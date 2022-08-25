Council’s heritage committee is recommending the municipality start the process to register dozens of buildings on Halifax university campuses, but staff say Dalhousie doesn’t want its buildings on the list. The Heritage Advisory Committee discussed the list of 42 potential heritage properties during a virtual meeting on Wednesday. Of those 42, 35 are on Dalhousie…
You are here: Home / City Hall / Halifax heritage committee wants to protect university properties, but Dalhousie doesn’t want registration
About Zane Woodford
Zane Woodford covers municipal politics for the Halifax Examiner. Email: [email protected]; Twitter