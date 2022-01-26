Halifax heritage committee recommends in favour of 10-storey addition to Waverley Inn

Council’s heritage committee is happy with a 10-storey addition proposed for a downtown Halifax hotel. Zzap Consulting submitted the proposal for 1266 Barrington St., the Waverley Inn, on behalf of the property owner, Nassim Ghosn’s Sterling Hotel Ltd. The original building was completed in 1866, “an excellent example of the Italianate style of architecture,” per…
About Zane Woodford
Zane Woodford covers municipal politics for the Halifax Examiner. Email: [email protected]; Twitter