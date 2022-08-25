Halifax Examiner

Halifax heritage committee wants to protect university properties, but Dalhousie doesn’t want registration

Council’s heritage committee is recommending the municipality start the process to register dozens of buildings on Halifax university campuses, but staff say Dalhousie doesn’t want its buildings on the list. The Heritage Advisory Committee discussed the list of 42 potential heritage properties during a virtual meeting on Wednesday. Of those 42, 35 are on Dalhousie…

