Halifax planning advisory committee in favour of 16-storey Gottingen Street development

  Regional council’s peninsula planning advisory committee is recommending in favour of a 16-storey development on Gottingen Street despite concerns around seven so-called affordable units. Developer Joseph Arab wants to construct the building on the same lot as Victoria Hall, a municipally-registered heritage building dating back to 1884. The building at 2438 Gottingen St. housed…

