Halifax HR department overstated progress in implementing recommendations from report on anti-Black racism

The city drastically overstated its progress in implementing the recommendations from a 2016 report that found rampant anti-Black racism in the municipal workforce, leaving one councillor wondering whether the city has done anything since to address discrimination. Last year, the department reported that 87.9% (79) of the 90 recommendations from the Employment Systems Review, or…
