Halifax is finally planning COVID-19 transportation changes

Halifax is belatedly moving to make changes to its transportation network to help pedestrians and cyclists better adhere to social distancing guidelines, but the plan is short on details.

The city notified councillors and announced publicly on Tuesday that it’s “preparing to implement adjustments to the transportation network, as part of the collective effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19.”

“We have heard from the public and various stakeholders that there are immediate actions that are needed to allow people to physically distance while walking or cycling and access essential services and local businesses,” transportation director Brad Anguish and planning director Kelly Denty wrote in an email to councillors, dated May 11 but sent Tuesday morning.

“As we start to reopen the economy, commuter patterns and mode share are unknown and are expected to change throughout the recovery phase. In order to adapt and prepare for changing Public Health directives, the Municipality is developing a rapid response plan to quickly implement tactical elements to accommodate users of the right of way for different scenarios.”

As the Halifax Examiner reported last week, despite calls from citizens and councillors for more than a month, the city has been slow to implement the kinds of changes — temporary bike lanes and widened sidewalks — that jurisdictions across the world have embraced.

Anguish and Denty told councillors there’s a team from multiple departments working on the plan, focusing on five key areas: “Necessary adjustments to the transportation systems that will allow for the safe movement of people and goods;” “Safety of front-line workers while supporting both operational and remote workforces;” “Delivery and pick-up needs for restaurants and other establishments;” “Adjustments to crowded areas, such as narrow sidewalks, to support safe social distancing;” and creating “clear messaging related to transportation recovery efforts.”

The “Transportation Recovery Team” is being led by Tanya Davis, manager of strategic transportation planning.

Neither the email to councillors nor the news release has any details on which areas will be targeted or when, or what the changes will look like.

“More information will be available in the coming weeks,” the news release said, with updates shared on Twitter and at Halifax.ca.

