Halifax councillors to consider smaller $3 million contribution to new Art Gallery of Nova Scotia

Halifax councillors are now considering a smaller contribution to the Art Gallery of Nova Scotia. Construction is set to being on the new gallery, located at the bottom of Salter Street on Lower Water Street, this year. After choosing a winning design concept in November 2020, the gallery’s director and CEO, Nancy Noble, went to…
About Zane Woodford
Zane Woodford covers municipal politics for the Halifax Examiner. Email: [email protected]; Twitter