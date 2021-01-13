Halifax councillors budgeting for 1.9% increase to the average property tax bill

Regional councillors are budgeting for a staff-recommended increase of 1.9% to average residential and commercial property tax bills in the fiscal year ahead. Council’s budget committee met Wednesday to consider the 2021-2022 fiscal framework recommended by municipal finance staff. That framework sets the parameters for councillors’ budget discussions, which will continue over the next few…
Zane Woodford covers municipal politics for the Halifax Examiner. Email: [email protected]; Twitter