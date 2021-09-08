Halifax councillors approve two big Robie Street developments, 30 and 23 storeys

Halifax councillors green-lit two developments for Robie Street Tuesday night, approving up to 679 residential units. The Halifax and West Community Council, comprising councillors from districts 7 through 12, held two virtual public hearings. First was for the corner of Robie and College streets. Zzap Consulting applied on behalf of Peter and Argyris Rouvalis’ 3088962…
