger, Marc Fire Services Training Officer $121,638.03 $200.00 $121,838.03 Legere, Ola Fire Services Captain $95,884.79 $14,200.00 $110,084.79 Legere, Ronald Police Staff Sergeant $152,387.78 $1,000.00 $153,387.78 Leroux, Jonah Fire Services Firefighter $103,695.15 $200.00 $103,895.15 Lerue, Gregory Fire Services Firefighter $103,695.16 $200.00 $103,895.16 Lethbridge, Daniel Police Police Constable F.B.P. $104,820.44 $104,820.44 Levandier, Diane Parks and Recreation Area Manager $106,379.72 $106,379.72 Lewis, Ashley Police Police Constable $114,305.74 $114,305.74 Lewis, Shawn Halifax Transit Services Fleet Supervisor $109,190.22 $200.00 $109,390.22 Li, David Police Police Constable $103,709.84 $103,709.84 Lines, Wendy Finance, Asset Management & ICT Manager Corporate Planning $125,248.72 $125,248.72 Little, Bradley Fire Services Firefighter $103,957.85 $200.00 $104,157.85 Llewellyn, Lynn Halifax Transit Services Manager Transit Operations $115,537.64 $662.36 $116,200.00 Lloyd, Charles Halifax Water Manager, Environmental Engineering $119,437.69 $5,104.63 $124,542.32 Logan, Scott Fire Services Captain $140,875.42 $200.00 $141,075.42 Logan, Steven Police Police Constable $101,891.84 $101,891.84 Logan, William Fire Services Firefighter $121,420.76 $200.00 $121,620.76 Long, Mark Police Police Constable $101,262.85 $101,262.85 Longley, Malcolm Police Sergeant $134,786.93 $1,000.00 $135,786.93 Loughnan, Stephen Fire Services Captain $78,271.81 $24,200.00 $102,471.81 Lowe, John Fire Services District Chief $132,291.19 $132,291.19 Lowther, Robert Police Sergeant $122,436.80 $122,436.80 Lucas, Darcy Police Police Constable F.B.P. $103,607.39 $103,607.39 Lucic, Eric Planning & Development Manager Regional Planning $130,356.74 $130,356.74 Luck, Matthew Police Police Constable $108,100.67 $1,000.00 $109,100.67 Luther, James Police Sergeant $126,523.28 $1,000.00 $127,523.28 Lutley, Robert Fire Services Fire Services Prevention Officer $114,917.49 $12,998.92 $127,916.41 Lynch, Susan Police Police Constable $112,947.43 $1,000.00 $113,947.43 MacAdam, E Alexander Police Police Constable $133,217.21 $1,000.00 $134,217.21 MacCormack, Corinne Finance, Asset Management & ICT Manager Business Solutions & Testing $102,765.66 $102,765.66 MacCulloch, Drew Fire Services Captain $114,557.02 $200.00 $114,757.02 MacDonald, Andrea Planning & Development Manager License Standards $104,842.28 $115.40 $104,957.68 MacDonald, Andrew Fire Services Fire Services Captain $116,533.41 $200.00 $116,733.41 MacDonald, Bruce Fire Services Captain $133,860.31 $200.00 $134,060.31 MacDonald, Chad Finance, Asset Management & ICT Manager ICT Planning & Delivery $135,068.19 $135,068.19 MacDonald, Karen Legal and Legislative Services Solicitor $142,983.62 $142,983.62 MacDonald, Kevin Police Police Constable $118,468.08 $163.23 $118,631.31 MacDonald, Leonard Police Police Constable $106,994.75 $106,994.75 MacDonald, Lisa Police Police Constable F.B.P. $103,362.87 $1,000.00 $104,362.87 MacDonald, Margaret Parks and Recreation Manager Regional Recreation Services $134,286.95 $167.00 $134,453.95 MacDonald, Mark Police Staff Sergeant $130,510.07 $130,510.07 MacDonald, Philip Police Police Constable $114,587.65 $114,587.65 MacDonald, R Scott Police Staff Sergeant $141,680.49 $141,680.49 MacDonald, Scott Police Police Constable $103,847.85 $103,847.85 MacDonald, Tammy Police Police Constable $104,278.70 $104,278.70 MacDonald, Tracy Police Police Constable $104,087.85 $104,087.85 MacDonald, Trevor Legal and Legislative Services Solicitor $113,764.93 $113,764.93 MacDougall, Margaret Legal and Legislative Services Solicitor $101,026.38 $101,026.38 MacDougall, William Dewar Fire Services Firefighter $119,656.53 $3,270.30 $122,926.83 MacEwan, Cody Police Police Constable $107,342.74 $107,342.74 MacFarlane, Derek Police Police Constable $105,531.01 $105,531.01 MacGregor, Jared Police Police Constable $104,467.68 $104,467.68 MacInnis, James Fire Services Training Officer $114,744.31 $200.00 $114,944.31 MacIntyre, Erin Planning & Development Manager Land Dev & Subdivision Program $105,710.01 $281.76 $105,991.77 MacIntyre, Roderick Transportation & Public Works Senior Traffic Operations Engineer $108,198.53 $735.79 $108,934.32 MacIsaac, Craig Fire Services Firefighter $114,935.23 $200.00 $115,135.23 Macisaac, Matthew Police Police Constable $107,970.96 $1,000.00 $108,970.96 MacIsaac, Shawn Police Police Constable $103,823.21 $103,823.21 MacKay Amy Police Police Constable $107,310.28 $1,000.00 $108,310.28 MacKay Kristen Police Police Constable $103,285.90 $103,285.90 MacKay Robert Police Police Constable F.B.P. $103,162.85 $110.05 $103,272.90 MacKellar, Scott Fire Services Captain $131,932.72 $200.00 $132,132.72 MacKenzie, Heather Halifax Public Libraries Manager, Volunteer Services $101,946.21 $300.00 $102,246.21 MacKenzie, K Paul Fire Services FFAP Coordinator $102,640.14 $200.00 $102,840.14 MacKenzie, Kenda Halifax Water Director, Regulatory Services $160,324.70 $7,227.05 $167,551.75 MacKenzie, Phillip Police Sergeant $134,621.73 $1,000.00 $135,621.73 MacKenzie, Robert Fire Services Firefighter $104,371.56 $2,770.00 $107,141.56 MacKinlay, Shaune CAO's Office Principal Advisor and Communications $107,564.90 $107,564.90 MacLaurin, Roxanne Legal and Legislative Services Solicitor $140,718.10 $310.36 $141,028.46 MacLean, Don Police Superintendent Patrol $169,263.32 $1,000.00 $170,263.32 MacLean, Jeffrey Police Police Constable $105,094.88 $105,094.88 MacLean, John Fire Services Divisional Captain Training $125,135.30 $200.00 $125,335.30 MacLennan, Allan Police Police Constable $115,249.07 $1,000.00 $116,249.07 MacLeod, Heather Parks and Recreation Area Manager $106,379.72 $106,379.72 MacLeod, John Police Police Constable $102,762.85 $102,762.85 MacLeod, Scott Police Police Constable F.B.P. $118,928.35 $1,000.00 $119,928.35 MacMillan, John Corporate and Customer Services Lead Hand Mechanic $135,621.48 $200.00 $135,821.48 MacMullin, Robert Police Police Constable $115,366.27 $1,000.00 $116,366.27 MacNeil, Adam Fire Services Captain $112,305.93 $200.00 $112,505.93 MacNeil, Andrew Police Police Constable $105,387.00 $1,000.00 $106,387.00 MacNeil, David Halifax Public Libraries Manager, Collections & Access $102,096.21 $810.04 $102,906.25 MacNeil, Harold Halifax Water Manager, Engineering Information $104,235.16 $3,780.71 $108,015.87 MacNeil, Lynn Fire Services Firefighter $109,764.56 $2,127.50 $111,892.06 MacNeil, Wendell Fire Services Captain $126,642.92 $200.00 $126,842.92 MacPhail, Robert Police Police Constable F.B.P. $102,770.53 $102,770.53 MacPherson, John Corporate and Customer Services Manager Corp Facility Design&Construct $133,076.96 $685.96 $133,762.92 MacVicar, Andrew Police Police Constable $103,079.93 $1,000.00 $104,079.93 Maddigan, Cathy Halifax Public Libraries Manager, Employee & Labour Relations $130,647.35 $1,939.15 $132,586.50 Maheux, Nicolas Fire Services Captain $119,620.76 $200.00 $119,820.76 Maillet, Martine Police Police Constable $102,756.74 $102,756.74 Mailman, James Fire Services Captain $118,932.23 $200.00 $119,132.23 Malcolm, Joey Police Police Constable $119,556.25 $119,556.25 Mandru, Egist Police Police Constable $105,181.45 $105,181.45 Manley, Eric Police Police Constable $105,286.20 $1,000.00 $106,286.20 Manning, Anthony Fire Services Captain $118,273.20 $200.00 $118,473.20 Manning, Matthew Fire Services Firefighter $108,170.80 $200.00 $108,370.80 Manos, Jillian Fire Services Firefighter $99,863.05 $200.00 $100,063.05 Mansvelt, John Police Police Constable $130,674.30 $1,000.00 $131,674.30 March, Craig Fire Services Captain $140,676.14 $200.00 $140,876.14 March, Leonard Fire Services Captain $144,913.19 $200.00 $145,113.19 Marchand, Michel Police Police Constable $133,361.32 $1,000.00 $134,361.32 Marinelli, Chris Police Sergeant $111,831.76 $111,831.76 Marinelli, Nicholas Police Police Constable $102,106.84 $1,000.00 $103,106.84 Marr, David Office of the Auditor General Audit Manager $109,449.58 $109,449.58 Marriott, Jason Police Police Constable $126,433.12 $126,433.12 Marshall, Trevor Fire Services Training Officer $159,291.40 $200.00 $159,491.40 Martel, Julie Fire Services Firefighter $103,367.87 $200.00 $103,567.87 Martell, Michelle Fire Services Firefighter $105,065.01 $200.00 $105,265.01 Martin, Christina Police Sergeant $124,110.70 $124,110.70 Martin, Scott Police Police Constable $103,403.02 $103,403.02 Martin, Sean Police Sergeant $127,431.39 $127,431.39 Martyn, Stephen Fire Services District Captain $139,039.39 $200.00 $139,239.39 Mason, Crystal Fire Services Firefighter $99,892.02 $200.00 $100,092.02 Mason, Gregory Police Executive Officer $152,759.96 $1,000.00 $153,759.96 Mason, John Corporate and Customer Services Manager Building Operations $111,093.98 $105.05 $111,199.03 Mason, Robert Fire Services Firefighter $115,433.36 $200.00 $115,633.36 Mather, Shawn Fire Services Firefighter $103,724.16 $200.00 $103,924.16 Mathew, Shiju Halifax Water Manager, Metering and Billing $104,297.75 $2,437.18 $106,734.93 Mathieu, Jeffrey Fire Services Firefighter $104,711.33 $200.00 $104,911.33 Matthews, Andrew Police Information Management Officer $152,995.30 $1,000.00 $153,995.30 Mattie, Derrick J Fire Services Captain $130,284.68 $200.00 $130,484.68 Mattie, Leonard B Fire Services Captain $124,489.09 $200.00 $124,689.09 Mattie, Melissa Fire Services Firefighter $112,792.53 $200.00 $112,992.53 Maxwell, Mark Police Police Constable F.B.P. $105,868.37 $105,868.37 Mayer, Richard Police Police Constable $104,780.92 $104,780.92 McCann, John Halifax Transit Services Manager Ferry Operations $103,402.33 $240.93 $103,643.26 MccCllough, Janna Police Police Constable $102,714.59 $102,714.59 McCoombs, Reid Police Superintendent Administration $160,490.25 $1,000.00 $161,490.25 McCormack, Stephen Police Sergeant $131,117.62 $1,000.00 $132,117.62 McCormick, Justin Police Police Constable $106,923.01 $106,923.01 McCracken, Ryan Fire Services Firefighter $111,160.57 $200.00 $111,360.57 McCrum, Andrew Police Police Constable $103,452.29 $103,452.29 McCulley, Garett Police Police Constable $104,623.80 $1,000.00 $105,623.80 McCulley, Stuart Police Police Constable $106,508.48 $106,508.48 McCulloch, Trudi Police Police Constable $105,548.84 $1,000.00 $106,548.84 McDermott, Christopher Police Police Constable $102,093.85 $102,093.85 McDonald, John Fire Services Firefighter $101,537.40 $200.00 $101,737.40 McGonnell, Mark Halifax Water Stormwater Engineer $104,235.57 $4,197.67 $108,433.24 McGrath, Anthony Police Police Constable $101,996.85 $1,000.00 $102,996.85 McGrath, John Patrick Parks and Recreation Manager Aquatic & Inclusion Services $101,609.31 $101,609.31 McGrath, Justin Police Police Constable F.B.P. $103,523.94 $103,523.94 McIsaac, Carol Police Police Constable $103,526.85 $103,526.85 McIsaac, Parker Police Police Constable $109,151.28 $1,000.00 $110,151.28 McIver, Karl Police Police Constable $111,924.36 $111,924.36 McKenzie, David Fire Services Captain $112,096.03 $29,517.89 $141,613.92 McKinnon, John Police Sergeant $97,807.22 $59,450.16 $157,257.38 McLellan, Brad Police Police Constable $105,166.38 $105,166.38 McLellan, Todd Police Police Constable $102,709.30 $102,709.30 McLeod, Nicholas Fire Services Firefighter $105,025.72 $200.00 $105,225.72 McMackin, Lana Nicole Police Police Constable $102,762.85 $102,762.85 McMahon, Christopher Police Police Constable $103,519.03 $103,519.03 McNabb, Leonard Fire Services Captain $131,728.97 $200.00 $131,928.97 McNamara, Chad Police Police Constable $103,805.02 $1,000.00 $104,805.02 McNamara, Geoffrey Police Police Constable $106,981.68 $1,000.00 $107,981.68 McNeil, Anthony Police Staff Sergeant $139,987.22 $1,000.00 $140,987.22 McNeil, Jason Police Sergeant $140,078.25 $1,000.00 $141,078.25 McNeil, John Police Sergeant $127,426.67 $127,426.67 McNeil, Joshua Police Police Constable $107,209.33 $1,000.00 $108,209.33 McNeil, Kevin Police Sergeant $123,425.61 $123,425.61 McNeil, Robin Police Deputy Chief $153,470.75 $1,577.82 $155,048.57 McPhee, Jennifer Police Police Constable F.B.P. $101,262.85 $101,262.85 Meagher, Brendan Fire Services Captain $133,674.55 $200.00 $133,874.55 Meehan, Samantha Fire Services Firefighter $104,203.31 $200.00 $104,403.31 Mehner, Andrea Transportation & Public Works Superintendent Int Str & Sidewlalks East $100,738.87 $100,738.87 Meisner, Derrick Police Police Constable $122,839.90 $122,839.90 Meisner, Jason Police Police Constable $109,790.20 $109,790.20 Meisner, Tyson Fire Services Firefighter $114,497.35 $2,316.48 $116,813.83 Meldrum, David Fire Services Deputy Chief $166,962.01 $777.07 $167,739.08 Melvin, Brent Fire Services Captain $130,818.37 $200.00 $131,018.37 Meredith, Leeann Fire Services Firefighter $110,218.35 $2,316.48 $112,534.83 Meshal, Ashaf Police Police Constable $102,285.07 $1,000.00 $103,285.07 Messervey, Clarence Fire Services Captain $120,342.08 $200.00 $120,542.08 Miedema, Shannon Planning & Development Manager Environment & Energy Program $103,040.61 $1,377.84 $104,418.45 Millaire, Steve Police Police Constable $101,862.85 $1,000.00 $102,862.85 Miller, Christopher Fire Services Firefighter $103,190.86 $200.00 $103,390.86 Miller, Michael Fire Services Firefighter $104,759.04 $200.00 $104,959.04 Miller, Nancy Police Police Constable $106,669.27 $106,669.27 Misener, Rodney Fire Services Firefighter $106,072.76 $200.00 $106,272.76 Misner, Karen Police Police Constable $104,161.82 $104,161.82 Mitchell, Jason Police Police Constable $102,819.48 $102,819.48 Mofarrah, Abdullah Transportation & Public Works Team Lead Design Engineering $105,361.30 $292.42 $105,653.72 Moffatt, Sherri Parks and Recreation Area Manager $106,379.72 $106,379.72 Mombourquette, Jermaine Fire Services Training Officer $122,512.55 $200.00 $122,712.55 Mood, Jason Police Police Constable $103,520.63 $103,520.63 Moore, Edward Fire Services Captain $118,449.14 $200.00 $118,649.14 Moore, Keigan Corporate and Customer Services Mechanic EVT $105,866.79 $200.00 $106,066.79 Moore, Stephen Fire Services Captain $120,194.04 $200.00 $120,394.04 Moores, Jason Fire Services Captain $119,378.22 $200.00 $119,578.22 Moorhouse, Lyndsay Fire Services Inventory Equipment Technician $101,777.76 $200.00 $101,977.76 Moran, Heather Police Police Constable $105,463.69 $105,463.69 Morash, Ryan Police Police Constable $103,507.58 $103,507.58 Morris, Michael Corporate and Customer Services Superintendent Emergency Fleet Services $116,816.84 $116,816.84 Morris, Ryan Police Police Constable $104,383.20 $104,383.20 Morrison, Hugh Transportation & Public Works Supervisor Construction Services $104,345.74 $292.42 $104,638.16 Mosher, Bruce Fire Services Captain $128,973.74 $200.00 $129,173.74 Muir, Kyle Police Police Constable $102,135.28 $102,135.28 Mullane, Robert Parks and Recreation Superintendent Parks East $108,853.71 $207.53 $109,061.24 Munro, Mary Angela Parks and Recreation Area Manager $106,379.72 $106,379.72 Munroe, Wayne Corporate and Customer Services Mechanic EVT $108,043.33 $200.00 $108,243.33 Murphy, Breton Corporate and Customer Services Managing Dir. Corporate Communications $138,132.96 $41.75 $138,174.71 Murphy, Jeffery Fire Services Firefighter $116,491.26 $200.00 $116,691.26 Murphy, Justin Police Police Constable $107,670.55 $1,000.00 $108,670.55 Murphy, Kevin Police Sergeant $127,071.07 $1,000.00 $128,071.07 Murray, Brad Police Police Constable $112,211.96 $1,000.00 $113,211.96 Murray, Jennifer Police Police Constable $103,115.74 $1,000.00 $104,115.74 Naidoo, Nalini Parks and Recreation Manager Strategic Planning & Design $135,478.98 $135,478.98 Nakonechny, David Halifax Transit Services Fleet Supervisor $100,828.15 $150.00 $100,978.15 Nasry, Ahmed Police Police Constable $104,213.56 $104,213.56 Nause, Scott Fire Services Firefighter $104,620.79 $200.00 $104,820.79 Nazer, Michael Fire Services Firefighter $100,871.02 $200.00 $101,071.02 Nearing, Stephen Fire Services Division Chief Technology & Innovation $136,813.97 $610.07 $137,424.04 Newton, Brandon D Fire Services Firefighter $113,431.93 $200.00 $113,631.93 Nichols, Carolyn Police Operations Support Officer $139,884.65 $1,025.00 $140,909.65 Nicholson, Andrew Police Police Constable $105,704.56 $105,704.56 Nicholson, Jeffrey Police Police Constable $104,237.11 $1,000.00 $105,237.11 Nielsen, Illya Police Police Constable $131,311.62 $1,000.00 $132,311.62 Nolan, Laura Human Resources Manager Employee Relations $131,319.14 $167.00 $131,486.14 Novakovic, Bojan Police Police Constable $102,633.52 $102,633.52 Nowlan, Crystal Finance, Asset Management & ICT Manager Asset Management $123,694.03 $3,516.33 $127,210.36 O'Brien, Dale Fire Services Firefighter $103,837.21 $200.00 $104,037.21 O'Brien, Kenneth Police Police Constable $108,869.16 $108,869.16 O'Dea, Conor Planning & Development Manager Buildings & Compliance $119,680.44 $119,680.44 O'Donnell, James Fire Services Senior Firefighter / Engineer $109,028.43 $200.00 $109,228.43 O'Laughlin, Sean Fire Services Firefighter $101,662.84 $200.00 $101,862.84 O'Neill, Patrick Police Police Constable $104,664.21 $1,000.00 $105,664.21 O'Toole, Catherine Halifax Water General Manager $239,295.89 $12,066.96 $251,362.85 Oakley, Edward Fire Services Captain $129,241.75 $200.00 $129,441.75 Opalka, Stacey Police Police Constable $102,130.85 $1,000.00 $103,130.85 Orr, Robert Transportation & Public Works Program Manager Engineer & Contract Serv $111,662.82 $722.75 $112,385.57 Osmond, Curtis Police Police Constable $101,862.85 $1,000.00 $102,862.85 Oxner, Garry Halifax Water Superintendent, Water Treatment $119,390.10 $4,361.12 $123,751.22 Pace, David Fire Services Captain $117,076.34 $200.00 $117,276.34 Palmeter, Brian Police Sergeant $136,193.73 $136,193.73 Pappas, Michael Finance, Asset Management & ICT Coordinator Planning & Performance $102,452.78 $102,452.78 Paquet, Andrew Police Police Constable $106,338.70 $106,338.70 Parasram, Amit Police Police Constable $105,355.38 $1,000.00 $106,355.38 Pare, Nadya Lyse Fire Services Assistant Chief $151,051.80 $610.07 $151,661.87 Parent, Daniel Police Police Constable $111,211.06 $1,000.00 $112,211.06 Paris, Donna Lee Police Police Constable $116,399.12 $116,399.12 Paris, Jeffery Fire Services Captain $146,305.44 $200.00 $146,505.44 Parker, Matthew H Fire Services Firefighter $101,724.26 $200.00 $101,924.26 Parker, Matthew J Fire Services Captain $130,830.63 $200.00 $131,030.63 Parker, Ronald Fire Services Firefighter $105,354.42 $200.00 $105,554.42 Parsons, Darcy Fire Services Firefighter $107,377.64 $1,536.40 $108,914.04 Parsons, David Fire Services Firefighter $104,923.30 $200.00 $105,123.30 Parsons, Edward Fire Services Captain $124,833.70 $200.00 $125,033.70 Parsons, Jason Fire Services Captain $135,830.36 $200.00 $136,030.36 Parsons, Sean Fire Services Firefighter $104,828.84 $200.00 $105,028.84 Parsons, Sheldon Halifax Water Superintendent, Wastewater Collections $118,749.44 $6,145.89 $124,895.33 Patey, Danny Halifax Water Superintendent, Wastewater Collections $119,437.72 $4,305.32 $123,743.04 Patriquin, Jeffrey Police Police Constable $107,305.75 $107,305.75 Payne, Jamie Police Sergeant $135,980.87 $135,980.87 Peers, Tony Fire Services Firefighter $105,354.42 $200.00 $105,554.42 Pellerine, Donald Transportation & Public Works Superintendent Streets & Sidewalks $112,472.48 $112,472.48 Pelley, Travis Fire Services Firefighter $108,135.35 $200.00 $108,335.35 Penfound, Dianne Police Police Constable $107,160.76 $107,160.76 Penfound, William Police Police Constable $109,156.75 $109,156.75 Pepler, Nicholas Police Sergeant $138,224.70 $1,000.00 $139,224.70 Peroni, Bryan Police Police Constable $108,109.07 $108,109.07 Perrier, Craig Fire Services Senior Firefighter / Engineer $104,160.13 $2,872.80 $107,032.93 Perry, Darla Police Sergeant $124,719.40 $124,719.40 Peters, Matthew Police Police Constable $103,929.75 $103,929.75 Peverill, Kathleen Halifax Public Libraries Senior Service Manager, Central District $130,647.35 $300.00 $130,947.35 Phillips, Tanya Planning & Development Manager ByLaw Standards $103,013.27 $56.66 $103,069.93 Philopoulos, Andrew Transportation & Public Works Manager Solid Waste $132,328.41 $588.66 $132,917.07 Pictou, Murray Halifax Water Supervisor, Wastewater Collection $95,099.25 $16,509.60 $111,608.85 Pierce, Mark Police Police Constable $102,004.97 $102,004.97 Pierce, Shelly Police Police Constable $101,327.84 $101,327.84 Pike, Leigh Police Police Constable $109,792.99 $109,792.99 Pillay, Dayalan Halifax Water Manager, Information Services $119,617.57 $1,152.46 $120,770.03 Pitts, Dennis Fire Services District Chief $139,647.46 $1,253.28 $140,900.74 Plater, Joel Legal and Legislative Services Manager Risk & Insurance Services $115,028.68 $115,028.68 Pluta, Christian Police Police Constable $103,468.85 $1,000.00 $104,468.85 Poole, Matthew Police Police Constable $106,360.58 $1,000.00 $107,360.58 Poole, Terrence Police Police Constable $105,483.15 $1,000.00 $106,483.15 Porter, Hayley Police Police Constable $101,262.85 $101,262.85 Pothier, Brian Police Police Constable $104,408.62 $167.00 $104,575.62 Pothier, Jeffrey Police Police Constable $112,427.26 $112,427.26 Powell, Chistopher Fire Services Firefighter $110,675.70 $200.00 $110,875.70 Powell, Ronald Fire Services Captain $139,462.62 $200.00 $139,662.62 Power Garrett, Holly Finance, Asset Management & ICT Specialist Asset Management $101,984.19 $4,578.89 $106,563.08 Power, Phil Police Police Constable $105,937.58 $105,937.58 Praught, Andrew Police Police Constable $104,043.99 $104,043.99 Prest, Natasha Fire Services Fire Services Prevention Officer $118,809.00 $1,485.00 $120,294.00 Prior, Jody Police Police Constable $103,203.39 $103,203.39 Pryde, Mark Fire Services Senior Firefighter / Engineer $111,783.30 $200.00 $111,983.30 Pryor, E Jane Finance, Asset Management & ICT Manager Procurement $140,495.92 $140,495.92 Pulsifer, Jeffrey Police Police Constable $104,406.06 $104,406.06 Purvis, Carl Planning & Development Manager Urban & Rural Applications Prog $112,201.13 $829.84 $113,030.97 Pyle, Kurt Planning & Development Manager Social & Heritage Policy Program $109,541.21 $125.00 $109,666.21 Quesnel, Raymond Police Police Constable $101,262.84 $101,262.84 Quinn, Alexander Parks and Recreation Construction Project Manager $101,211.29 $445.05 $101,656.34 Rafuse, Lawrence Fire Services Firefighter $111,234.79 $200.00 $111,434.79 Rainault, Jared Fire Services Firefighter $106,869.10 $200.00 $107,069.10 Rainault, Tanya Police Police Constable $102,590.59 $102,590.59 Randell, Michael Police Police Constable $104,899.76 $104,899.76 Rankin, Jeannie Police Police Constable $103,748.85 $103,748.85 Rasmussen, Barbara Police Police Constable $109,805.69 $109,805.69 Rasmussen, Eric Fire Services Captain $128,826.63 $200.00 $129,026.63 Ray, Simon Fire Services Captain $137,495.02 $200.00 $137,695.02 Raymond, Mark Police Police Constable F.B.P. $108,767.44 $108,767.44 Razic, Jasmin Police Police Constable $105,367.99 $105,367.99 Reade, Kevin Fire Services District Chief $130,877.48 $130,877.48 Reage, David Halifax Transit Services Director Halifax Transit Services $201,319.23 $3,344.07 $204,663.30 Reeves, Marques Police Sergeant $133,829.96 $133,829.96 Reid, Jason Police Police Constable $102,762.85 $102,762.85 Reid, Richard Halifax Water Superintendent, Wastewater Treatment $121,807.58 $3,289.64 $125,097.22 Rhodenizer, Clinton Police Police Constable $103,464.21 $103,464.21 Rice, Raymond Halifax Water Manager, Wastewater Infrastructure Engineering $111,242.09 $1,312.34 $112,554.43 Richards, Heather Fire Services Senior Firefighter Engineer $105,579.92 $200.00 $105,779.92 Riggins, John Police Police Constable $102,762.87 $102,762.87 Ritcey, Neera Police Public Relations & Communications Mngr $122,602.54 $122,602.54 Ritcey, Nicholas Corporate and Customer Services Manager Public Affairs $100,760.59 $25.05 $100,785.64 Rix, Brian Fire Services Firefighter $103,695.15 $200.00 $103,895.15 Roberge, Larry Police Police Constable $112,810.90 $95.00 $112,905.90 Roberge, Renée Halifax Water Project Engineer $96,520.80 $4,712.33 $101,233.13 Roberts, David Police Police Constable $125,878.17 $125,878.17 Roberts, Emma Fire Services Firefighter $101,437.96 $200.00 $101,637.96 Robertson, Brian Fire Services Firefighter $118,763.62 $200.00 $118,963.62 Robertson, Gregory Police Staff Sergeant $139,885.40 $1,000.00 $140,885.40 Robertson, Paul Police Sergeant $122,761.79 $122,761.79 Robertson, Vicki Finance, Asset Management & ICT Deputy Treasurer $109,720.88 $1,083.56 $110,804.44 Robia, Amos Fire Services Captain $133,644.56 $200.00 $133,844.56 Robichaud, John Fire Services Captain $131,900.44 $200.00 $132,100.44 Robinson, Craig Police Sergeant $147,638.41 $147,638.41 Robinson, Kimberly Police Sergeant $134,496.87 $134,496.87 Roche, David Fire Services Senior Firefighter $117,547.78 $200.00 $117,747.78 Rogers, Brian Fire Services Firefighter $104,735.18 $200.00 $104,935.18 Rogers, John Parks and Recreation CEO - NAIG 2020 (Term) $179,877.42 $179,877.42 Rogers, Kelli Police Police Constable $101,921.87 $1,000.00 $102,921.87 Rogers, Stephen Fire Services Firefighter $104,713.42 $200.00 $104,913.42 Ross, Melanie Police Police Constable $110,468.26 $1,000.00 $111,468.26 Ross, Shane Fire Services Firefighter $105,558.32 $4,055.00 $109,613.32 Rowe, Shawn Halifax Water Superintendent, Wastewater Collection $116,624.53 $1,428.25 $118,052.78 Rubarth, Ben Police Police Constable $103,160.74 $103,160.74 Rudback, Nancy Police Sergeant $122,436.79 $122,436.79 Ruel, Chistian Fire Services Firefighter $99,860.71 $200.00 $100,060.71 Rutte, Cornelis Fire Services Senior Firefighter $108,328.03 $200.00 $108,528.03 Ryan, Denise Parks and Recreation Business Lead TERM (Capital) $107,686.61 $167.00 $107,853.61 Ryan, Maureen Legal and Legislative Services Solicitor $141,028.46 $702.24 $141,730.70 Ryan, Michael Parks and Recreation Manager Community Partnerships $111,108.98 $111,108.98 Ryan, Peter Fire Services Firefighter $126,160.39 $200.00 $126,360.39 Sadeghi Zadeh, Roshanak Halifax Public Libraries Manager Human Resources $101,050.05 $1,420.20 $102,470.25 Salgueiro, Santiago Fire Services Firefighter $100,050.52 $200.00 $100,250.52 Salsman, Katherine Legal and Legislative Services Solicitor $117,415.44 $117,415.44 Samaha, Andrew Police Police Constable $112,315.41 $112,315.41 Sampson, Michael Fire Services Training Officer $122,640.69 $200.00 $122,840.69 Sampson, Michael Human Resources Talent & Total Rewards Specialist $102,619.09 $490.14 $103,109.23 Sanders, Frans Legal and Legislative Services Privacy Specialist CAPITAL (Recur Term) $102,776.83 $332.65 $103,109.48 Sanford, Michael Police Police Constable $119,885.85 $119,885.85 Sangster, Bruce Fire Services Platoon Captain $156,039.05 $380.00 $156,419.05 Sangster, Lucas Fire Services Firefighter $111,782.51 $200.00 $111,982.51 Santilli, Marc Halifax Transit Services Manager Technical Services $106,048.32 $167.00 $106,215.32 Sarty, Caleb Police Police Constable F.B.P. $103,737.00 $103,737.00 Savage, Mike CAO's Office Mayor $189,344.22 $189,344.22 Sayer, Roger Police Sergeant $126,288.15 $126,288.15 Schedler, Heidi Halifax Water General Counsel $141,912.02 $6,708.42 $148,620.44 Schofield, Denise Parks and Recreation Director Parks and Recreationreation $200,047.80 $741.42 $200,789.22 Schultz, Cody Police Police Constable $110,653.90 $110,653.90 Scott, Conor Fire Services Firefighter $103,469.40 $200.00 $103,669.40 Sears, Michael Fire Services Captain $134,264.00 $1,331.49 $135,595.49 Sears, Scott Corporate and Customer Services Manager Corporate Fleet & Equipment $128,090.73 $181.23 $128,271.96 Seebold, Jeffrey Police Police Constable $118,002.30 $1,000.00 $119,002.30 Selim Omar, Rehber Fire Services Firefighter $114,480.72 $200.00 $114,680.72 Sexton, Harold Corporate and Customer Services Mechanic EVT $118,290.87 $200.00 $118,490.87 Shaffelburg, Paul Finance, Asset Management & ICT Manager GIS $104,788.80 $1,185.25 $105,974.05 Shaffner, Benjamin Fire Services Firefighter $104,723.63 $200.00 $104,923.63 Shaffner, Scot Fire Services District Chief $141,868.33 $141,868.33 Shannahan, Michael Fire Services Firefighter $104,315.31 $1,485.00 $105,800.31 Shannon, Beate Transportation & Public Works Superintendent Service Delivery & Asset $107,725.35 $107,725.35 Shannon, Jason Police Police Constable $118,596.39 $1,000.00 $119,596.39 Sheppard, Jordan Police Police Constable F.B.P. $107,667.24 $107,667.24 Sheppard, Justin Police Sergeant $136,271.95 $136,271.95 Sheppard, Tim Police Police Constable $102,510.24 $1,000.00 $103,510.24 Sherwood, Anne Transportation & Public Works Senior Design Engineer $110,602.22 $334.17 $110,936.39 Sherwood, Robin Police Police Constable F.B.P. $102,159.85 $102,159.85 Shirley, Richard Fire Services Firefighter $99,967.89 $200.00 $100,167.89 Siciliano, Amy CAO's Office Public Safety Officer $101,167.35 $145.00 $101,312.35 Simmonds, Antonio Police Superintendent $153,613.38 $1,000.00 $154,613.38 Simmons, Steve Fire Services Firefighter $107,137.59 $107,137.59 Simms, Bradley Fire Services Captain $115,043.95 $200.00 $115,243.95 Sinclair, Louis Fire Services Firefighter $103,695.16 $200.00 $103,895.16 Singh, Gursharan Police Manager Strategic Technology Integration $113,450.24 $113,450.24 Sivak, Benjamin Planning & Development Manager Community Policy Program $108,203.51 $558.49 $108,762.00 Slade, Monica Police Police Constable $105,647.42 $105,647.42 Slatter, Michael Fire Services Training Officer $124,606.63 $200.00 $124,806.63 Slauenwhite, Earle Fire Services Senior Firefighter Engineer $104,759.53 $200.00 $104,959.53 Slaunwhite, David Fire Services District Chief $140,762.27 $140,762.27 Slaunwhite, Derk Legal and Legislative Services Solicitor $140,830.38 $818.06 $141,648.44 Slaunwhite, Kevin Fire Services Captain $131,685.19 $200.00 $131,885.19 Slaunwhite, Kimberlea Fire Services Firefighter $104,623.61 $2,233.32 $106,856.93 Slaunwhite, Stephen T Fire Services Fire Services Inspector $103,721.77 $1,819.40 $105,541.17 Slaunwhite, Stephen W Fire Services Firefighter $99,972.61 $200.00 $100,172.61 Smardon, Raymond Fire Services Firefighter $104,661.65 $200.00 $104,861.65 Smith, Craig Police Police Constable $106,145.77 $1,000.00 $107,145.77 Smith, David Police Police Constable $107,030.12 $107,030.12 Smith, David Finance, Asset Management & ICT Senior Service Desk Analyst $100,712.77 $167.00 $100,879.77 Smith, James Police Police Constable $103,182.09 $103,182.09 Smith, Jason Fire Services Firefighter $103,421.21 $200.00 $103,621.21 Smith, Kevin Police Staff Sergeant $145,568.21 $1,000.00 $146,568.21 Smith, Meagan Fire Services Firefighter $115,003.67 $200.00 $115,203.67 Smith, Rosalyn Parks and Recreation Manager Administration Services $111,351.49 $111,351.49 Snair, Patricia Police Police Constable $101,862.85 $1,000.00 $102,862.85 Spares, Jeff Parks and Recreation Manager Parks Capital Projects $113,946.29 $420.00 $114,366.29 Spears, Bruce Fire Services Senior Firefighter / Engineer $103,320.02 $200.00 $103,520.02 Spence, Carleton Mark Fire Services Captain $120,306.96 $200.00 $120,506.96 Speranza, Andréa Fire Services Captain $146,226.83 $200.00 $146,426.83 Spinelli, Anthony Transportation & Public Works Prjct Dir Cogswell Redev TERM (Capital) $211,690.05 $1,651.92 $213,341.97 Spriggs, Roger Police Police Constable $106,234.09 $106,234.09 Squires, Beth Police Police Constable $103,188.85 $103,188.85 Squires, Donald Police Police Constable $103,340.99 $103,340.99 Squires, Jason Fire Services Firefighter $116,132.16 $200.00 $116,332.16 Stanley, Duane Police Police Constable $110,917.18 $1,000.00 $111,917.18 Starrett, Chistopher Police Police Constable $104,897.56 $104,897.56 Steele, David Fire Services Firefighter $100,398.80 $200.00 $100,598.80 Steele, Warren Police Police Constable F.B.P. $103,193.92 $103,193.92 Stephenson, Todd Police Police Constable $104,651.87 $104,651.87 Stevens, Cody Corporate and Customer Services Mechanic EVT $112,486.12 $200.00 $112,686.12 Stevens, Gregory Police Police Constable $114,248.43 $1,000.00 $115,248.43 Stevens, Mark Police Police Constable $110,884.22 $1,000.00 $111,884.22 Stevens, Michael Police Police Constable $104,513.64 $104,513.64 Stevens, Murray R Fire Services Firefighter $111,566.39 $200.00 $111,766.39 Stevens, William Halifax Water Superintendent, Technical Services $119,359.39 $2,797.27 $122,156.66 Stickings, Peter Finance, Asset Management & ICT Manager Corporate Real Estate $142,580.99 $94.00 $142,674.99 Stienburg, Dean Police President Human ResourcesPA $143,629.15 $143,629.15 Stienburg, Donald Police Staff Sergeant $147,467.04 $1,000.00 $148,467.04 Streatch, Todd Police Police Constable $107,419.22 $1,000.00 $108,419.22 Strickland, Michael Police Sergeant $131,658.16 $131,658.16 Stubbert, Steven Fire Services Firefighter $112,263.05 $2,204.60 $114,467.65 Stuebing, Kenneth Fire Services Chief Director Fire Services&Emergency Services $202,884.41 $6,022.67 $208,907.08 Stymiest, James Fire Services Captain $132,967.10 $200.00 $133,167.10 Sullivan, Drew Fire Services Senior Firefighter / Engineer $104,711.33 $200.00 $104,911.33 Sullivan, Michael Police Police Constable $131,854.00 $1,000.00 $132,854.00 Sullivan, Richard Fire Services Captain $122,610.56 $200.00 $122,810.56 Sullivan, Timothy Police Police Constable F.B.P. $111,333.98 $111,333.98 Surette, Edmund Transportation & Public Works Coordinator Pavement Management $108,826.92 $292.42 $109,119.34 Swanson, Christopher Fire Services Firefighter $119,514.24 $200.00 $119,714.24 Sweeney, Joanne Police Sergeant $126,880.21 $126,880.21 Sweet, Chris Fire Services Senior Firefighter / Engineer $104,711.33 $200.00 $104,911.33 Sykes, Geoffrey Police Police Constable $113,221.41 $113,221.41 Symonds, Tyler Fire Services Firefighter $103,810.09 $200.00 $104,010.09 Tagra, Sanjeev Halifax Water Capital Program Engineer $105,616.03 $10,082.14 $115,698.17 Tapper, Alana Parks and Recreation Superintendent Parks West $102,810.96 $102,810.96 Tarbox, Christopher Fire Services Captain $122,799.14 $200.00 $122,999.14 Taylor, Barry Fire Services Senior Firefighter / Engineer $107,205.63 $200.00 $107,405.63 Taylor, Colin Legal and Legislative Services Solicitor $116,781.77 $972.00 $117,753.77 Taylor, Elizabeth Parks and Recreation Manager Events & Cultural Initiatives $111,591.32 $111,591.32 Taylor, Mark Police Police Constable F.B.P. $102,359.87 $1,000.00 $103,359.87 Teal, Sarah Finance, Asset Management & ICT Chief Information Officer $139,253.18 $88,496.50 $227,749.68 Teed, Cassandra Police Police Constable $104,632.66 $104,632.66 Tench, Lawrence Police Police Constable $105,388.95 $105,388.95 Theriault, Stephen Fire Services Captain $160,051.76 $200.00 $160,251.76 Thibault, Monia Police Police Constable $108,998.30 $1,000.00 $109,998.30 Thibault, Sherry Fire Services Captain $124,960.92 $200.00 $125,160.92 Thomas, Christopher Police Sergeant $140,026.78 $140,026.78 Thomas, Clinton Fire Services Firefighter $99,680.01 $672.43 $100,352.44 Thomas, Holly Police Police Constable $107,192.76 $107,192.76 Thompson, Andre Police Sergeant $123,101.80 $1,000.00 $124,101.80 Thompson, Annette Fire Services Captain $121,008.34 $200.00 $121,208.34 Thompson, Michaelyn Corporate and Customer Services Manager Marketing $104,280.20 $25.05 $104,305.25 Thomson, Allan Fire Services Senior Firefighter Engineer $104,759.03 $200.00 $104,959.03 Thorburn, Philip Fire Services District Chief $142,285.78 $669.78 $142,955.56 Tingley, Matthew Police Police Constable $106,443.39 $106,443.39 Tohme, Isaac Police Police Constable $107,259.67 $107,259.67 Tooke, Anthony Halifax Water Works Supervisor II, Water Services $93,599.09 $11,070.64 $104,669.73 Tooke, Holly Police Police Constable $107,345.07 $1,000.00 $108,345.07 Tousignant, Yves Fire Services Captain $150,663.42 $200.00 $150,863.42 Towns, Renee Finance, Asset Management & ICT Manager Revenue $124,244.96 $2,142.05 $126,387.01 Townsend, Deone Police Police Constable $105,627.55 $1,000.00 $106,627.55 Tracey, Christopher Police Police Constable $101,422.85 $101,422.85 Traves, John Legal and Legislative Services Mun Solicitor/Dir Legal and Legislative Services & $238,073.42 $1,651.92 $239,725.34 Trenholm, Christina Police Sergeant $116,455.59 $116,455.59 Triff, Joseph Fire Services Training Officer $120,833.02 $2,718.04 $123,551.06 Trudel, Craig Police Police Constable $101,403.88 $101,403.88 Tsimiklis, Vassilios Fire Services Firefighter $99,854.56 $200.00 $100,054.56 Tucker, Patrick Police Sergeant $121,571.91 $121,571.91 Turner, Ray Police Police Constable $101,538.85 $101,538.85 Turner, Stephen Fire Services District Chief $141,058.74 $1,464.24 $142,522.98 Turple, James Fire Services Firefighter $100,465.68 $200.00 $100,665.68 Underwood, Joshua Police Police Constable $107,975.20 $1,000.00 $108,975.20 Upshaw, Craig Police Police Constable $109,258.78 $1,000.00 $110,258.78 Upshaw, Sean Police Police Constable $109,842.74 $109,842.74 Upshaw, Thane Fire Services Firefighter $117,783.98 $200.00 $117,983.98 Van Der Horst, Marlies Finance, Asset Management & ICT Financial Business Partner $100,445.30 $1,058.50 $101,503.80 Varin, Antoine Police Police Constable F.B.P. $106,178.87 $106,178.87 Varin, Larry Fire Services Fire Services Prevention Officer $130,705.84 $3,372.92 $134,078.76 Vaters, James Police Police Constable $106,178.84 $106,178.84 Vaters, Jennifer Police Police Constable $104,336.12 $104,336.12 Veinotte, Matthew Police Police Constable $106,502.14 $1,000.00 $107,502.14 Verner, Kathleen Police Police Constable $105,123.46 $105,123.46 Vienneau, Kavan Fire Services Firefighter $101,817.02 $200.00 $102,017.02 Virgin, Sean Fire Services Division Chief Safety & Compliance $132,191.19 $167.00 $132,358.19 Waddell, Colin Halifax Water Superintendent, Water Supply Plants $106,630.51 $5,033.16 $111,663.67 Wagg, Steven Police Police Constable $119,041.30 $1,000.00 $120,041.30 Waldorf, Peter Police Police Constable $120,014.59 $120,014.59 Walker, Mark Fire Services Captain $121,908.67 $200.00 $122,108.67 Walker, Thomas Fire Services Firefighter $105,868.06 $200.00 $106,068.06 Walsh, Christopher Fire Services Firefighter $99,848.67 $200.00 $100,048.67 Walsh, Ian Police Police Constable $102,191.85 $102,191.85 Walsh, Kurt Police Sergeant $120,313.01 $120,313.01 Walsh, Ray Parks and Recreation Manager Parks $125,365.64 $125,365.64 Wamboldt, Darren Fire Services Firefighter $100,731.75 $200.00 $100,931.75 Wamboldt, Shane Fire Services Firefighter $106,409.50 $200.00 $106,609.50 Ward, Martin Legal and Legislative Services General Counsel $169,935.08 $140.36 $170,075.44 Warnell, Barry Police Police Constable $108,137.09 $108,137.09 Wasson, James Police Police Constable $130,638.36 $1,000.00 $131,638.36 Watkins, Ronald Police Police Constable $61,451.27 $48,524.15 $109,975.42 Watters, Tyler Fire Services Firefighter $104,132.69 $200.00 $104,332.69 Way, Raylene Police Police Constable $103,578.83 $103,578.83 Weatherbee, Robert Police Police Constable $115,221.89 $115,221.89 Webber, Nicholas Police Police Constable $105,878.93 $105,878.93 Webber, Peter Police Police Constable $108,977.67 $95.00 $109,072.67 Weeks, Christopher Halifax Water Supervisor, Wastewater Collection $90,035.20 $10,719.64 $100,754.84 Welch, Dwight Finance, Asset Management & ICT Database Administrator $103,413.98 $103,413.98 West, Adam Fire Services Firefighter $115,438.11 $200.00 $115,638.11 West, Gordon Fire Services District Chief $139,472.68 $139,472.68 Whalen, Terrance (Jake) CAO's Office Senior Advisor Economic Policy & Dev $108,439.69 $408.07 $108,847.76 White, Daniel Fire Services Training Officer $131,328.16 $200.00 $131,528.16 White, James D Fire Services Captain $139,457.51 $200.00 $139,657.51 White, James R Fire Services Firefighter $113,029.35 $2,127.50 $115,156.85 White, Peter Halifax Water Supervisor, Fleet and Buildings $96,520.98 $3,536.84 $100,057.82 Whynott, Adam Police Police Constable $114,544.10 $1,000.00 $115,544.10 Wilcox, Kyle Halifax Transit Services Manager Resource Support & Development $118,635.11 $167.00 $118,802.11 Wile, Michael Finance, Asset Management & ICT Manager Business Parks $111,108.97 $111,108.97 Willett, Kathryn Police Sergeant $124,211.54 $1,000.00 $125,211.54 Willett, Michael Police Staff Sergeant F.B.S. $132,458.46 $132,458.46 Williams, Barry Fire Services Firefighter $104,203.33 $200.00 $104,403.33 Williams, Cedric Halifax Water Supervisor, Wastewater and Stormwater Collections $95,430.54 $10,524.72 $105,955.26 Williams, Christian Fire Services Firefighter $114,186.55 $200.00 $114,386.55 Williams, Marshall Police Police Constable $107,061.74 $107,061.74 Williams, Peter Fire Services Senior Firefighter Engineer $113,220.30 $200.00 $113,420.30 Williams, Valerie Halifax Water Manager, Asset Management $119,437.22 $1,534.90 $120,972.12 Wilson, Britt Human Resources Manager Total Rewards $141,181.49 $167.00 $141,348.49 Wilson, Jason Police Police Constable $107,912.46 $107,912.46 Wilson, Martha Finance, Asset Management & ICT Manager ICT Portfolio & Project Mgmt $117,279.29 $245.52 $117,524.81 Winters, Pamela Police Police Constable $104,579.10 $104,579.10 Wintrup, William Fire Services Firefighter $105,206.71 $200.00 $105,406.71 Withers, Grant Fire Services Captain $139,529.87 $200.00 $139,729.87 Withow, Jason Police Sergeant $150,542.16 $1,000.00 $151,542.16 Withrow, Zachary Police Police Constable $109,491.49 $109,491.49 Wood, Crispin Transportation & Public Works Superintendent Urban Forestry $107,422.06 $107,422.06 Wood, Randy Police Police Constable $134,390.58 $1,000.00 $135,390.58 Woodworth, Brent Police Police Constable $108,906.27 $108,906.27 Yakamovich, William Finance, Asset Management & ICT Manager Enterprise Services & Infra $104,296.07 $104,296.07 Yarich, Jacob Fire Services Firefighter $111,130.29 $200.00 $111,330.29 Young, Allan Fire Services Captain $126,949.33 $200.00 $127,149.33 Young, Gerry D Fire Services Firefighter $113,244.00 $200.00 $113,444.00 Young, J Darren Corporate and Customer Services Senior Project Manager $108,893.70 $3,224.65 $112,118.35 Young, Patrick D Fire Services Captain $125,310.76 $200.00 $125,510.76 Young, Wade Fire Services Firefighter $103,695.15 $200.00 $103,895.15 Younker, Mark Fire Services Firefighter $103,909.93 $200.00 $104,109.93 Zatezalo, Tatjana Human Resources Manager Org Development, Health & Safety $141,252.02 $1,182.09 $142,434.11 Zinck, Michael Police Police Constable $102,671.88 $102,671.88 Zitto, Craig Fire Services Firefighter $113,185.44 $200.00 $113,385.44

