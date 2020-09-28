Halifax Examiner

Halifax council committee aims to make big box stores pay bigger tax bills

A committee of council voted in favour of a proposed differential tax rate system at its meeting on Monday, recommending that regional council make big box stores pay bigger tax bills. There are currently two commercial tax rates based on location: urban/suburban and rural. The urban and suburban rate is currently $3 per $100 of…

