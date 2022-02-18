Halifax Examiner

An independent, adversarial news site in Halifax, NS

You are here: Home / City Hall / Halifax councillors to consider increased staffing to speed up development permitting

Halifax councillors to consider increased staffing to speed up development permitting

By

Halifax’s head of planning and development is hopeful new staff would speed up development permitting processing. Regional councillors voted during a virtual meeting on Friday to add $924,700 to their budget adjustment list for consideration at the end of their budget building process. That money would be an ongoing annual expense used to hire new…

This content is for subscribers only.
Log In Subscribe

Commenting policy

All comments on the Halifax Examiner are subject to our commenting policy. You can view our commenting policy here.