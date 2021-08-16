Halifax council committee accepts sketchy review of campaign finance compliance

Council’s Executive Standing Committee has accepted a report painting a rosy picture of compliance with the city’s campaign finance bylaws. The committee met virtually Monday morning, with a review of its campaign finance bylaw on the agenda. That bylaw was adopted in October 2018, and had its first real test with last fall’s municipal election,…
