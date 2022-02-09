The city is having a hard time deciding how much it should chip in for the new Art Gallery of Nova Scotia, and it’s not done yet. AGNS asked Halifax in 2020 for $7 million toward the construction cost of the new building planned for the waterfront, estimated to total $130 million. The provincial government…
You are here: Home / City Hall / Halifax council debates more cash for new art gallery, more consultation for the common
About Zane Woodford
Zane Woodford covers municipal politics for the Halifax Examiner. Email: [email protected]; Twitter