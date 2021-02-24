Halifax councillors vote for $175-million capital budget, may add another million for traffic calming

Councillors tentatively approved $175.2 million in capital spending for 2021-2022 on Wednesday, and voted to consider an extra $1 million for traffic calming at the end of their budget process. Halifax regional council’s budget committee held its weekly virtual meeting on Wednesday to discuss the proposed budget for roads, buildings, projects, vehicles and equipment in…
