Halifax Examiner

An independent, adversarial news site in Halifax, NS

You are here: Home / City Hall / Halifax councillors budgeting for 1.9% increase to the average property tax bill

Halifax councillors budgeting for 1.9% increase to the average property tax bill

By

Regional councillors are budgeting for a staff-recommended increase of 1.9% to average residential and commercial property tax bills in the fiscal year ahead. Council’s budget committee met Wednesday to consider the 2021-2022 fiscal framework recommended by municipal finance staff. That framework sets the parameters for councillors’ budget discussions, which will continue over the next few…

This content is for subscribers only.
Log In Subscribe

Commenting policy

All comments on the Halifax Examiner are subject to our commenting policy. You can view our commenting policy here.