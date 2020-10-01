Halifax council candidate questionnaires: District 14 — Middle/Upper Sackville-Beaver Bank-Lucasville

Lisa Blackburn was almost acclaimed for a second term.

But on the final day for nominations, the deputy mayor got a challenger with Greg Frampton adding his name to the ballot.

The Halifax Examiner posed the same five questions to every candidate in this fall’s election:

What should Halifax be doing to create more affordable and accessible housing?

Would you support a reduction of the Halifax Regional Police budget for fiscal 2021-2022? Why or why not?

Should Halifax require contractors to pay workers a living wage? Why or why not?

In response to the climate crisis, Halifax regional council passed an action plan, HalifACT 2050, in June. How will you support accomplishing the plan’s goals?

How often do you use Halifax Transit?

We’re printing the candidates’ responses unedited, in full.

Election day is Saturday, Oct. 17, but you can vote online or by telephone between Oct. 6 and 14 or in advanced polls on Oct. 10 and 13. You can check to see if you’re on the voters’ list here. Not sure which district you’re in? Type your address into the map below to find out.

Click the candidate’s name to jump to their answers, or keep scrolling to see them all:

Lisa Blackburn

Greg Frampton

Lisa Blackburn

(facebook.com/lisablackburndistrict14)

What should Halifax be doing to create more affordable and accessible housing?

I think we took a huge step forward earlier this month when we passed the the secondary suite bylaw. We now have to make sure we pivot quickly to address any red tape preventing property owners from building these units quickly. It’s too bad the province took back housing, I think it was better in the City’s hands….we are closer to the community and know the needs better. Pressing for inclusionary zoning in more parts of HRM would help, but I like the cash option rather than allocating a certain number of units. The units are only affordable for 15 years…the cash can be filtered to groups in non-profit sector that specialize in affordable housing. Those housing units need to be not only affordable, but fully accessible as well.

Would you support a reduction of the Halifax Regional Police budget for fiscal 2020-2021? Why or why not?

Yes, I do support a reduction. I want to see a reinvestment of some of that budget to other services that would handle non-policing calls for service. Our police/RCMP have too much on their plates and it’s time to share that burden with other professionals and orders of government.

Should Halifax require contractors to pay workers a living wage? Why or why not?

I’m more in favour of incentivising contractors to do the right thing. Make it the top scoring category when sending these contracts out for procurement. I’d like to see the federal government seriously look at a universal basic income. I think it works better to not only reduce poverty, but improve educational and health outcomes.

In response to the climate crisis, Halifax regional council passed an action plan, HalifACT 2050, in June. How will you support accomplishing the plan’s goals?

I will support the team with the proper funding and commit to making the decisions needed to further the goals of the plans. During the second round of budget debate, I supported full funding of the program. It’s an ambitious plan, but with support, the goals can be met.

How often do you use Halifax Transit?

Usually about once a month. I try to take a different bus each time to get a feel for the various routes in the district.

Greg Frampton

(facebook.com/Greg-Frampton-District-14-HRM-Elections-2020-109800490859909/)

What should Halifax be doing to create more affordable and accessible housing?

Work with CMHC programs and other federal incentives and bring together parties who can get things moving, work and negotiate with developers, approve affordable building lots, review restrictive bylaws.

Would you support a reduction of the Halifax Regional Police budget for fiscal 2021-2022? Why or why not?

I would support a transparent complaints process and training pertaining to mental health, and sociological issues. I do not foresee myself voting for a reduction in the police budget. I would probably support an increase as there are not enough resources already to investigate white collar crime, and reducing police budgets during economic downturns do not make sense.

Should Halifax require contractors to pay workers a living wage? Why or why not?

I am supportive of living wages for all people given that wages have not experienced the same amount of inflation as can be seen in consumer purchases. Contracts are competitive bid and firms or individuals calculate their bids on their own. What someone is willing to work for is their business. They do not have to accept this work if they do not agree to the terms. Provincial regulations deal with wages and labour standards.

In response to the climate crisis, Halifax regional council passed an action plan, HalifACT 2050, in June. How will you support accomplishing the plan’s goals?

I do not support this plan in it’s current form. I am against pollution but many aspects of this plan are best dealt with through federal regulations. If citizens became fully aware of this plan I doubt they would support it, and even outright reject it. The costs to create new green power as mentioned in the plan will be substantial; municipal regulations for all new buildings to be net-zero energy by 2030 (are we writing our own building codes now?); 100% of personal vehicle sales to be electric by 2030 – no sales of gas or diesel cars, trucks, motorcycles in ten years in HRM? This alone closes hundreds of businesses ends jobs, and makes commercial properties worthless, while moving many outside HRM. Germany has adopted this approach and have put themselves in a bind and harmed their own self interests. I hope we do not do the same.

Further to my answer on HalifACT 2050, I reject Agenda 21 and support people’s rights and freedoms to live as they choose and not to be caged in high density areas, and do not consider development outside the center to be ‘sprawl’.

How often do you use Halifax Transit?

At times when I need it.

