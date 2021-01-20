Halifax councillors approve plan to boost debt to cover climate change, transit, active transportation projects

Halifax regional council’s budget committee voted Wednesday in favour of a plan from municipal finance staff to pay for the kinds of transformative projects council has approved over the last few years. The staff report, by Bruce Fisher, manager of fiscal planning and policy and Crystal Nowlan, manager of asset management, said the city’s capital…
