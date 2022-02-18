Halifax councillors to consider increased staffing to speed up development permitting

Halifax’s head of planning and development is hopeful new staff would speed up development permitting processing. Regional councillors voted during a virtual meeting on Friday to add $924,700 to their budget adjustment list for consideration at the end of their budget building process. That money would be an ongoing annual expense used to hire new…
