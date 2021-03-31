Halifax councillors approve increased parks and rec budget, will consider bailing out major facilities

Councillors are in favour of a 4.8% increase to the Parks and Recreation budget, and they’re considering adding another $3 million. Halifax regional council’s budget committee met Wednesday to debate the 2020-2021 operating budget for Parks and Recreation. Director Denise Schofield presented the budget to councillors, including an increase of about $1.5 million over last…
