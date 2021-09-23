Halifax RCMP sent ‘problematic’ email to councillors after Mounties stopped Black officer at gunpoint

A Halifax councillor has raised concerns about the RCMP sharing details of its internal investigation into a high-profile incident this summer with some of his fellow councillors and not the Board of Police Commissioners.

At its virtual meeting on Monday, the board received correspondence from Coun. Waye Mason, a former commissioner, who drew attention to an email sent to some of his colleagues by Insp. Jeremie Landry, at that time in his capacity as acting chief officer of Halifax-district RCMP.

Commissioner Harry Critchley noted the board’s acceptance of Mason’s correspondence, and described the attached letter publicly.

“It was in regard to an event that was widely publicized in the media, which was the police stop that was conducted on Superintendent [Dean] Simmonds of HRP and his wife Angela Simmonds,” Critchley said.

As Matthew Byard reported for the Halifax Examiner, the Simmonds were pulled over at gunpoint in July:

Halifax Regional Police Superintendent Dean Simmonds, who is Black, and his wife Angela Simmonds, who is also Black, said they were racially profiled nearly two weeks earlier when RCMP stopped them and ordered them out of their vehicle at gunpoint with a C8 carbine rifle. The RCMP said they were investigating a shooting that had been reported in North Preston, where the couple lives. In a statement, the RCMP acknowledged that “The high-risk traffic stop involved a vehicle that matched the suspect vehicle description, with an out-of-province license plate, that was coming from the direction of the nearby community.” In a joint statement released by the couple last Friday, Angela Simmonds said “The interaction with RCMP police officers provides yet another example of the way Black people continue to be subjected to inhumane treatment and are regarded as dangerous, dishonest, guilty, criminals.” An investigation is now underway.

Angela Simmonds was at the time seeking the Liberal nomination for Preston in the provincial election. She later won the nomination, then the election, and is now the MLA for the area. Dean Simmonds is one of Halifax’s highest-ranking police officers, having been on the force 20 years.

Days after the incident became public, Landry, then-acting Halifax-district RCMP chief, wrote to Halifax regional councillors whose districts fall within the RCMP’s jurisdiction — mostly rural and some suburban areas of HRM. That email was included in the correspondence to the board as an attachment to Mason’s letter.

Correspondence to the board is public, so the Examiner requested a copy of Mason’s letter on Monday, but didn’t receive it until Thursday. In the copy provided to the Examiner, Landry’s email to councillors is completely redacted.

The redactions cite sections 475(1)(a) and 475(1)(c) of the Municipal Government Act: “The responsible officer may refuse to disclose information to an applicant if the disclosure could reasonably be expected to” “harm law enforcement;” and “harm the effectiveness of investigative techniques or procedures currently used, or likely to be used, in law enforcement.”

Mason raised three main concerns in his letter, dated July 20 and addressed to Coun. Lindell Smith as chair of the Board of Police Commissioners:

I am writing to you today regarding an email sent regarding an active police complaint that was sent to some Halifax Regional Councillors regarding by the Acting Chief Officer of the Halifax Division on Sunday July 18 (attached). In summary my concerns are: the complaint process will run per the Police Act and this update may have been inappropriate while that independent process plays out; Under the Police Act (NS) RCMP is responsible to the BOPC, not Council, as far as this goes given complaints are not a direct BOPC responsibility; sending this update to “RCMP” district councillors not all councillors is potentially divisive. RCMP is one of two police forces serving the region, overseen by BOPC, and all of Council votes on the RCMP contract and budget.