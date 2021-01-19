Halifax Examiner

An independent, adversarial news site in Halifax, NS

Halifax councillors reject John Risley’s mansion-connecting request

Billionaire John Risley called into the meeting to make the case himself, but he couldn’t convince enough councillors to let him connect his two south end mansions. Following an appeal hearing at the Halifax and West Community Council’s meeting on Tuesday, councillors voted to uphold the planning department’s decision to deny Risley’s request for a variance…

