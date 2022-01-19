Halifax Examiner

An independent, adversarial news site in Halifax, NS

You are here: Home / City Hall / Halifax councillors to consider smaller $3 million contribution to new Art Gallery of Nova Scotia

Halifax councillors to consider smaller $3 million contribution to new Art Gallery of Nova Scotia

By

Halifax councillors are now considering a smaller contribution to the Art Gallery of Nova Scotia. Construction is set to being on the new gallery, located at the bottom of Salter Street on Lower Water Street, this year. After choosing a winning design concept in November 2020, the gallery’s director and CEO, Nancy Noble, went to…

This content is for subscribers only.
Log In Subscribe

Commenting policy

All comments on the Halifax Examiner are subject to our commenting policy. You can view our commenting policy here.