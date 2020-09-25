Halifax council candidate questionnaires: District 6 — Harbourview-Burnside-Dartmouth East

Tony Mancini first won his seat in a byelection in 2016 after the former councillor became the area’s member of parliament.

Mancini had to defend that seat just a few months later in a general election, and beat the only other candidate, Carlos Beals, now his colleague on the board of police commissioners.

This time around, there are three candidates in the district, which includes North Dartmouth, Burnside, and Montebello.

The Halifax Examiner posed the same five questions to every candidate in this fall’s election:

What should Halifax be doing to create more affordable and accessible housing?

Would you support a reduction of the Halifax Regional Police budget for fiscal 2021-2022? Why or why not?

Should Halifax require contractors to pay workers a living wage? Why or why not?

In response to the climate crisis, Halifax regional council passed an action plan, HalifACT 2050, in June. How will you support accomplishing the plan’s goals?

How often do you use Halifax Transit?

We’re printing the candidates’ responses unedited, in full.

Douglas Day did not reply.

Tony Mancini

(tonymancini.ca)

What should Halifax be doing to create more affordable and accessible housing?

Access to safe, affordable housing is related to issues of access to mental health support, addiction services, food security and services within the community that provide quality of life such as adequate recreational facilities to support healthy active living. Many of these challenges are complex and require collaboration from all levels of government as well as community organizations.

Affordable housing is the mandate of the Province, however HRM does have a role. We need to continue advocating to the Province for rent control and Inclusionary Zoning which will give HRM the authority to enforce developments to include affordable housing. Most recently we approved Secondary Suites and Backyard Suites and our Density Bonusing program allows us to collect funds from developments that wish to go higher than permitted. Those funds can then be directed to non-profit groups to create affordable housing.

Would you support a reduction of the Halifax Regional Police budget for fiscal 2021-2022? Why or why not?

If the 2021/22 fiscal year includes an established and approved plan for reallocating funds for non-policing services currently provided by police, I would support this reallocation of funds. I recognize that police currently are responsible for many non-police activities including but not limited to mental health supports, wellness checks etc. I also recognize that there is a link between crime and access to supports for mental health, education, health care, addiction services etc. Many of these supports fall under the responsibility of the provincial government. There is, however, a role for municipal government in supporting community programs that provide safe places for youth, adequate recreational facilities and food security programs etc. all of which help in reducing criminal activity. I would be in support of a plan that addresses the reallocation of police funds to other municipal initiatives that target root causes of criminal activity.

Given our current situation and lack of established and approved plan for reallocating police funds, I would not support simply cutting the budget with no plan for replacing current services provided. Implementation of any recommendations will have to be done in consultation with the police union and the province.

Should Halifax require contractors to pay workers a living wage? Why or why not?

I want HRM to be rated one of the top places to work whether you are a full-time employee or staff member contracted out for municipal service provision. Our full-time staff receive a competitive wage, excellent benefits and a strong retirement package. A municipal living wage bylaw would ensure that contracted staff will also be paid enough to meet basic family living expenses such as housing, child care, food and transportation and I would support this initiative.

In response to the climate crisis, Halifax regional council passed an action plan, HalifACT 2050, in June. How will you support accomplishing the plan’s goals?

I fully support this plan. There are 46 action items, and we need to be realistic and consider what resources are needed to implement the plan and balance that with our overall budget. When we make decisions on our overall budget, I will continue to advocate for this plan to be given a top priority.

How often do you use Halifax Transit?

Prior to COVID-19 I was using the ferry to travel to City Hall 3 or 4 times per week.

Ibrahim Manna

(facebook.com/Ibrahim-Manna-for-District-6-Harbourview-Burnside-Dartmouth-East-105770954594096/)

What should Halifax be doing to create more affordable and accessible housing?

To create more affordable housing i would make sure any development must have atleast 20%percent of the development affordable housing

Would you support a reduction of the Halifax Regional Police budget for fiscal 2021-2022? Why or why not?

Reduce police budget no

But I will have restructure the police operation and have diversity and also i would like body cameras on all police officers for public records and safety for both citizens and officers and would like community police that actually walks around and meet the people that live in the community build a relationship not descrmantions

Should Halifax require contractors to pay workers a living wage? Why or why not?

Contractors do pay above minimum wage now but we can always look and speak to Contractors so see whats feasible

In response to the climate crisis, Halifax regional council passed an action plan, HalifACT 2050, in June. How will you support accomplishing the plan’s goals?

I would like are city to go solar from power

Heating and motors

Will also like to take advantage of wind turbin

How often do you use Halifax Transit?

I use when I go to Halifax on ferry some times