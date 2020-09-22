Halifax council passes regulations for ride-hailing companies like Uber and Lyft

Ride-hailing companies like Uber and Lyft have received their final green light to start operating in Halifax. Regional council voted 13-4 in favour of taxi bylaw amendments to regulate ride-hailing companies, which the municipality calls transportation network companies, or TNCs, during its virtual meeting on Tuesday. Councillors Lindell Smith, Shawn Cleary, Stephen Adams and Richard…
