Halifax council candidate questionnaires: District 2 — Preston–Chezzetcook-Eastern Shore

The municipality’s geographically largest district stretches along the Eastern Shore of Nova Scotia from Lawrencetown to Ecum Secum.

Inland, it includes North and East Preston, Lake Echo, Porters Lake and Musquodoboit Harbour.

There are four candidates trying to canvas that massive area in this fall’s election: David Boyd, David Hendsbee, Nicole Johnson and Tim Milligan.

Save for a stint as the area MLA, Hendsbee has held the seat since 1993 — before amalgamation.

The Halifax Examiner posed the same five questions to every candidate in this fall’s election:

What should Halifax be doing to create more affordable and accessible housing?

Would you support a reduction of the Halifax Regional Police budget for fiscal 2021-2022? Why or why not?

Should Halifax require contractors to pay workers a living wage? Why or why not?

In response to the climate crisis, Halifax regional council passed an action plan, HalifACT 2050, in June. How will you support accomplishing the plan’s goals?

How often do you use Halifax Transit?

We’re printing the candidates’ responses unedited, in full.

Election day is Saturday, Oct. 17, but you can vote online or by telephone between Oct. 6 and 14 or in advanced polls on Oct. 10 and 13. You can check to see if you’re on the voters’ list here. Not sure which district you’re in? Type your address into the map below to find out.

Click the candidate’s name to jump to their answers, or keep scrolling to see them all:

David Boyd

David Hendsbee

Nicole Johnson

Tim Milligan did not reply.

David Boyd

What should Halifax be doing to create more affordable and accessible housing?

Zone more lower-income property, increase the density of existing public housing, retrofit existing housing to ne handy cap accessible. Turn vacant and surplus property into public housing

Would you support a reduction of the Halifax Regional Police budget for fiscal 2020-2021? Why or why not?

I feel we should not reduce police funding, but increase funding for more foot patrols, and police boxes, local Kiosk in malls/ shopping centers & citizens on patrol programs.

Should Halifax require contractors to pay workers a living wage? Why or why not?

Yes, 100% hard work contractors need to have an equal standard of living like the rest of society.

In response to the climate crisis, Halifax regional council passed an action plan, HalifACT 2050, in June. How will you support accomplishing the plan’s goals?

I will support Action Plan by using green solutions and more frequent use of public transit.

How often do you use Halifax Transit?

Daily

David Hendsbee

What should Halifax be doing to create more affordable and accessible housing?

Since Housing is currently the responsibility of the Province, we can only advocate for improvements to social housing. HRM currently gives tax relief to co-operative housing units. As well as grants to them for special projects. And we are about to offer building permit fee waivers. Furthermore density bonuses to encourage developers to include affordable housing units within the scope of their development projects. And recently with the approval of Secondary/Backyard suites in all residential zones should help to alleviate some of the housing crunch. And I would like to see HRM use some of its vacant parkland lots be deemed as surplus properties and offer them to Habitat for Humanity for their housing programs.

Would you support a reduction of the Halifax Regional Police budget for fiscal 2020-2021? Why or why not?

No. But I would like to see if we can find and fund alternative service delivery for functions that can be done by civilians. ( parking enforcement, crowd control, guiding parade traffic ).

I would like to see our police force have access to a dedicated 24-hour mental health response team to assist them with domestic dispute and peace disturbance calls.

Should Halifax require contractors to pay workers a living wage? Why or why not?

Yes. We need to set a standard for a reasonable living wage. When HRM hires casual staff, the minimum wage limit is not acceptable. And when the municipality contracts out any work or offers tender call for services, there ought to be an expectation of fair compensation to those hired by contractors.

In response to the climate crisis, Halifax regional council passed an action plan, HalifACT 2050, in June. How will you support accomplishing the plan’s goals?

I would like to see HRM expedite the acquisition of electric and hydrogen powered busses and work vehicle fleet. As well as put in Electric Vehicle charging stations at all municipal facilities.

Furthermore enhance the Solar City program to make it more attractive and affordable for conversion. And have more municipal facilities outfitted for solar and wind power generation. And where possible, micro hydro electric power projects with Halifax Water in-line infrastructure.

And to encourage more water conservation methods with rain barrels and tax relief or rebates for landscaping enhancement such as incorporating rain gardens or reducing hard surfaces.

How often do you use Halifax Transit?

Occasionally. Use the bus sometimes but do use the ferry more frequently.

Nicole Johnson

What should Halifax be doing to create more affordable and accessible housing?

Halifax should continue to find ways Identify the needs, create a timely and sold plan that’s applicable to all the Stakeholders.

Would you support a reduction of the Halifax Regional Police budget for fiscal 2021-2022? Why or why not?

I would review the Programs as a whole to identify which Programs are working and which Programs may not be working. This is about keeping our residents and communities respectful and safe.

Should Halifax require contractors to pay workers a living wage? Why or why not?

I would require additional information but I am open to reviewing and discussing the above matter further.

In response to the climate crisis, Halifax regional council passed an action plan, HalifACT 2050, in June. How will you support accomplishing the plan’s goals?

Climate Change is a very real valid concern and supported by Science. So where we can, we have an obligation to do what we can to reduce the impact of climate change.

How often do you use Halifax Transit?

Occasionally, I ride the Halifax Transit.

