Halifax council committee accepts sketchy review of campaign finance compliance

Report didn't mention candidates who received corporate donations and underplayed the number of late filings of contribution statements.

Council’s Executive Standing Committee has accepted a report painting a rosy picture of compliance with the city’s campaign finance bylaws. The committee met virtually Monday morning, with a review of its campaign finance bylaw on the agenda. That bylaw was adopted in October 2018, and had its first real test with last fall’s municipal election,…

