Halifax Examiner

An independent, adversarial news site in Halifax, NS

You are here: Home / City Hall / Halifax heritage committee recommends in favour of eight-storey addition to Stairs House

Halifax heritage committee recommends in favour of eight-storey addition to Stairs House

By

Halifax’s heritage committee is recommending in favour of a big addition to an old building in the south end. The proposal from Summer Wind Holdings, owned by Paul Murphy, Jim Spatz, and Gordon Laing, the same owners as Southwest Properties, has been a long time coming. The Halifax Examiner first reported on the proposal more…

This content is for subscribers only.
Log In Subscribe

Commenting policy

All comments on the Halifax Examiner are subject to our commenting policy. You can view our commenting policy here.