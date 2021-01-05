Halifax planners won’t let John Risley connect his two south-end mansions. He’s appealing the decision

Municipal planners have told John Risley he can’t connect his two south-end Halifax mansions across property lines, and at a hearing later this month, the billionaire will appeal the decision. The two properties are on Emscote Drive, near Point Pleasant Park. They’re side by side, civic 5956 and 5964, with long lawns down to the…
About Zane Woodford
Zane Woodford covers municipal politics for the Halifax Examiner. Email: [email protected]; Twitter