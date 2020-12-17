Halifax Examiner

Halifax developer appealing community council decisions to deny added apartments

By

A Halifax developer is asking the provincial utility and review board to overturn two community councils’ decisions to deny its application for more residential units in Bedford. Cresco Holdings Ltd. — the developer behind subdivisions like the Parks of West Bedford and the Ravines of Bedford South — applied to the municipality to add more…

