Halifax council round-up: Reprieve for Rankin, development study next to Blue Mountain-Birch Cove Lakes, and more

Former Halifax councillor Reg Rankin will keep his publicly-funded salary for at least six more months. Regional council voted on Tuesday to defer a decision to cut Rankin’s salary as the part-time executive director of the Otter Lake Community Monitoring Committee (CMC), the independent body that oversees operations at the city dump. Last month, council…
About Zane Woodford
Zane Woodford covers municipal politics for the Halifax Examiner. Email: [email protected]; Twitter