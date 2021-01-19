Halifax Examiner

Halifax councillors to consider $7 million for new Art Gallery of Nova Scotia

Councillors will consider spending $7 million on the new Art Gallery of Nova Scotia as part of their 2021-2022 budget deliberations. Halifax regional council’s Audit and Finance Standing Committee asked for a staff report on Tuesday on the request from the Art Gallery of Nova Scotia (AGNS) — equal to a little more than 5%…

