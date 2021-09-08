Halifax Examiner

An independent, adversarial news site in Halifax, NS

You are here: Home / City Hall / Halifax councillors approve two big Robie Street developments, 30 and 23 storeys

Halifax councillors approve two big Robie Street developments, 30 and 23 storeys

By

Halifax councillors green-lit two developments for Robie Street Tuesday night, approving up to 679 residential units. The Halifax and West Community Council, comprising councillors from districts 7 through 12, held two virtual public hearings. First was for the corner of Robie and College streets. Zzap Consulting applied on behalf of Peter and Argyris Rouvalis’ 3088962…

This content is for subscribers only.
Log In Subscribe

Commenting policy

All comments on the Halifax Examiner are subject to our commenting policy. You can view our commenting policy here.