Halifax councillors to consider increased staffing to speed up development permitting

Episode 67 of The Tideline, with Tara Thorne, is published.

Alex MacAskill, once known as Fishbone Prints, and now known as the man behind Midnight Oil Print and Design House, stops by the show to talk about how he ended up in the poster game early in life, his stint in Nashville at the historic Hatch Show Print, how many beer cans he’s designed for 2 Crows, how he feels looking at posters on Halifax lampposts, and how his love for cats and birds turned into art. Plus the lead single from a brand-new band, We Should’ve Been Plumbers.

