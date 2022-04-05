Halifax Examiner

An independent, adversarial news site in Halifax, NS

You are here: Home / City Hall / Halifax council votes to cut off Reg Rankin’s salary as executive director of landfill monitoring committee

Halifax council votes to cut off Reg Rankin’s salary as executive director of landfill monitoring committee

By

Reg Rankin’s getting cut off. Halifax regional council voted on Tuesday to stop funding the former councillor’s salary as executive director of the community monitoring committee for the city dump. The change is part of an effort on council’s part to clean up governance issues with the Otter Lake Community Monitoring Committee (CMC). The committee…

This content is for subscribers only.
Log In Subscribe

Commenting policy

All comments on the Halifax Examiner are subject to our commenting policy. You can view our commenting policy here.