Halifax heritage committee recommends in favour of eight-storey addition to Stairs House

Halifax’s heritage committee is recommending in favour of a big addition to an old building in the south end. The proposal from Summer Wind Holdings, owned by Paul Murphy, Jim Spatz, and Gordon Laing, the same owners as Southwest Properties, has been a long time coming. The Halifax Examiner first reported on the proposal more…
About Zane Woodford
Zane Woodford covers municipal politics for the Halifax Examiner. Email: [email protected]; Twitter